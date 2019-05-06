Global CNC Machine Tool Industry Set to Grow in Excess of 3% in 2019

DUBLIN, May 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global and China CNC Machine Tool Industry Report, 2019-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

With sustained growth in the global economy, consumption in the machine tool sector will continue to grow by more than 3.0% in 2019, which will propel the global CNC machine tool industry whose output value outnumbered $70 billion in 2018 to escalate steadily. As the world's leading producer and consumer of CNC machine tools, China garnered CNC machine tool output value of over $6 billion (by the exchange rate 1:6.6174) in 2018, a more than 10% share of the global total.

In 2018, the Chinese CNC machine tool industry characterized the following:

CNC level: China had a CNC rate of machine tools at 29.7% in 2018, far lower than Europe , America, Japan and other developed countries ( Japan : over 90%; Germany : above 75%; the United States : beyond 80%). Wherein, the CNC level of metal cutting machine tools was 39.0%, higher than that of metal forming machine tools (only 9.9%).

had a CNC rate of machine tools at 29.7% in 2018, far lower than , America, and other developed countries ( : over 90%; : above 75%; : beyond 80%). Wherein, the CNC level of metal cutting machine tools was 39.0%, higher than that of metal forming machine tools (only 9.9%). Breakdown products: Among CNC machine tools, CNC lathes and machining centers are used more widely, with their output seizing nearly 50.0% of the total output of CNC machine tools in 2018. In the field of CNC lathes, small and medium-sized horizontal lathes prevail, but more than 85% of high-end small lathes in China needs importing.

needs importing. Technical level: China relies on the import of high-end CNC machine tools, and the localization level is less than 20%; the localization level of medium and low-end CNC machine tools is as high as over 85%, but the core components herein still hinge on foreign technology. More than 80% of CNC systems used for the China -made ordinary CNC machine tools are imported, and at least 85% of servo systems/motors come from abroad.

relies on the import of high-end CNC machine tools, and the localization level is less than 20%; the localization level of medium and low-end CNC machine tools is as high as over 85%, but the core components herein still hinge on foreign technology. More than 80% of CNC systems used for the -made ordinary CNC machine tools are imported, and at least 85% of servo systems/motors come from abroad. Competitive landscape: the leading Chinese CNC machine tool manufacturers are comprised of Dalian Machine Tool, Shenyang Machine Tool, Qinchuan Machine Tool & Tool, JIER Machine-Tool, Ningbo Haitian Precision Machinery, etc. However, in the past two years, the giants have been confronted with difficulties successively (Shenyang Machine Tool suffered losses ceaselessly, Dalian Machine Tool was asked for reorganization and rectification due to breach of bonds), causing a continued slide in industrial concentration. In 2018, CR10 was less than 30%.

As some foreign-funded enterprises set up CNC machine tool production bases or R&D centers in China , China's local production capacity and level will be improved in the future, which will further promote the comprehensive competitiveness of CNC machine tools made in China .

The Global and China CNC Machine Tool Industry Report, 2019-2025 mainly deals with the following:

Technology, classification, industry chain, etc. of CNC machine tools;

Global and China's machine tool output, consumption, import and export, competitive landscape, etc.;

machine tool output, consumption, import and export, competitive landscape, etc.; Overview of the global CNC machine tool market; market Size, import and export, etc. of CNC machine tools in major countries ( Japan , Germany , South Korea );

, , ); Development environment, output, demand, import and export, competitive landscape of CNC machine tools in China ;

; Production scale, import and export, competitive landscape, etc. of major CNC machine tool products (CNC lathes, CNC grinders, machining centers);

Market size, major suppliers, etc. of CNC machine tool core components (CNC systems, servo systems, electric spindles, etc.);

Market size, CNC machine tool applications, etc. of downstream applications (automotive, aviation, railroad equipment, electronic information, etc.);

Operation and CNC machine tool business of 12 foreign and 20 Chinese CNC machine tool manufacturers.

Companies Mentioned



Amada

Beijing Jingdiao Co., Ltd.

BYJC

Dalian Machine Tool Group

EMAG

Gleason

Hass

Indes

Jiangsu Yawei Machine-Tool Co., Ltd.

JIER Machine Tool, Ltd.

J-TECH CNC Technology Co., Ltd.

MAG

Makino

Mazak

Nantong Guosheng Intelligent Technology Group Co., Ltd.

Ningbo Haitian Precision Machinery Co., Ltd

Okuma Corp.

Qinchuan Machine Tool & Tool Group Co., Ltd.

Qinghai Huading Industrial Co., Ltd.

Qiqihar Heavy CNC Equipment Co., Ltd

RIFA Precision Machinery

Shenji Group Kunming Machine Tool Co., Ltd.

Shenyang Machine Tool (Group) Co., Ltd.

Shenyang Machine Tools Co., Ltd.

SPARK Machine Tool

Trumpf

Weihai Huadong Automation Co. Ltd.

Wuhan Huazhong Numerical Control Co., Ltd (HNC)

Wuxi Shangji Automation Co., Ltd.

Zhejiang Golden Fire Machine Co., Ltd.

Zhejiang Headman Machinery Co., Ltd

Zhejiang Ruiyuan Machine Tool Co., Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/c3hify

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716



SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

