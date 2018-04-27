Global Classroom Wearables Technology Market 2018-2022 - Increasing Adoption of Personalized and Adaptive Learning

DUBLIN, April 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Classroom Wearables Technology Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global classroom wearables technology market to grow at a CAGR of 41.10% during the period 2018-2022.
Global Classroom Wearables Technology Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Classroom wearables (also called wearable gadgets in the classroom) is a category of devices that can be worn by an individual in a classroom and which aid in creating an immersive learning environment. These devices have applications in education and training; they help in tracking students' progress and also provide a new way for learners to interact with data, environment, and one another.
According to the report, one driver in the market is rise in IT funding in education sector. With the growing popularity of digitization, the education sector globally is set to observe significant changes in the way it shares information and knowledge. Hence, governments globally are focusing on this new aspect of education and are making efforts to implement changes.
One trend in the market is integration of advanced visual technologies. The growing adoption of emerging visual technologies such as AR and VR in modern schools is one of the emerging trends contributing to the growth of the global classroom wearables technology market.
Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is high initial costs. The high cost incurred in buying smart wearable devices is one of the major challenges that is expected to curtail the growth of the market during the forecast period. The majority of wearables are placed in the premium product category. Major vendors place their products at significantly high prices due to the brand value to the product.
Key vendors
- Apple
- Alphabet
- Garmin
- Microsoft
- Samsung Electronics
- Sony Corporation
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
PART 05: MARKET SIZING
Market sizing 2017
Market size and forecast 2017-2022
PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT
Comparison by product
Wrist-worn wearables
Headgear
Other wearables
Market opportunity by product
PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
Regional comparison
Classroom wearables technology market in Americas
Classroom wearables technology market in EMEA
Classroom wearables technology market in APAC
Top six leading countries
US
UK
Canada
Australia
China
Germany
Market opportunity
PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
PART 12: MARKET TRENDS
Integration of advanced visual technologies
Continuous focus on product development
Increasing adoption of personalized and adaptive learning
Rise in strategic alliances
PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
Landscape disruption
Competitive scenario
PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS
Vendors covered
Vendor classification
Market positioning of vendors
