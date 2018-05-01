Global Citric Acid Market 2018-2023

Citric acid is one of the most important organic acids produced by fermentation. It is used in a wide array of applications ranging from food to non-food industries, such as beverages, confectioneries, convenience foods, dairy, pharmaceuticals, personal care & cosmetics, detergents & cleansers, feed, etc.

Metal finishing and cleaning is the largest industrial use for citric acid, followed by plasticizers, lubricants, chelating agents and animal feeds. The growth of food additives in the processed food industry, consumers' inclination towards food safety and the rising applications in pharmaceuticals and personal care sector is currently driving the growth of the citric acid market globally.

This latest study Citric Acid Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2018-2023 provides a comprehensive analysis for setting up a citric acid manufacturing plant. The study covers all the requisite aspects of the citric acid market.

This ranges from macro overview of the market to micro details of the industry performance, processing and manufacturing requirements, project cost, project funding, project economics, expected returns on investment, profit margins, etc. This report is a must-read for entrepreneurs, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists and all those who are planning to foray into the citric acid market in any manner.

The report has segmented the market on the basis of various applications: food and beverages, household detergents and cleaners, pharmaceuticals and others. Currently, the food and beverage sector represents the largest end-use market for citric acid. On the basis of region, China represents the largest producer of citric acid globally. China is followed by the USA and Europe.

However, the growth of beverages in the USA and Western Europe has moderated due to saturation of the carbonated soft drinks market. On the consumption side, China, Africa, the Middle East, and Other Asia are expected to exhibit above-average growth rates in demand.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction



5 Global Citric Acid Industry



6 Performance of Key Regions



7 Market by Applications



8 Market by Form



9 Competitive Landscape



10 Citric Acid Manufacturing Process



11 Project Details, Requirements and Costs Involved



12 Loans and Financial Assistance



13 Project Economics



14 Key Player Profiles



Archer Daniels Midland Company Cargill, Incorporated Tate & Lyle PLC Jungbunzlauer Suisse AG Cofco Biochemical ( Anhui ) Co., Ltd. Huangshi Xinghua Biochemical Co.Ltd RZBC Group Co. Ltd. Weifang Ensign Industry Co., Ltd. Gadot Biochemical Industries Ltd. S.A. Citrique Belge N.V.

