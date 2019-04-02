GLOBAL CLINICAL TRIAL MANAGEMENT MARKET FORECAST 2019-2027

NEW YORK, April 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- KEY FINDINGS

Global clinical trial management (CTM) market is estimated to grow with approx. 11.12% CAGR during the year 2019-2027 and is expected to gain $XX million till the year 2027. Clinical trial management system (CTMS) helps in the maintenance and management of the vast and highly complex data obtained from clinical trials.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05761999/?utm_source=PRN



Hospitals, medical research institutes, and research centers carry out clinical trials on behalf of pharmaceutical companies. These healthcare providers depend on the clinical trial management products and services for better management of clinical trial data.



MARKET INSIGHTS

The demand for clinical trial management is soaring in the recent years, owing to factors such as an increase in a number of clinical trials conducted, increase in the prevalence of chronic disease, and growing demand for advanced novel drugs and medical devices. Although, the scarcity of skilled healthcare professionals and cost of implementation are hindering the global clinical trial management market.

The global clinical trial management market segments include deployment model, end-user, product type, component, and region.



REGIONAL INSIGHTS

Geographically, the global clinical trial management market has been segmented on the basis of four major regions, which includes North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and the Rest of World.

North America is the major contributor toward the market growth due to the presence of high disposable income, a large number of clinical trials conducted in the region, the presence of major pharmaceutical companies, and high awareness regarding the benefits of using CTM. The North America region had generated a lumping sum of $xx million in 2018 and is projected to reach $xx million by 2027, registering a market share of XX% by 2027.



COMPETITIVE INSIGHTS

Forte Research Systems Inc., Mednet Solutions Inc., Bio-Optronics Inc., Medidata Solutions, Inc., Bioclinica Inc., Oracle Corporation, IBM Corporation, Veeva Systems Inc., Arisglobal LLC, and Parexel International Corporation are the major companies operating in the global market.



Companies mentioned

1. MEDIDATA SOLUTIONS, INC.

2. ARISGLOBAL LLC

3. BIOCLINICA INC.

4. BIO-OPTRONICS INC.

5. FORTE RESEARCH SYSTEMS INC.

6. ORACLE CORPORATION

7. IBM CORPORATION

8. MEDNET SOLUTIONS INC.

9. PAREXEL INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION

10. VEEVA SYSTEMS INC.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05761999/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

http://www.reportlinker.com

