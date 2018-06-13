Global Cloud Managed Services Market 2016-2018 & 2026 - Fragmented Market Due to the Presence of a Large Number of Market Players

The global cloud managed services market is expected to witness a growth of 7.0% CAGR during the forecast period to reach US$ 41.92 Bn by 2026.



Cloud managed services market is set to register high growth over the forecast period due to continually increasing penetration of cloud services worldwide, primarily driven by small & medium enterprises (SMEs). Due to rising penetration of cloud services coupled with increased efforts towards reducing capital expenditure, outsourcing activities including data storage, data recovery, data management and network management has gained immense importance. Cloud technology has clearly transformed the way of operating and orchestrating infrastructure. Depending on various IT needs of an organization, cloud managed service providers can handle reporting, monitoring, backup & recovery, performance testing and many more services.



By service type, the cloud managed services market is led by mobility services segment contributing nearly 37.09% of the overall market. Mobility services segment growth is primarily due to increasing usage of mobile devices and growing adoption of bring your own devices (BYOD) concept. Further, based on end-use vertical, healthcare segment is expected to emerge as the fastest growing segment during the forecast period with the sector increasingly looking up to cloud services as a viable storage platform. Based on geography, North America holds the largest market share for cloud managed services market. Growth in this region is primarily backed by high adoption of cloud services in the region.



The cloud managed services market appears to be fragmented due to the presence of large number of market players including small scale companies as well as global technology companies. These players are adopting various strategies including partnerships, mergers and acquisitions and new product developments to better serve the market as well as maintain their competitive edge.



For instance, in October 2017, IBM launched two new services namely IBM Cloud Deployment and IBM Cloud Migration, making it easier for businesses to move their packages and information to cloud. Moreover, in November 2017, NTT Communications, a subsidiary of NTT DATA Corporation, announced that it has entered into an agreement to acquire Secure-24 Intermediate Holdings, Inc., one of the leading U.S.-based provider of managed IT services. The acquisition will enable NTT's ability to deliver managed services with the integration of Secure-24 product portfolio.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface

1.1. Report Scope and Description

1.1.1. Purpose of the Report

1.1.2. Target Audience

1.1.3. USP and Key Offerings

1.2. Market Segmentation

1.3. Research Methodology



2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Snapshot: Global Cloud Managed Services Market

2.2. Global Cloud Managed Services Market, By Service Type

2.3. Global Cloud Managed Services Market, By Delivery Model

2.4. Global Cloud Managed Services Market, By End-use Vertical

2.5. Global Cloud Managed Services Market, By Geography



3. Market Dynamics

3.1. Introduction

3.1.1. Global Cloud Managed Services Market Value and Growth, 2016 - 2026, (US$ Bn) (Y-o-Y %)

3.2. Market Drivers

3.3. Market Challenges

3.4. Impact Analysis of Drivers and Challenges

3.5. Attractive Investment Proposition

3.6. Competitive Analysis

3.6.1. Market Positioning of Key Cloud Managed Services Providers, 2017

3.6.2. Key Strategies Adopted by the Leading Players



4. Global Cloud Managed Services Market Value, By Service Type, 2016 - 2026 (US$ Bn)

4.1. Overview

4.2. Business Services

4.3. Data Center Services

4.4. Mobility Services

4.5. Network Services

4.6. Security Services



5. Global Cloud Managed Services Market Value, By Delivery Model, 2016 - 2026 (US$ Bn)

5.1. Overview

5.2. Public Cloud

5.3. Private Cloud



6. Global Cloud Managed Services Market Value, By End-use Vertical, 2016 - 2026 (US$ Bn)

6.1. Overview

6.2. Automotive

6.3. Banking, Financial Services & Insurance (BFSI)

6.4. Education

6.5. Government

6.6. Healthcare

6.7. IT & Telecom

6.8. Manufacturing

6.9. Retail

6.10. Others (Transportation, Media, Food & Beverages, etc.)



7. North America Cloud Managed Services Market Analysis, 2016 - 2026 (US$ Bn)



8. Europe Cloud Managed Services Market Analysis, 2016 - 2026 (US$ Bn)



9. Asia Pacific Cloud Managed Services Market Analysis, 2016 - 2026 (US$ Bn)



10. Rest of the World Cloud Managed Services Market Analysis, 2016 - 2026 (US$ Bn)



11. Company Profiles



International Business Machines Corporation

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Ericsson AB

Accenture PLC

NTT DATA Corporation

Fujitsu Ltd.

CenturyLink, Inc.

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

Nokia Corporation

NEC Corporation

Civica Group

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/zjz488/global_cloud?w=5



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-cloud-managed-services-market-2016-2018--2026---fragmented-market-due-to-the-presence-of-a-large-number-of-market-players-300665599.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

