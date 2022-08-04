Global Clinical Stage Partnering Terms and Agreements in Pharma and Biotech 2015-2022 Featuring Key Trends, Deals & Players

DUBLIN, Aug. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Clinical Stage Partnering Terms and Agreements in Pharma and Biotech 2015-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Clinical Stage Partnering Terms and Agreements in Pharma and Biotech 2015-2022 report provides a detailed understanding and analysis of how and why companies enter clinical stage partnering deals and provides details of the latest clinical agreements announced in the healthcare sector.



Understanding the flexibility of a prospective partner's negotiated deals terms provides critical insight into the negotiation process in terms of what you can expect to achieve during the negotiation of terms. Whilst many smaller companies will be seeking details of the payments clauses, the devil is in the detail in terms of how payments are triggered - contract documents provide this insight where press releases and databases do not.



This report contains a comprehensive listing of over 2,900 clinical stage partnering deals announced since 2015 including financial terms where available including numerous links to online deal records of actual clinical partnering deals as disclosed by the deal parties. In addition, where available, records include contract documents as submitted to the Securities Exchange Commission by companies and their partners.



The report includes deals announced by hundreds of life science companies including big pharma such as Abbott, Abbvie, Actavis, Amgen, Astellas, AstraZeneca, Baxter, Bayer, Biogen Idec, BMS, Celgene, Eisai, Eli Lilly, Gilead, GSK, J&J, Kyowa Hakko, Merck, Mitsubishi, Mylan, Novartis, Pfizer, Roche, Sanofi, Shire, Takeda, Teva, and Valeant, amongst many others.



The report also includes numerous tables and figures that illustrate the trends and activities in clinical stage partnering and deal making since 2015.



In addition, a comprehensive appendix of all clinical stage deals since 2015 is provided organized by partnering company A-Z, deal type, therapy focus and technology type. Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record and where available, the contract document, providing easy access to each contract document on demand.



In conclusion, this report provides everything a prospective dealmaker needs to know about partnering in the research, development and commercialization of clinical stage products and compounds.



Key benefits

Global Clinical Stage Partnering Terms and Agreements in Pharma and Biotech 2015- 2022 provides the reader with the following key benefits:

In-depth understanding of clinical stage deal trends since 2015

Access to headline, upfront, milestone and royalty data

Analysis of the structure of clinical stage agreements with numerous real life case studies

Insight into the terms included in a clinical stage agreement, together with real world clause examples

Understand the key deal terms companies have agreed in previous deals

Undertake due diligence to assess suitability of your proposed deal terms for partner companies

Report scope

Global Clinical Stage Partnering Terms and Agreements in Pharma and Biotech 2015- 2022 is intended to provide the reader with an in-depth understanding and access to clinical stage deal trends and structure of deals entered into by leading companies worldwide.



Global Clinical Stage Partnering Terms and Agreements in Pharma and Biotech 2015- 2022 includes:

Trends in clinical stage dealmaking in the biopharma industry since 2015

Analysis of clinical stage deal structure

Access to headline, upfront, milestone and royalty data

Case studies of real-life clinical stage deals

Access to over 2,900 clinical stage deals

The leading clinical stage deals by value since 2015

Most active clinical stage dealmakers since 2015

The leading clinical stage partnering resources

Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary



Chapter 1 - Introduction



Chapter 2 - Why do companies partner clinical stage compounds?

Chapter 3 - Clinical stage deal strategies and structure



Chapter 4 - Clinical stage partnering payment strategies



Chapter 5 - Trends in clinical stage deal making



Chapter 6 - Payment terms for clinical stage partnering



Chapter 7 - Leading clinical stage deals



Chapter 8 - Top 25 most active clinical stage dealmakers



Chapter 9 - Clinical stage partnering contracts directory



Chapter 10 - Clinical stage deal making by development stage





For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/p6du7n

