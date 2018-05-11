Global Cobalt Market 2018-2022: Market to Grow at a CAGR of 9.26% - Key Vendors are China Molybdenum, Glencore, Jinchuan Group International Resources, Norilsk Nickel, Sherritt International & Vale

DUBLIN, May 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Cobalt Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global cobalt market to grow at a CAGR of 9.26% during the period 2018-2022.
Global Cobalt Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
One trend in the market is recyclability of cobalt. The recyclability of cobalt is identified as one of the key trend that will stimulate growth in the cobalt market during the estimated period. Countries such as the US is increasingly focusing on recycling cobalt that is found in rechargeable batteries.
According to the report, one driver in the market is growth of electric vehicle industry. It has been observed that the demand for electric vehicles is increasing across the world due to the rising implementation of stringent emission and fuel-efficiency norms and increasing awareness about the growing pollution among various consumers.
Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is inefficient supply. The global cobalt market is facing an imbalance in the demand-supply ratio. In 2016, the market has witnessed an oversupply. However, in 2017 the scenario reversed as the demand outgrew the supply.
Key vendors
- China Molybdenum
- Glencore
- Jinchuan Group International Resources
- Norilsk Nickel
- Sherritt International
- Vale
Key Topics Covered:
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
SCOPE OF THE REPORT
RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2017
- Market size and forecast 2017-2022
FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION
- Segmentation by application
- Comparison by application
- Batteries and electronics - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Super alloys - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Hard materials - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Pigments - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Others - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Market opportunity by application

CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
- Regional comparison
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
DECISION FRAMEWORK
DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
MARKET TRENDS
- Rise in taxes imposed by the government of the Democratic Republic of Congo
- Recyclability of cobalt
- Heavy investments in electric vehicle production
VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Landscape disruption
VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market Positioning of Vendors
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/ql6wjv/global_cobalt?w=5
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-cobalt-market-2018-2022-market-to-grow-at-a-cagr-of-9-26---key-vendors-are-china-molybdenum-glencore-jinchuan-group-international-resources-norilsk-nickel-sherritt-international--vale-300646529.html
