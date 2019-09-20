Global Coconut Milk Products Market Report 2019

DUBLIN, Sept. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Coconut Milk Products Market to 2027 - Global Analysis and Forecasts by Nature, Product Type, End Use, and Distribution Channel" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global coconut milk products market is accounted to US$ 812.4 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.3% during the forecast period 2019 - 2027, to account to US$ 1,775.4 Mn by 2027.



Coconut cream and coconut milk powder are the most preferred coconut milk products globally. These products are rich in fats and nutrition. The coconut milk products are used as a dairy alternative by the people suffering from lactose intolerance. They are also used in various recipes due to its mild and sweet taste.



Growing demand for plant-based food products in developed and developing countries is the primary factor driving the global coconut milk products market. Moreover, the rise in adoption of coconut milk products in several food recipes and products further boost the coconut milk products market globally.



The coconut milk products market is bifurcated on the basis of the product type into coconut cream, coconut milk powder, and others. The coconut cream contains a considerable amount of medium chain fatty acids which helps in easy functioning of the brain, and are easily digestible. These benefits are boosting the demand for coconut cream over the past few years.



On the basis of application, the coconut milk products market is bifurcated into, food and beverage processing, cosmetics & personal care, functional food & dietary supplements, food services, and household. The food and beverage processing is leading the end-use segment of coconut milk products market. Coconut milk products such as coconut cream and coconut milk powder are used on a large scale in the food and beverage industry to add flavor to the products.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Key Takeaways



3. Research Methodology



4. Coconut Milk Products Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Pest Analysis

4.3 Expert Opinions



5. Coconut Milk Products Market - Key Industry Dynamics

5.1 Key Market Drivers

5.1.1 Surge In Demand For Plant-Based Food Products

5.1.2 Rise In Adoption Of Coconut Milk Products In Several Food Recipes And Products

5.2 Key Market Restraints

5.2.1 Unstable Weather Condition And Availability Of Alternative Hindering The Coconut Milk Products Market

5.3 Key Market Opportunity:

5.3.1 Increase In Adoption Of Coconut Milk In Cosmetic Industry

5.4 Key Future Trends:

5.4.1 Emerging Benefits Of Coconut Milk And Coconut Milk Products For Heart Diseases

5.5 Impact Analysis Of Drivers And Restraints



6. Coconut Milk Products- Global Market Analysis

6.1 Global Coconut Milk Products Market Overview

6.2 Global Coconut Milk Products Market Forecast And Analysis

6.3 Market Positioning - Global Top 5 Players Ranking



7. Coconut Milk Products Market Analysis - By Nature

7.1 Overview

7.2 Global Coconut Milk Products Market Breakdown, By Nature, 2018 & 2027

7.3 Organic

7.4 Conventional



8. Global Coconut Milk Products Market Analysis - By Product Type

8.1 Overview

8.2 Global Coconut Milk Products Market Breakdown, By Product Type, 2018 & 2027

8.3 Coconut Milk Powder

8.4 Coconut Cream

8.5 Others



9. Global Coconut Milk Products Analysis - By End Use

9.1 Overview

9.2 Global Coconut Milk Products Breakdown, By End Use, 2018 & 2027

9.3 Food & Beverage Processing

9.4 Cosmetics & Personal Care

9.5 Functional Food & Dietary Supplements

9.6 Food Services

9.7 Household



10. Coconut Milk Products Market Analysis - By Distribution Channel

10.1 Overview

10.2 Global Coconut Milk Products Market Breakdown, By Distribution Channel, 2018 & 2027

10.3 Direct Sales

10.4 Indirect Sales

10.4.1 Overview

10.4.2 Global Indirect Sales Market Revenue Forecasts To 2027 (US$ Mn)

10.4.3 Hypermarket & Supermarket:

10.4.4 Global Hypermarket & Supermarket Market Revenue Forecasts To 2027 (US$ Mn)

10.4.5 Convenience Stores

10.4.6 Global Convenience Stores Market Revenue Forecasts To 2027 (US$ Mn)

10.4.7 Specialty Stores

10.4.8 Global Specialty Stores Market Revenue Forecasts To 2027 (US$ Mn)

10.4.9 Small Groceries

10.4.10 Global Small Groceries Market Revenue Forecasts To 2027 (US$ Mn)



11. Coconut Milk Products Market - Geographical Analysis



12. Industry Landscape

12.1 Merger & Acquisition

12.2 Corporate Communication

12.3 Project Finance

12.4 Product News



13. Company Profiles

Danone S.A.

Goya Foods, Inc.

Gracekennedy Limited

Mccormick & Company, Inc.

Nestle S.A.

Pacific Foods Of Oregon, Llc

Sambu Group

THAI Agri Food Plc

Thai Coconut Public Company Limited

Celebes Coconut Corporation

