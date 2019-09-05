Global Cloud Infrastructure as a Service Market Outlook 2019-2023
Sep 05, 2019, 12:30 ET
DUBLIN, Sept. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Cloud Infrastructure as a Service Market Outlook, Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) market remains highly active worldwide, having reached an astounding U$45.6 Billion in revenues in 2018. While adoption pace and patterns vary, all regions - North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia-Pacific - are firmly on the path toward the cloud.
In this report, we review key findings from the 2018 Cloud User Survey related specifically to cloud Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS). The survey was conducted via the web in June 2018, garnering responses from 401 US-based IT decision makers responsible for purchases of IT infrastructure, software, or services for their firms.
In our market sizing, the researcher has included IaaS services - comprising both multi-tenant and single-tenant cloud.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
- Executive Summary - CEO's Perspective
2. Market Overview
- Market Overview - Definitions
- Market Overview - Scope of Study
- Market Engineering Measurements
- Market Drivers - Impact and Duration
- Market Drivers Explained
- Market Restraints - Impact and Duration
- Restraints Explained
- Key Market Trends
3. Forecasts and Trends-Total Market
- Forecast Assumptions
- Total Infrastructure as a Service Market: Revenue Forecast
- Total Infrastructure as a Service Market: Revenue Split by Type of Cloud Environment
- Total Infrastructure as a Service Market: Multi-Tenant Revenue Forecast
- Total Infrastructure as a Service Market: Single-Tenant Revenue Forecast
- Infrastructure as a Service Market: Revenue Split by Region
4. Market Share and Competitive Analysis - Total Market
- Competitive Analysis - Global Infrastructure as a Service Market Share Analysis
- Competitor Profiles - Amazon Web Services (AWS)
- Competitor Profiles - Microsoft Azure
- Competitor Profiles - IBM
- Competitor Profiles - Alibaba
- Competitor Profiles - Google
5. The Last Word
6. Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/djmaqa
