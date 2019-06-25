Global Clean Coal Technologies (CCT) Market Research 2016-2019 & 2024 with Profiles on 48 Key & Niche Players
Jun 25, 2019, 14:00 ET
DUBLIN, June 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Clean Coal Technologies (CCT): Global Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.
The report analyzes the worldwide markets for Clean Coal Technologies (CCT) by annual spending in US$ Million.
The report profiles 48 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- ADA-ES, Inc. (USA)
- Allied Resource Corporation (USA)
- GE Power (USA)
- Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (India)
- Bixby Energy Systems (USA)
- Clean Coal Technologies, Inc. (USA)
- Doosan Heavy Industries & Construction Company Ltd. (South Korea)
- Amec Foster Wheeler (Switzerland)
- Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems, Ltd. (Japan)
- Shanghai Electric Group Company Limited (China)
- The Babcock & Wilcox Company (USA)
Key Topics Covered
1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS
2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
Coal at Crossroads
Increasing Environmental Pollution Levels Propel Growth of Clean Coal Technologies
Current and Future Analysis
Market Drivers
Market Inhibitors
Renewables at Competitive Prices Hinder Growth Prospects
Clean Coal Technologies Gain Prominence in Developing Nations
China Gains new Ground
IGCC on Rise
Coal Gasification: Vital to Realize Low Carbon Economy in Reality
Will CTL Technology Circumvent Energy Security Concerns in Oil Sector?
Advanced Ultra-Supercritical Power Plants Grow in Investments
Amine Scrubbing Technology: An Expensive Process to Capture CO2 Emissions
CCS - An important Technology in Greenhouse Gas Reduction
CCS in Developed and Developing Countries
Growing O2 Demand Spurs Adoption of ITM Technology
Large Investments Mar HELE Adoption
3. CLEAN COAL TECHNOLOGIES - AN OVERVIEW
Why "Clean Coal"?
Clean Coal Technologies: An Introduction
Classification of Clean Coal Technologies
Coal Combustion Technologies
Pulverized Coal Combustion (PCC) Technology
Fluidized Bed Combustion (FBC)
Coal Conversion Technologies
Coal-to-Gas/Coal Gasification Technology
Surface Coal Gasification
Underground Coal Gasification (UCG)
Integrated Gasification Combined Cycle (IGCC) Technology Gaining Prominence
Coal-to-Liquid/Coal Liquefaction Technology
Environmental Control Technologies
Atmospheric Emissions from Coal Utilization and Related Technological Response
Carbon Capture and Storage Technology (CCS)
4. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
4.1 Focus on Select Players
4.2 Recent Industry Activity
Mitsubishi Hitachi and Nakoso IGCC Commence Construction of IGCC Plant in Fukushima
Amu Power Enters into clean coal technology agreement with GE
Air Products to Acquire Dutch Shell's Coal Gasification Technology business
Mitsubishi Hitachi Delivers Third Boiler Unit of the Medupi Power Station
Tinuum Group Sells two Refined Coal Facilities
Clean Coal Technologies Signs MOU with the School of Energy Resources
Wood Group Acquires Amec Foster
Mitsubishi Hitachi to Supply Flue Gas Desulfurization (FGD) systems for Nikola Tesla A Coal-Fired Power Plant in Serbia
Clean Coal Technologies Signs Agreement for Setting up first Commercial Facility in Wyoming
MHPS Completes Construction of Coal Gasification Furnace Facility in Nagasaki
Clean Coal Technologies Receives Funding for their Pristine Coal Enhancement Process
Komatsu America Acquires Joy Global
NRG Energy and JX Nippon Start First Large Scale US Clean Coal Plant
DEWA Commences Construction of Hassyan Clean Coal Power Station
SaskPower and BHP Billiton Set up Carbon Capture and Storage Knowledge Centre in Saskatchewan
5. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
6. REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
6.1 The United States
A. Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Coal Remains an Important Part of the US Energy Mix
Clean Energy Technologies Losing Momentum?
Clean Coal Technologies Retain Focus
Project Failures Hit Investments
Other Challenges
B. Market Analytics
6.2 Japan
A. Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Market Overview
B. Market Analytics
6.3 Europe
A. Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Market Overview
Poland
B. Market Analytics
6.4 Asia-Pacific
A. Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Focus on Select Regional Markets
Australia
Market Overview
China
The Changing Energy Mix
China Adopts a Proactive Approach towards CCTs
World's Leading Developer of CFB Combustion Technology
India
Significant Dependence on Coal as a Source of Power Raises the Potential for Clean Coal Technologies
India Collaborates on Clean Coal Technology with International Players
South Korea
Malaysia
B. Market Analytics
6.5 Rest of World
A. Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Canada
Africa
B. Market Analytics
Total Companies Profiled: 48 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 49)
- The United States (17)
- Canada (2)
- Japan (7)
- Europe (3)
- Germany (1)
- Rest of Europe (2)
- Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (16)
- Middle East (1)
- Africa (3)
