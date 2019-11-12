Global Cloud Seeding Market Report 2019: Market was Valued at USD 154 Million in 2018 and is Expected to Reach USD 288 Million by the End of 2027

DUBLIN, Nov. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Cloud Seeding Market Demand Analysis & Opportunity Evaluation, 2019-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global cloud seeding equipment market was valued at USD 154 Million in 2018 and is likely to achieve USD 288 Million by end of 2027 expanding at a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period

The cloud seeding equipment market is projected to grow vibrantly in the upcoming years on the back of increasing application of the technology in various end-user industries ranging from agriculture, aviation, defense to water management bodies, entertainment and more.

Additionally, rising application of cloud seeding technology in weather modification for events and pollution control is expected to propel significant growth in the market over the forecast period.



Additionally, escalating utilization in aerospace and aviation industry accompanied with increasing demand from developed and developing countries strengthen the agricultural production capabilities is attributed to drive the cloud seeding equipment market subsequently over the forecast period.



Increasing number of cloud Seeding providers investing in building in-house research facilities to gather effective seeding methods with an aim to expanding end-users base is expected to strongly influence the cloud seeding equipment market across the globe.



Key Topics Covered:



Market Definition and Research Methodology

Market and Product Definition

Research Objective

Global Cloud Seeding Equipment Market

Market Overview - Market Size and Forecast, 2018-2027

Market Segmentation by:

Mode of Seeding

Applications

Region

Industry Analysis

Policy & regulatory landscape

Risk analysis

Global Cloud Seeding Projects

Market Dynamics of Global Cloud Seeding Equipment Market

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Opportunities

Company Profiles of top players



North America Weather Consultants Inc.

Weather Modifications Inc.

AFJETS SDN BHD

Ice Crystal Engineering LLC

Snowy Hydro Ltd

Cloud Seeding Technologies

Mettech SpA

RHS Consulting

Kyathi Climate Modifications Consultants LLP

Seeding Operations & Atmospheric Research

