Global Cloud Migration Services Market (2020 to 2027) - by Service Type, Application, Organization Size, Deployment Mode and Industry Vertical

DUBLIN, Nov. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cloud Migration Services Market by Service Type, Application, Organization Size, Deployment Mode and Industry Vertical: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Cloud migration is the process of moving applications, data, or other business elements to a cloud computing environment. An enterprise performs different types of clod migration processes. These cloud migration models include application and data transfer from on-premises or local data center to the public cloud; moving applications and data from one cloud platform or provider to another (cloud-to-cloud migration); and a cloud repatriation, reverse cloud migration, or cloud exit, where applications or data are moved back to a local data center and off the cloud.



Increase in business agility and automation across the enterprises significantly drive the growth of the global cloud migration services market. With adoption of cloud services, enterprises gain competitive advantage of increased business agility and reduced complexity. Small & medium business (SMBs) and independent software vendors (ISVs) are expressively moving to cloud to attain business agility.



Moreover, faster and easier deployment of applications with pay-as-you-go model drives market growth, globally. Application deployment on a cloud offers benefits such as reduced cost & complexity and faster application development & deployment, which attract companies to adopt cloud services. In addition, the need for business continuity is driving demand for cloud-based services.



Cloud migration further helps teams to maintain complete access to programs and files wherever they are located and provide business continuity. Furthermore, it enable employees to maintain flexibility in their work locations. Moreover, need for lower capital expenses (CapEx) and operational expenses (OpEx) is one of the major drivers of the market. For instance, if users want to lower CapEx and reduce operational difficulties, they will probably opt for public cloud services, which use a pay-as-you-go model.



However, difficulties in enterprise application's cloud compatibility and cloud interoperability hinder market growth. Evolution of cloud technology is remarkable, but the immaturity of some cloud solutions can result in integration issues, technical incompatibilities, and operational complexity. This challenge can be mitigated by ensuring cloud interoperability and software portability. In addition, the vendor lock-in problem in cloud computing is one of the major barriers to the market, due to the lack of standardization.



Vendor lock-in is the situation when users are locked in or dependent on a single cloud provider technology implementation and find complexities that might hamper the adoption of cloud in the future to a different vendor without legal constraints, substantial costs, or technical incompatibilities. On contrary, most of the industries are digitizing and increasing their spend on infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) and growing the investments in servers, compute, storage, and other cloud-based services, which are expected to offer lucrative opportunities for market expansion during the forecast period. Furthermore, higher adoption of cloud migration services by healthcare sector to improve data access, interoperability, and daily work of medical professionals and nurses is opportunistic for the growth of the market.



The global cloud migration services market is segmented into service type, application, organization size, deployment mode, and industry vertical. Depending on service type, the market is segregated into managed services and professional services. The applications covered in the study include project management, infrastructure management, security & compliance management, and others. On the basis of organization size, the market is fragmented into large enterprises, and small- & medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). The deployment model segment is differentiated into public cloud, private cloud, and hybrid cloud. As per industry vertical, the market is categorized into BFSI, manufacturing, healthcare & life sciences, IT & telecommunications, consumer goods & retail, government & public sector, media & entertainment, and others. Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.



The market players operating in the cloud services market include Amazon Web Services, Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., DXC Technology, Google LLC, International Business Machines Corporation (IBM), Microsoft Corporation, NTT DATA Corporation, Rackspace Hosting Inc., RiverMeadow Software, Inc., and VMware Inc.



Key Benefits

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the current & future trends of the market to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

Information about key drivers, restraints, and opportunities and their impact analysis on the global cloud migration services market share is provided.

Porter's five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers and suppliers operating in the cloud migration services industry.

The quantitative analysis of the market from 2019 to 2027 is provided to determine the market potential.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1: Introduction

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Research Methodology

1.2.1. Secondary Research

1.2.2. Primary Research

1.2.3. Analyst Tools & Models



Chapter 2: Executive Summary

2.1. Key Findings

2.1.1. Top Impacting Factors

2.1.2. Top Investment Pockets

2.2. CXO Perspective



Chapter 3: Market Overview

3.1. Market Definition and Scope

3.2. Porter'sFive Forces Analysis

3.2.1. Moderate -To-High Bargaining Power of Suppliers

3.2.2. Low-To-High Bargaining Power of Buyers

3.2.3. Low-To-High Threat of Substitutes

3.2.4. Low Threat of New Entrants

3.2.5. Low-To-High Competitive Rivalry

3.3. Market Dynamics

3.3.1. Drivers

3.3.1.1. Increase in Need for Business Agility and Automation

3.3.1.2. Faster and Easier Deployment of Applications With Pay-As-You-Go Model

3.3.1.3. Rise in Demand for Cloud Migration in Business Continuity

3.3.1.4. Need for Lower Capex and Opex

3.3.2. Restraint

3.3.2.1. Enterprise Application's Cloud Compatibility and Cloud Interoperability

3.3.2.2. Vendor Lock-In

3.3.3. Opportunities

3.3.3.1. Rise in Global Cloud Expenditures

3.4. Market Evolution/ Industry Roadmap

3.5. Impact of Government Regulations on the Global Cloud Migration Services Market

3.5.1. Regulatory Compliances

3.5.2. Regulations in Canada:

3.5.3. Regulations in U. S.

3.5.3.1. Contractual Issues

3.5.4. Europe and Its Regulations

3.5.4.1. Privacy and Data Protection

3.5.4.2. Liability of Cloud Provider for Illegal Contract

3.5.5. Asia-Pacific

3.5.5.1. Regulations in Singapore:

3.5.5.2. Regulations in India

3.6. Covid-19 Impact Analysis on Cloud Migration Services Market

3.6.1. Impact on Market Size

3.6.2. Consumer Trends, Preferences, and Budget Impact

3.6.3. Regulatory Framework

3.6.4. Economic Impact

3.6.5. Key Player Strategies to Tackle Negative Impact

3.6.6. Opportunity Window



Chapter 4: Cloud Migration Services Market, by Service Model

4.1. Overview

4.2. Managed Service

4.2.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

4.2.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

4.2.3. Market Analysis, by Country

4.3. Professional Services

4.3.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

4.3.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

4.3.3. Market Analysis, by Country



Chapter 5: Cloud Migration Services Market, by Deployment Mode

5.1. Overview

5.2. Public Cloud

5.2.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

5.2.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

5.2.3. Market Analysis, by Country

5.3. Private Cloud

5.3.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

5.3.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

5.3.3. Market Analysis, by Country

5.4. Hybrid Cloud

5.4.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

5.4.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

5.4.3. Market Analysis, by Country



Chapter 6: Cloud Migration Services Market, by Application

6.1. Overview

6.2. Project Management

6.2.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

6.2.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

6.2.3. Market Analysis, by Country

6.3. Infrastructure Management

6.3.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

6.3.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

6.3.3. Market Analysis, by Country

6.4. Security & Compliance Management

6.4.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

6.4.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

6.4.3. Market Analysis, by Country

6.5. Others

6.5.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

6.5.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

6.5.3. Market Analysis, by Country



Chapter 7: Cloud Migration Services Market, by Organization Size

7.1. Overview

7.2. Large Enterprises

7.2.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

7.2.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

7.2.3. Market Analysis, by Country

7.3. Small and Medium Enterprises

7.3.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

7.3.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

7.3.3. Market Analysis, by Country



Chapter 8: Cloud Migration Services Market, by Industry Vertical

8.1. Overview

8.2. Bfsi

8.2.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

8.2.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

8.2.3. Market Analysis, by Country

8.3. Manufacturing

8.3.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

8.3.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

8.3.3. Market Analysis, by Country

8.4. Healthcare & Life Sciences

8.4.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

8.4.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

8.4.3. Market Analysis, by Country

8.5. It & Telecommunications

8.5.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

8.5.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

8.5.3. Market Analysis, by Country

8.6. Consumer Goods & Retail

8.6.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

8.6.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

8.6.3. Market Analysis, by Country

8.7. Government & Public Sector

8.7.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

8.7.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

8.7.3. Market Analysis, by Country

8.8. Media & Entertainment

8.8.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

8.8.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

8.8.3. Market Analysis, by Country

8.9. Others

8.9.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

8.9.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

8.9.3. Market Analysis, by Country



Chapter 9: Cloud Migration Services Market, by Region

9.1. Overview

9.2. North America

9.3. Europe

9.4. Asia-Pacific



Chapter 10: Competitive Landscape

10.1. Key Player Positioning Analysis, 2019

10.2. Top Winning Strategies

10.3. Competitive Dashboard

10.4. Key Developments

10.4.1. New Product Launches

10.4.2. Product Development

10.4.3. Collaboration

10.4.4. Acquisition

10.4.5. Partnership

10.4.6. Business Expansion



Chapter 11: Company Profiles

11.1. Amazon Web Services, Inc.

11.1.1. Company Overview

11.1.2. Key Executives

11.1.3. Company Snapshot

11.1.4. Operating Business Segments

11.1.5. Product Portfolio

11.1.6. Business Performance

11.1.7. Key Strategic Moves and Developments

11.2. Cisco Systems, Inc.

11.3. Dxc Technology Company

11.4. Google LLC

11.5. International Business Machines Corporation

11.6. Microsoft Corporation

11.7. Ntt Data Corporation

11.8. Rackspace Hosting, Inc.

11.9. Rivermeadow Software Inc.

11.10. Vmware, Inc.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nhvfyq

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

