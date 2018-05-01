Global Cleaning Robot (Floor, Lawn, Pool and Window) Market 2018-2025 with iRobot, Samsung, LG, Neato Robotics, and Ecovacs Robotics Dominating

The Global Cleaning Robots Market Analysis to 2025 is a specialized and in-depth study of the cleaning robots industry with a focus on the global market trend.

The report aims to provide an overview of global cleaning robots market with detailed market segmentation by type, end-user, and geography. The global cleaning robots market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.



High penetration of automation in household appliances is one of the major factor driving the growth in the market. However high cost associated with the cleaning robots can act as restraining factors in the market. Rising advancements in technology and emergence of AI technology in the cleaning robots will bring new opportunities in the market in the coming years.



The report also focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, products and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.



Some of the key players influencing the market are iRobot Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., LG Electronics Co. Ltd., Neato Robotics, and Ecovacs Robotics among others.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Tables & Figures

1.1 List of Tables

1.2 List of Figures



2 Introduction

2.1 Scope of the Study

2.2 Research Report Guidance



3 Key Takeaways



4 Cleaning Robot Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Segmentation

4.2.1 Global Cleaning Robot Market - By Type

4.2.2 Global Cleaning Robot Market - By End User

4.2.3 Global Cleaning Robot Market - By Geography

4.3 PEST Analysis



5 Global Cleaning Robot Market - Key Industry Dynamics

5.1 Key Market Drivers

5.1.1 High penetration of automation in household appliances

5.1.2 Busy life in urban areas

5.2 Key Market Restraints

5.2.1 High cost of cleaning robots

5.3 Key Market Opportunities

5.3.1 Growing traction for smart cities

5.4 Future Trends

5.4.1 Integration of AI technology for further enhancement of the features of robots

5.5 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints



6 Cleaning Robot Market - Global

6.1 Global Cleaning Robot Market Overview

6.2 Global Cleaning Robot Market Forecast and Analysis



7 Global Cleaning Robot Market Analysis - By Type

7.1 Overview

7.2 Floor Cleaning Robot Market

7.3 Lawn Cleaning Robot Market

7.4 Pool Cleaning Robot Market

7.5 Window Cleaning Robot Market

7.6 Others



8 Global Cleaning Robot Market Analysis - By End User

8.1 Overview

8.2 Residential

8.3 Commercial

8.4 Industrial



9 Global Cleaning Robot Market - Geographical Analysis



10 Industry Landscape

10.1 Market Initiative

10.2 Merger and Acquisition

10.3 New Development



11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Competitive Product Mapping

11.2 Market Positioning



12 Global Cleaning Robot Market - Key Company Profiles



Alfred Krcher GmbH & Co. KG

Dyson Limited

Ecovacs Robotics

Intellibot Robotics

iRobot Corporation

LG Electronics Co. Ltd.

Neato Robotics

Panasonic Corporation

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/mdq9zp/global_cleaning?w=5





Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-cleaning-robot-floor-lawn-pool-and-window-market-2018-2025-with-irobot-samsung-lg-neato-robotics-and-ecovacs-robotics-dominating-300639971.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

