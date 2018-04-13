Global Cloud Encryption Market Report 2018 with Forecasts to 2022 - Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 34.82%

DUBLIN, April 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Cloud Encryption Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global cloud encryption market to grow at a CAGR of 34.82% during the period 2018-2022.
The report has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
One trend in the market is growing adoption of biometric encryption. Cloud-related technology is being increasingly adopted in the market. This technology can connect multiple users anywhere in the world to exchange data. Though cloud has multiple benefits, it faces the biggest challenge in terms of security
According to the report, one driver in the market is increasing demand to counter IT shadow. With rapid digitalization, businesses are growing very quickly and hence; the IT shadow is increasing with it. As per the current market scenario, it has been found that the Internal business units are operating groups, which often bypass IT services and security controls
Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is rise of BYOD policy. Companies that are trying make the workplace more employee-oriented are allowing employees to bring their own devices to work. However, this trend has become the worst nightmare for any organization's IT department
Key Vendors
- Gemalto
- Sophos
- Symantec
Key Topics Covered
Part 01: Executive Summary
Part 02: Scope of the Report
Part 03: Research Methodology
Part 04: Introduction
Part 05: Market Landscape
Part 06: Market Sizing
Part 07: Five Forces Analysis
Part 08: Customer Landscape
Part 09: Market Segmentation by Application
Part 10: Regional Landscape
Part 11: Decision Framework
Part 12: Drivers and Challenges
Part 13: Market Trends
Part 14: Vendor Landscape
Part 15: Vendor Analysis
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/xtl9nd/global_cloud?w=5
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-cloud-encryption-market-report-2018-with-forecasts-to-2022---expected-to-grow-at-a-cagr-of-34-82-300629553.html
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article