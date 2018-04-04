Global Coal Bed Methane Market, 2025 - Growing Application of Natural Gas into Manufacturing, Residential and Automotive Sector

The Global Coal Bed Methane Market is expected to reach US$ 4.3 Bn by 2023, expanding at a CAGR of 4.3% between 2017 - 2025.

Coal Bed Methane market is expected to gain moderate growth with growing application of natural gas into manufacturing, residential and automotive sector. Oil deficit economies with high coal reserves are looking to explore coal bed methane to reduce their dependency on conventional oil and gas.

Moreover, exploration of coal bed methane helps in mitigation of greenhouse gases therefore improve the safety of coal mining operations and also earns carbon credits are factors expected to augment the growth of global coal bed methane market over the forecast period. However, environmental concerns over the usage of water for the recovery of coal bed methane and high capital intensive projects of exploration of coal bed methane is anticipated to restrain the growth of coal bed methane market during the forecast period (2017-2025).

Global coal bed methane is segmented on the basis of application and geography. By application, industrial segment is projected to be the most dominant segment. Increasing energy demand coupled with various regulatory policies over emission of green house gas is expected to fuel the growth of the segment over the forecast period. Followed by it, power generation segment is anticipated to be the second largest segment due to increasing demand for natural gas from gas based power plant.

Overall, global coal bed methane market for oil & gas industry is projected to register moderate growth over the forecast period (2017-2025).

Key Trends:

Merger & Acquisition

Development of new techniques

Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface

1.1. Report Scope and Description

1.2. Research Methodology

1.2.1. Phase I-Secondary Research

1.2.2. Phase II-Primary Research

1.2.3. Phase II-Expert Panel Review

1.2.4. Assumptions

1.2.5. Approach Adopted



2. Executive Summary

2.1. Global Coal Bed Methane Market Snapshot

2.1.1. Global Coal Bed Methane Market by Application, 2017

2.1.2. Global Coal Bed Methane Market by Geography, 2017

2.1.3. Market Drivers, Challenges and Future Prospects



3. Global Coal Bed Methane Market Dynamics

3.1. Market Overview

3.2. Production Cost Tear Down Analysis

3.3. Drivers

3.4. Challenges

3.5. Future Prospects

3.6. Impact Analysis of Drivers and Challenges

3.7. Porter's Five Force Analysis



4. Global Coal Bed Methane Market Size (US$ Mn) (bcf), By Application, 2017 - 2025

4.1. Overview

4.1.1. Market Share Analysis by Application, 2015 vs 2023

4.1.2. Attractive Investment Proportion by Application

4.2. Power Generation

4.3. Industrial

4.4. Residential

4.5. Commercial

4.6. Transportation



5. Global Coal Bed Methane Market Size (US$ Mn) (bcf), By Geography, 2017 - 2025

5.1. Overview

5.1.1. Market Share Analysis by Geography, 2015 vs. 2023

5.1.2. Attractive Investment Proportion by Geography

5.2. North America Coal Bed Methane Market Analysis, 2017 - 2025

5.3. Europe Coal Bed Methane Market Analysis, 2017 - 2025

5.4. Asia Pacific Coal Bed Methane Market Analysis, 2017 - 2025

5.5. Rest of World Coal Bed Methane Market Analysis, 2017 - 2025



6. Company Profiles

6.1. Competitive Dashboard

6.2. Key Players

6.2.1. Arrow Energy.

6.2.2. BG Group

6.2.3. BAKER HUGHES

6.2.4. Dart Energy

6.2.5. BLUE ENERGY LTD

6.2.6. BP PLC

6.2.7. CONOCOPHILLIPS

6.2.8. CHINA UNITED COALBED METHANE CO

6.2.9. ENCANA CORP

6.2.10. Halliburton

6.2.11. FORTUNE OIL PLC

6.2.12. METGASCO LTD

6.2.13. ORIGIN ENERGY LTD

6.2.14. PETRONAS

6.2.15. NEXEN INC

6.2.16. Other Notable Players



