Global Cider Market Report 2018

The global cider market has witnessed significant growth due to increase in consumption of cider and rise in preference of cider over mash-up & hybrid flavors among younger generation.

In addition, surge in demand for organic & natural beverages and growth in concern over the use of synthetic ingredients in ready-to-drink beverages supplement the market growth. However, health issues such as mineral loss, bone density loss, increased risk of gastroparesis, and oral issues associated with the consumption of cider hamper the market growth.

The global cider market is segmented based on product, distribution channel, packaging, and geography. On the basis of product, the market is classified into apple flavored, fruit flavored, and perry. By distribution channel, it is categorized into on-trade and off-trade. The off-trade segment is further divided into supermarkets and hypermarkets, specialist retailers, convenience stores, and others. Draught, cans, glass bottles, plastic bottles, and others are different types of packaging used in the cider market.

Market Dynamics



Drivers

Growing demand for gluten-free drinks

Rising preference for low alcohol beverages

Restraints

High sugar content in cider

Opportunities

Rising popularity in developing economies



Comprehensive competitive analysis and profiles of major market players in this study are as follows:

Anheuser-Busch Companies LLC

Asahi Premium Beverages

Aston Manor

C&C Group Plc

Carlsberg Breweries A/S

Carlton & United Breweries (CUB)

Distell

Halewood

Heineken UK Limited

The Boston Beer Company

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Introduction



Chapter 2 Executive Summary



Chapter 3 Market Overview



Chapter 4 Cider Market, By Product



Chapter 5 Cider Market, By Distribution Channel



Chapter 6 Cider Market, By Packaging



Chapter 7 Cider Market, By Geography



Chapter 8 Company Profiles



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/j4t3t2/global_cider?w=5





Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-cider-market-report-2018-300663882.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

