Global Coffee Maker Market (2019 to 2027) - by Type, End-use and Sales Channel

DUBLIN, Aug. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Coffee Maker Market by Type, End Use and Sales Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Coffee maker is a machine used to brew coffee. The machine can be semi-automated or fully automated, which helps in quick brewing of coffee and maintaining the quality and taste of the end product. Coffee machine plays a crucial role in the coffee industry. The adoption trends of different types of coffee machines differ according to the location of the cafe. For instance, in Tier 1 cities, famous brands of coffee shops prefer high priced premium coffee machine brands.



Rise in number of cafes and restaurants and increase in consumption of coffee in emerging nations are the key factors that drive the growth of the coffee maker market. Furthermore, the key players in the market are focusing toward new developments & launches in the machine, which is expected to boost the growth of the market. Integration of leading technological features in the machine also fuels the growth of the market. The global coffee maker market was valued at $3.8 billion in 2019, and is

anticipated to reach $5.1 billion by 2027, with a CAGR of 6.30% during the forecast period.



However, high capacity capital & maintenance cost and availability of other substitutes with fast food like cold drinks and shakes restrain market growth. Whereas, an increase in millennial population and a rise in adoption of western consumption habits are anticipated to provide lucrative opportunities for the key players operating in the global coffee maker market. In addition, growth in innovative technological advancement in coffee maker and increase in investments by small- & mid-sized coffee maker manufacturing companies provide growth opportunities for the market.



The coffee maker market is segmented on the basis of type, end use, sales channel, and region. By type, it is categorized into drip coffee machine, steam coffee machine, capsule coffee machine, and others. By end use, it is bifurcated into commercial and residential. By sales channel, it is bifurcated into online and offline sales. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, the UK, Spain, Italy, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, the Middle East and Africa).



The key players profiled in this report include De'Longhi Appliances S.r.l, Electrolux, Koninklijke Philips N.V, Siemens AG, BSH Home Appliances Corporation, Newell Brands, Breville USA, Inc, GROUP SEB, Whirlpool, and Nestle Nespresso.



Key Benefits



The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global coffee maker market, with current and future trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets in the market.

Current and future trends are outlined in the report to determine the overall market attractiveness and single out profitable trends to gain a stronger foothold in the market.

The report provides information regarding drivers, restraints, and opportunities with impact analysis.

A quantitative analysis of the current market and estimation for the same from 2019 to 2027 is provided to showcase the financial competency of the market.

Porter's five forces model of the industry illustrates competitiveness of the market by analyzing various parameters such as threat of new entrants, threat of substitutes, bargaining power of the buyers, and bargaining power of the suppliers operating in the market.

Value chain analysis in the report provides a clear understanding of the roles of stakeholders involved in the value chain.

Competitive intelligence highlights the business practices followed by the leading market players across various regions.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1: Introduction



Chapter 2: Executive Summary



Chapter 3: Market Overview

3.1. Market Definition and Scope

3.2. Key Findings

3.2.1. Top Investment Pockets

3.3. Value Chain Analysis

3.4. Porter'sFive Forces Analysis

3.4.1. Moderate Bargaining Power of Suppliers

3.4.2. Moderate Bargaining Power of Buyers

3.4.3. Moderate Threat of Substitution

3.4.4. Moderate Threat of New Entrants

3.4.5. Moderate Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

3.5. Market Dynamics

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.1.1. Increasing Consumption of Coffee in Emerging Nations

3.5.1.2. Rise in the Number of Cafes and Restaurants

3.5.2. Restraint

3.5.2.1. High Capacity Capital and Maintenance Costs

3.5.3. Opportunities

3.5.3.1. Growth in Innovative Technological Advancement in Coffee Maker

3.5.3.1. Increase in Investments by Small- & Mid-Sized Coffee Maker Manufacturing Companies

3.6. Impact of Covid-19 on Coffee Maker Market



Chapter 4: Coffee Maker Market, by Type

4.1. Overview

4.1.1. Market Size and Forecast

4.2. Drip Coffee Machine

4.2.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

4.2.2. Market Size and Forecast

4.3. Steam Coffee Machine

4.3.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

4.3.2. Market Size and Forecast

4.4. Capsule Coffee Machine

4.4.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

4.4.2. Market Size and Forecast

4.5. Others

4.5.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

4.5.2. Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 5: Coffee Maker Market, by End Use

5.1. Overview

5.1.1. Market Size and Forecast

5.2. Commercial

5.2.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

5.2.2. Market Size and Forecast

5.3. Residential

5.3.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

5.3.2. Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 6: Coffee Maker Market, by Sales Channel

6.1. Overview

6.1.1. Market Size and Forecast

6.2. Online

6.2.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

6.2.2. Market Size and Forecast

6.3. Offline

6.3.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

6.3.2. Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 7: Coffee Maker Market, by Region

7.1. Overview

7.1.1. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

7.2. North America

7.2.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

7.2.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Type

7.2.3. Market Size and Forecast, by End Use

7.2.4. Market Size and Forecast, by Sales Channel

7.2.5. Market Size and Forecast, by Country

7.2.5.1. U. S.

7.2.5.1.1. Market Size and Forecast, by Type

7.2.5.1.2. Market Size and Forecast, by End Use

7.2.5.1.3. Market Size and Forecast, by Sales Channel

7.2.5.2. Canada

7.2.5.2.1. Market Size and Forecast, by Type

7.2.5.2.2. Market Size and Forecast, by End Use

7.2.5.2.3. Market Size and Forecast, by Sales Channel

7.2.5.3. Mexico

7.2.5.3.1. Market Size and Forecast, by Type

7.2.5.3.2. Market Size and Forecast, by End Use

7.2.5.3.3. Market Size and Forecast, by Sales Channel

7.3. Europe

7.3.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

7.3.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Type

7.3.3. Market Size and Forecast, by End Use

7.3.4. Market Size and Forecast, by Sales Channel

7.3.5. Market Size and Forecast, by Country

7.3.5.1. Germany

7.3.5.1.1. Market Size and Forecast, by Type

7.3.5.1.2. Market Size and Forecast, by End Use

7.3.5.1.3. Market Size and Forecast, by Sales Channel

7.3.5.2. France

7.3.5.2.1. Market Size and Forecast, by Type

7.3.5.2.2. Market Size and Forecast, by End Use

7.3.5.2.3. Market Size and Forecast, by Sales Channel

7.3.5.3. UK

7.3.5.3.1. Market Size and Forecast, by Type

7.3.5.3.2. Market Size and Forecast, by End Use

7.3.5.3.3. Market Size and Forecast, by Sales Channel

7.3.5.4. Italy

7.3.5.4.1. Market Size and Forecast, by Type

7.3.5.4.2. Market Size and Forecast, by End Use

7.3.5.4.3. Market Size and Forecast, by Sales Channel

7.3.5.5. Spain

7.3.5.5.1. Market Size and Forecast, by Type

7.3.5.5.2. Market Size and Forecast, by End Use

7.3.5.5.3. Market Size and Forecast, by Sales Channel

7.3.5.6. Rest of Europe

7.3.5.6.1. Market Size and Forecast, by Type

7.3.5.6.2. Market Size and Forecast, by End Use

7.3.5.6.3. Market Size and Forecast, by Sales Channel

7.4. Asia-Pacific

7.4.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

7.4.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Type

7.4.3. Market Size and Forecast, by End Use

7.4.4. Market Size and Forecast, by Sales Channel

7.4.5. Market Size and Forecast, by Country

7.4.5.1. China

7.4.5.1.1. Market Size and Forecast, by Type

7.4.5.1.2. Market Size and Forecast, by End Use

7.4.5.1.3. Market Size and Forecast, by Sales Channel

7.4.5.2. Japan

7.4.5.2.1. Market Size and Forecast, by Type

7.4.5.2.2. Market Size and Forecast, by End Use

7.4.5.2.3. Market Size and Forecast, by Sales Channel

7.4.5.3. India

7.4.5.3.1. Market Size and Forecast, by Type

7.4.5.3.2. Market Size and Forecast, by End Use

7.4.5.3.3. Market Size and Forecast, by Sales Channel

7.4.5.4. Australia

7.4.5.4.1. Market Size and Forecast, by Type

7.4.5.4.2. Market Size and Forecast, by End Use

7.4.5.4.3. Market Size and Forecast, by Sales Channel

7.4.5.5. South Korea

7.4.5.5.1. Market Size and Forecast, by Type

7.4.5.5.2. Market Size and Forecast, by End Use

7.4.5.5.3. Market Size and Forecast, by Sales Channel

7.4.5.6. Rest of Asia-Pacific

7.4.5.6.1. Market Size and Forecast, by Type

7.4.5.6.2. Market Size and Forecast, by End Use

7.4.5.6.3. Market Size and Forecast, by Sales Channel

7.5. LAMEA

7.5.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

7.5.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Type

7.5.3. Market Size and Forecast, by End Use

7.5.4. Market Size and Forecast, by Sales Channel

7.5.5. Market Size and Forecast, by Country

7.5.5.1. Latin America

7.5.5.1.1. Market Size and Forecast, by Type

7.5.5.1.2. Market Size and Forecast, by End Use

7.5.5.1.3. Market Size and Forecast, by Sales Channel

7.5.5.2. Middle East

7.5.5.2.1. Market Size and Forecast, by Type

7.5.5.2.2. Market Size and Forecast, by End Use

7.5.5.2.3. Market Size and Forecast, by Sales Channel

7.5.5.3. Africa

7.5.5.3.1. Market Size and Forecast, by Type

7.5.5.3.2. Market Size and Forecast, by End Use

7.5.5.3.3. Market Size and Forecast, by Sales Channel



Chapter 8: Competitive Landscape

8.1. Top Player Positioning

8.2. Competitive Heatmap

8.3. Competitive Dashboard

8.4. Key Developments

8.4.1. Product Launch

8.4.2. Acquisition

8.4.3. Business Expansion

8.4.4. Partnership

8.4.5. Collaboration



Chapter 9: Company Profiles

9.1. Breville Usa, Inc.

9.1.1. Company Overview

9.1.2. Key Executive

9.1.3. Company Snapshot

9.1.4. Operating Business Segments

9.1.5. Product Portfolio

9.1.6. Key Strategic Moves and Developments

9.2. Bsh Home Appliances Corporation

9.3. De'Longhi Appliances S. R. L

9.4. Electrolux

9.5. Group Seb

9.6. Koninklijke Philips N. V

9.7. Nestle Nespresso

9.8. Newell Brands

9.9. Siemens AG

9.10. Whirlpool



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/yhcwn1

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

