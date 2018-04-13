Global Cloud Encryption Market Report 2018 with Forecasts to 2022 - Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 34.82%

Global cloud encryption market to grow at a CAGR of 34.82% during the period 2018-2022.



The report has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



One trend in the market is growing adoption of biometric encryption. Cloud-related technology is being increasingly adopted in the market. This technology can connect multiple users anywhere in the world to exchange data. Though cloud has multiple benefits, it faces the biggest challenge in terms of security



According to the report, one driver in the market is increasing demand to counter IT shadow. With rapid digitalization, businesses are growing very quickly and hence; the IT shadow is increasing with it. As per the current market scenario, it has been found that the Internal business units are operating groups, which often bypass IT services and security controls



Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is rise of BYOD policy. Companies that are trying make the workplace more employee-oriented are allowing employees to bring their own devices to work. However, this trend has become the worst nightmare for any organization's IT department



