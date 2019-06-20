Global Cloud-based Storage Market Review & Outlook, 2019 - Effective Disaster Recovery Capabilities Bring in New Opportunities for Growth of Cloud Storage

DUBLIN, June 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cloud-based Storage: Global Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.

This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Cloud-based Storage in US$ Million by the following Service Type:

Basic Services

Advanced Services

The report profiles 89 companies including many key and niche players such as:



ADrive LLC

Amazon Web Services, Inc.

Apple, Inc.

Arcserve

AT&T Inc

Axcient, Inc.

Barracuda Networks, Inc.

Box Inc.

Carbonite, Inc.

Dell EMC

DigitalOcean, LLC

Dropbox, Inc.

EGNYTE, INC.

Google, Inc.

Hitachi Vantara Corporation

Internap Network Services Corporation

International Business Machines Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Nasuni Corporation

Oracle Corporation

OVH Group

pCloud AG

Rackspace Hosting, Inc.

SugarSync, Inc.

Vembu Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

Virtustream

Key Topics Covered



1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS



2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

Cloud Storage: The Backbone of Business Agility, Continuity & Disaster Recovery in the Digital Era

Disaster Recovery in the Digital Er Factors Why Cloud Storage is a Big Part of the Modern Enterprise

Focus on Green IT Drives Interest in Green Cloud Storage

With Mobility at the Core of Both, BYOD & Cloud Storage Go Hand in Hand

Bring Your Own Cloud Marks the Acceptance of Personal Storage Clouds in the Enterprise Sector

Forecasted Growth in Data Creation & a Parallel Increase in Storage IT Spending to Spur Adoption of Cloud Storage Services

Big Data Amplifies Opportunities for Growth of Enterprise Grade Cloud Data Storage

Effective Disaster Recovery Capabilities Bring in New Opportunities for Growth of Cloud Storage

SMBs: A Major Customer Cluster for Storage-as-a-Service

Growing Awareness Over the Importance of SaaS Data Backup to Spur Demand for Cloud Storage Services

Government Regulations & Mandatory Policies Drive Growth of Cloud Storage Archiving

Enterprises Go the Hybrid Cloud Storage Way

Comprehensive SLAs Infuse Confidence in Public Cloud Storage Services

Rise of Cloud Insurance Mitigates the Risks of Cloud Storage

Consumer Cloud Storage Emerges Into the Standard Data Storage Technology for the Rapidly Digitalizing Smartphone Friendly Internet Population

Consumer Cloud Storage to Play a Pivotal Role in Handling the Onslaught of Data Generated by Consumer IoT (CIoT)

Phasing Out of SD Card Support in Smartphones to Fuel Demand for Consumer Cloud Storage

Cloud Storage Morphs Into Cloud DVR in the Consumer Entertainment Space

MNOs Leverage Cloud Storage to Supplement Falling ARPUs & in the Process Help Familiarize the Technology in the Consumer Market

Market Outlook



3. TECHNOLOGY OVERVIEW

Cloud Based Storage

Types of Cloud Based Storage

Public Cloud Based Storage Service (Storage-as-a-Service)

Consumer Cloud Storage

Enterprise Public Cloud Storage

Private Cloud Storage

Hybrid Cloud Storage

Basic Cloud Storage Services

Advanced Cloud Storage Services

Application Use-Cases

Primary Data Storage

Archiving

Copy & Back-up

Synchronization

Data Sharing

Benefits of Cloud Storage

Green Technology

Multi Tenancy

Challenges & Threats to Cloud Based Storage Model

Perceived Loss of Control

Data Privacy & Security Concerns

Issues with Service Availability-Reliability & Cloud Assurance

Service Consistency Issues

Data Access & Interoperability Issues

Legal Jurisdiction Issues

BYOD Trend Exposes the Vulnerabilities of Cloud Based Storage Services Model

Man-in-the-Middle Attacks

Distributed-Denial-of-Service-Attacks (DDOS)

Faults in the System as Well as Apps Supporting the Cloud Based Storage System

Internet Connectivity Limitations



4. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE



4.1 Focus on Select Key Players



4.2 Product/Service Introductions/Innovations

Huawei Rolls Out FusionCloud 6.5 and Fusion Storage

Microsoft Launches Avere vFXT Cloud NAS

Google Rebranding its Google Drive Storage Plans to Google One

SNIA's Cloud Storage Initiative Renamed to Cloud Storage Technologies Initiative

IBM Announces New All Flash-Based Storage Products

Latticework to Launch New Personal Hybrid Cloud Storage Platform

FileCloud Announces Content Discovery Capabilities with Metadata Tagging Features

HUAWEI Introduces HUAWEI Mobile Cloud

Wasabi Announces the Beta Availability of Wasabi Hot Cloud Storage Client for Mac and Windows

Arcserve Unveils Arcserve UDP Cloud Direct

Western Digital Launches My Cloud Home Personal Cloud Storage Solution

UKCloud Launches Cloud Storage Platform Powered by Dell EMC's ECS

Amazon Releases Amazon Web Services Secret Region for U.S. Spy Agencies

MediaMall Technologies Announces PlayOn Cloud Storage

Nimbix Launches New High-Performance Storage Platform - JARVICE Vault

Huawei and Veritas Announce New SDS Products

Veritas Announces Two New Data Storage Appliances

Iron Mountain Launches Iron Mountain Iron Cloud

Western Digital Launches My Cloud Home Wireless Cloud Storage Drive

Wasabi Technologies Launches Wasabi Cloud Storage Service

XenData Launches Cloud File Gateway

Nimble Storage Launches Nimble Cloud Volumes



4.3 Recent Industry Activity

InterVision Acquires Infiniti Consulting Group

VMware to Acquire CloudHealth Technologies

Pure Storage Acquires StorReduce

RapidScale Partners with Veeam Software

FileShadow Enters into Partnership with Wasabi

HPE Pointnext Acquires RedPixie

M+W Group and AECOM Collaborate with IBM Cloud Object Storage and Nasuni

Google to Acquire Velostrata

Equinix Announces Support for Google Cloud Partner Interconnect Service

Carbonite Acquires Mozy from Dell Technologies

Acronis Partners with Google Cloud to Enhance Acronis Backup Solutions

Dropbox Enters into a Partnership with Google Cloud

INAP Acquires SingleHop

Apple Uses Google's Public Cloud for iCloud Data Storage Services

Microsoft Acquires Avere Systems

Carbonite Achieves Advanced Tier Technology Partner Status in AWS Partner Network

Barracuda Acquires Sonian

Commvaul Partners with Google Cloud

FileCloud Joins Microsoft Cloud Storage Partner Program

Rackspace Acquires Datapipe

Western Digital Purchases Upthere

eFolder Enters into Merger with Axcient

Arcserve Acquires Zetta

Wasabi Enters into a Partnership with CloudBerry Lab for Backup Cloud Storage

HPE Partners with Hedvig for Hybrid Cloud Storage Platform

Veritas and Microsoft Enter into a Multi-Year Global Strategic Partnership

Snap Partners with Google for Data Storage Space

Intel Acquires Bitcasa



5. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



6. REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



6.1 The United States

Market Analysis



6.2 Canada

Market Analysis



6.3 Japan

A. Market Analysis

Outlook

Increasing Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) Deployments Power Growth for Cloud Based Storage Services in Japan

B. Market Analytics



6.4 Europe

Market Analysis



6.4.1 France

Market Analysis



6.4.2 Germany

Market Analysis



6.4.3 Italy

Market Analysis



6.4.4 The United Kingdom

Market Analysis



6.4.5 Spain

Market Analysis



6.4.6 Russia

Market Analysis



6.4.7 Rest of Europe

Market Analysis



6.5 Asia-Pacific

Market Analysis



6.5.1 Australia

Market Analysis



6.5.2 China

A. Market Analysis

Outlook

Medium Sized Businesses Leading Customer Clusters for Cloud Based Storage Services in China

Transportation & Public Sector to Potentially Drive Adoption in China

B. Market Analytics



6.5.3 India

Market Analysis



6.5.4 South Korea

Market Analysis



6.5.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

Market Analysis



6.6 Latin America

Market Analysis



6.6.1 Brazil

Market Analysis



6.6.2 Rest of Latin America

Market Analysis



6.7 Rest of World

Market Analysis



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2j3boa

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

