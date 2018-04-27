Global Classroom Wearables Technology Market 2018-2022 - Increasing Adoption of Personalized and Adaptive Learning

The global classroom wearables technology market to grow at a CAGR of 41.10% during the period 2018-2022.

Global Classroom Wearables Technology Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Classroom wearables (also called wearable gadgets in the classroom) is a category of devices that can be worn by an individual in a classroom and which aid in creating an immersive learning environment. These devices have applications in education and training; they help in tracking students' progress and also provide a new way for learners to interact with data, environment, and one another.

According to the report, one driver in the market is rise in IT funding in education sector. With the growing popularity of digitization, the education sector globally is set to observe significant changes in the way it shares information and knowledge. Hence, governments globally are focusing on this new aspect of education and are making efforts to implement changes.

One trend in the market is integration of advanced visual technologies. The growing adoption of emerging visual technologies such as AR and VR in modern schools is one of the emerging trends contributing to the growth of the global classroom wearables technology market.



Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is high initial costs. The high cost incurred in buying smart wearable devices is one of the major challenges that is expected to curtail the growth of the market during the forecast period. The majority of wearables are placed in the premium product category. Major vendors place their products at significantly high prices due to the brand value to the product.



Key vendors

Apple

Alphabet

Garmin

Microsoft

Samsung Electronics

Sony Corporation

Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE



PART 05: MARKET SIZING

Market sizing 2017

Market size and forecast 2017-2022



PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS



PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

Comparison by product

Wrist-worn wearables

Headgear

Other wearables

Market opportunity by product



PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

Regional comparison

Classroom wearables technology market in Americas

Classroom wearables technology market in EMEA

Classroom wearables technology market in APAC

Top six leading countries

US

UK

Canada

Australia

China

Germany

Market opportunity



PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES



PART 12: MARKET TRENDS

Integration of advanced visual technologies

Continuous focus on product development

Increasing adoption of personalized and adaptive learning

Rise in strategic alliances



PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario



PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors



