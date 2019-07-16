Global Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia (CLL) Markets 2019-2026: With Rituxan Soon Facing Biosimilar Competition, Gazyva and Imbruvica are Set to Become Market Leaders Within CLL

DUBLIN, July 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia (CLL)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) is a disease characterized by an accumulation of mature malignant B lymphocytes in the peripheral blood, bone marrow, and lymph nodes. Diagnosis of CLL is defined by an absolute B lymphocyte count of at least 5,000 cells per microliter for three months. CLL represents the most common form of leukemia in Western countries, and predominantly affects older individuals; in the US, the median age at diagnosis is 72 years.

Recent events and opinion

The size of the CLL market is expected to nearly double by 2026, reaching $8.0bn in the US, Japan , and five major EU markets.

in the US, , and five major EU markets. Imbruvica is the preferred treatment option for relapsed/refractory patients.

Incident cases will increase substantially over the forecast period, with a growth rate of around 40%.

With Rituxan soon facing biosimilar competition, Gazyva and Imbruvica are set to become market leaders within CLL.

Pipeline drugs for CLL will focus on relapsed/refractory and high-risk populations, which are areas of high unmet need.

Key Topics Covered:



FORECAST: CHRONIC LYMPHOCYTIC LEUKEMIA (Published on 31 January 2019)

Overview

Recent Forecast Updates

Market Dynamics

Forecast And Future Trends

Market Definition And Methodology

Primary Research Methodology

Bibliography

Product Profile: Arzerra

Product Profile (Late Stage): Calquence

Product Profile: Copiktra

Product Profile: Gazyva

Product Profile: Imbruvica

Product Profile (Late Stage): Kymriah

Product Profile: Rituxan

Product Profile: Treanda/Bendeka

Product Profile: Venclexta

Product Profile: Zydelig

Product Profile (Late Stage): Ublituximab

Product Profile (Late Stage): Zanubrutinib



TREATMENT: CHRONIC LYMPHOCYTIC LEUKEMIA (Published on 03 February 2017)

Overview

Executive Summary

Primary Research Methodology

Disease Definition And Diagnosis

Patient Segmentation

Current Treatment Options

Prescribing Trends

Unmet Needs In Cll



EPIDEMIOLOGY: CHRONIC LYMPHOCYTIC LEUKEMIA (CLL) (Published on 07 June 2018)

Overview

Disease Background

Methodology

Forecast

Bibliography

Appendix: Additional Sources



MARKETED DRUGS: CHRONIC LYMPHOCYTIC LEUKEMIA (Published on 31 January 2019)

Overview

Product Overview

Product Profile: Arzerra

Product Profile: Copiktra

Product Profile: Gazyva

Product Profile: Imbruvica

Product Profile: Rituxan

Product Profile: Treanda/Bendeka

Product Profile: Venclexta

Product Profile: Zydelig



PIPELINE: CHRONIC LYMPHOCYTIC LEUKEMIA (Published on 31 January 2019)

Overview

Clinical Pipeline Overview

Additional Pharma Intelligence Pipeline Resources

Product Profile (Late Stage): Calquence

Product Profile (Late Stage): Kymriah

Product Profile (Late Stage): Ublituximab

Product Profile (Late Stage): Zanubrutinib



