Global Cloud Kitchen Market 2020-2024 | 59% Growth to Originate from APAC | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

The potential growth difference for the cloud kitchen market between 2020 and 2024 is USD 1.18 billion.

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver

Market Challenges

The advantages of cloud kitchens over restaurants is one of the key market drivers. However, factors such as the increasing preference for home-cooked food will challenge market growth.

The cloud kitchen market report is segmented by type (franchised and standalone) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA). APAC will be the leading region with 59% of the market's growth during the forecast period. China, India, and Japan are the key markets for the cloud kitchen in APAC.

Companies Mentioned with their Offerings

Bundl Technologies Pvt. Ltd. - The company offers a commercial kitchen for the purpose of preparing food for delivery only.

- The company offers a commercial kitchen for the purpose of preparing food for delivery only. CloudKitchens - The company offers a commercial kitchen for the purpose of preparing food for delivery or takeout only.

- The company offers a commercial kitchen for the purpose of preparing food for delivery or takeout only. Doordash Inc.

Kitchen United

Kitopi Catering Services LLC

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Type

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Vendor Landscape

Vendor Analysis

Appendix

