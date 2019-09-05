Global Cloud Infrastructure as a Service Market Outlook 2019-2023

DUBLIN, Sept. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Cloud Infrastructure as a Service Market Outlook, Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) market remains highly active worldwide, having reached an astounding U$45.6 Billion in revenues in 2018. While adoption pace and patterns vary, all regions - North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia-Pacific - are firmly on the path toward the cloud.

In this report, we review key findings from the 2018 Cloud User Survey related specifically to cloud Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS). The survey was conducted via the web in June 2018, garnering responses from 401 US-based IT decision makers responsible for purchases of IT infrastructure, software, or services for their firms.

In our market sizing, the researcher has included IaaS services - comprising both multi-tenant and single-tenant cloud.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

Executive Summary - CEO's Perspective

2. Market Overview

Market Overview - Definitions

Market Overview - Scope of Study

Market Engineering Measurements

Market Drivers - Impact and Duration

Market Drivers Explained

Market Restraints - Impact and Duration

Restraints Explained

Key Market Trends

3. Forecasts and Trends-Total Market

Forecast Assumptions

Total Infrastructure as a Service Market: Revenue Forecast

Total Infrastructure as a Service Market: Revenue Split by Type of Cloud Environment

Total Infrastructure as a Service Market: Multi-Tenant Revenue Forecast

Total Infrastructure as a Service Market: Single-Tenant Revenue Forecast

Infrastructure as a Service Market: Revenue Split by Region

4. Market Share and Competitive Analysis - Total Market

Competitive Analysis - Global Infrastructure as a Service Market Share Analysis

Competitor Profiles - Amazon Web Services (AWS)

Competitor Profiles - Microsoft Azure

Competitor Profiles - IBM

Competitor Profiles - Alibaba

Competitor Profiles - Google

5. The Last Word

6. Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/djmaqa

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

