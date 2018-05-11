Global Cobalt Market 2018-2022: Market to Grow at a CAGR of 9.26% - Key Vendors are China Molybdenum, Glencore, Jinchuan Group International Resources, Norilsk Nickel, Sherritt International & Vale

The global cobalt market to grow at a CAGR of 9.26% during the period 2018-2022.

Global Cobalt Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is recyclability of cobalt. The recyclability of cobalt is identified as one of the key trend that will stimulate growth in the cobalt market during the estimated period. Countries such as the US is increasingly focusing on recycling cobalt that is found in rechargeable batteries.

According to the report, one driver in the market is growth of electric vehicle industry. It has been observed that the demand for electric vehicles is increasing across the world due to the rising implementation of stringent emission and fuel-efficiency norms and increasing awareness about the growing pollution among various consumers.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is inefficient supply. The global cobalt market is facing an imbalance in the demand-supply ratio. In 2016, the market has witnessed an oversupply. However, in 2017 the scenario reversed as the demand outgrew the supply.

Key vendors

China Molybdenum

Glencore

Jinchuan Group International Resources

Norilsk Nickel

Sherritt International

Vale

Key Topics Covered:



EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



SCOPE OF THE REPORT



RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2017

Market size and forecast 2017-2022

FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION

Segmentation by application

Comparison by application

Batteries and electronics - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Super alloys - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Hard materials - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Pigments - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Others - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Market opportunity by application

MARKET OPPORTUNITY BY APPLICATION



CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

DECISION FRAMEWORK



DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES



MARKET TRENDS

Rise in taxes imposed by the government of the Democratic Republic of Congo

Recyclability of cobalt

Heavy investments in electric vehicle production

VENDOR LANDSCAPE



Landscape disruption

VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market Positioning of Vendors



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/ql6wjv/global_cobalt?w=5





Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-cobalt-market-2018-2022-market-to-grow-at-a-cagr-of-9-26---key-vendors-are-china-molybdenum-glencore-jinchuan-group-international-resources-norilsk-nickel-sherritt-international--vale-300646529.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

