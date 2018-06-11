Global Cider Market Report 2018

DUBLIN, June 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Cider Market by Product, Distribution Channel and Packaging - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global cider market has witnessed significant growth due to increase in consumption of cider and rise in preference of cider over mash-up & hybrid flavors among younger generation.
In addition, surge in demand for organic & natural beverages and growth in concern over the use of synthetic ingredients in ready-to-drink beverages supplement the market growth. However, health issues such as mineral loss, bone density loss, increased risk of gastroparesis, and oral issues associated with the consumption of cider hamper the market growth.
The global cider market is segmented based on product, distribution channel, packaging, and geography. On the basis of product, the market is classified into apple flavored, fruit flavored, and perry. By distribution channel, it is categorized into on-trade and off-trade. The off-trade segment is further divided into supermarkets and hypermarkets, specialist retailers, convenience stores, and others. Draught, cans, glass bottles, plastic bottles, and others are different types of packaging used in the cider market.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Growing demand for gluten-free drinks
- Rising preference for low alcohol beverages
Restraints
- High sugar content in cider
Opportunities
- Rising popularity in developing economies
Comprehensive competitive analysis and profiles of major market players in this study are as follows:
- Anheuser-Busch Companies LLC
- Asahi Premium Beverages
- Aston Manor
- C&C Group Plc
- Carlsberg Breweries A/S
- Carlton & United Breweries (CUB)
- Distell
- Halewood
- Heineken UK Limited
- The Boston Beer Company
