Global Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia (CLL) Markets 2019-2026: With Rituxan Soon Facing Biosimilar Competition, Gazyva and Imbruvica are Set to Become Market Leaders Within CLL
Jul 16, 2019, 12:15 ET
Chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) is a disease characterized by an accumulation of mature malignant B lymphocytes in the peripheral blood, bone marrow, and lymph nodes. Diagnosis of CLL is defined by an absolute B lymphocyte count of at least 5,000 cells per microliter for three months. CLL represents the most common form of leukemia in Western countries, and predominantly affects older individuals; in the US, the median age at diagnosis is 72 years.
Recent events and opinion
- The size of the CLL market is expected to nearly double by 2026, reaching $8.0bn in the US, Japan, and five major EU markets.
- Imbruvica is the preferred treatment option for relapsed/refractory patients.
- Incident cases will increase substantially over the forecast period, with a growth rate of around 40%.
- With Rituxan soon facing biosimilar competition, Gazyva and Imbruvica are set to become market leaders within CLL.
- Pipeline drugs for CLL will focus on relapsed/refractory and high-risk populations, which are areas of high unmet need.
Key Topics Covered:
FORECAST: CHRONIC LYMPHOCYTIC LEUKEMIA (Published on 31 January 2019)
Overview
Recent Forecast Updates
Market Dynamics
Forecast And Future Trends
Market Definition And Methodology
Primary Research Methodology
Bibliography
Product Profile: Arzerra
Product Profile (Late Stage): Calquence
Product Profile: Copiktra
Product Profile: Gazyva
Product Profile: Imbruvica
Product Profile (Late Stage): Kymriah
Product Profile: Rituxan
Product Profile: Treanda/Bendeka
Product Profile: Venclexta
Product Profile: Zydelig
Product Profile (Late Stage): Ublituximab
Product Profile (Late Stage): Zanubrutinib
TREATMENT: CHRONIC LYMPHOCYTIC LEUKEMIA (Published on 03 February 2017)
Overview
Executive Summary
Primary Research Methodology
Disease Definition And Diagnosis
Patient Segmentation
Current Treatment Options
Prescribing Trends
Unmet Needs In Cll
EPIDEMIOLOGY: CHRONIC LYMPHOCYTIC LEUKEMIA (CLL) (Published on 07 June 2018)
Overview
Disease Background
Methodology
Forecast
Bibliography
Appendix: Additional Sources
MARKETED DRUGS: CHRONIC LYMPHOCYTIC LEUKEMIA (Published on 31 January 2019)
Overview
Product Overview
Product Profile: Arzerra
Product Profile: Copiktra
Product Profile: Gazyva
Product Profile: Imbruvica
Product Profile: Rituxan
Product Profile: Treanda/Bendeka
Product Profile: Venclexta
Product Profile: Zydelig
PIPELINE: CHRONIC LYMPHOCYTIC LEUKEMIA (Published on 31 January 2019)
Overview
Clinical Pipeline Overview
Additional Pharma Intelligence Pipeline Resources
Product Profile (Late Stage): Calquence
Product Profile (Late Stage): Kymriah
Product Profile (Late Stage): Ublituximab
Product Profile (Late Stage): Zanubrutinib
