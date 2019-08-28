Global Cogeneration Equipment Market Report 2019: Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and Recommendations 2017-2026

DUBLIN, Aug. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cogeneration Equipment - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Cogeneration Equipment Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period.

Some of the key factors influencing the market growth growing demand for energy efficiency in the industries and rising use of natural gas for power generation. However, high installation and maintenance cost is restraining the market growth. Some of the factors such as expansion of distributed power generation in North America and Asia Pacific are creating opportunities for the market growth in the future.

Cogeneration equipment is use to concurrently produce both heat energy and electricity from a single fuel source such as natural gas, biomass, wood, coal, waste heat, or oil. It can operate at levels as high as 77% to 81% as compared to around 46% efficiency of conventional systems and they can decrease carbon emissions by up to 29% as compared to conventional systems.

By technology, the steam turbine segment has witnessed the significant growth during the forecast period due to simple design and cost-effectiveness and mainly preferred technology for industrial purposes particularly among paper and pulp sectors.

By Geography, Asia Pacific region holds the largest market share during the forecast period owing to growing CHP systems demand from industrial sector in emerging countries.



What our report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

Market share analysis of the top industry players

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements



Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.5 Research Sources



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Technology Analysis

3.7 Application Analysis

3.8 Emerging Markets

3.9 Futuristic Market Scenario



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Cogeneration Equipment Market, By Technology

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Steam Turbine

5.3 Gas Turbine

5.4 Reciprocating Engine

5.5 Combined Cycle Gas Turbine

5.6 Electric Generators

5.7 Heat Recovery Steam Generators (HRSG)

5.8 Boilers and Reciprocating Engines

5.9 Other Technologies



6 Global Cogeneration Equipment Market, By Capacity

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Upto 30 MW

6.3 31MW -60 MW

6.4 61 MW- 100 MW



7 Global Cogeneration Equipment Market, By Fuel

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Coal

7.3 Biomass

7.4 Natural Gas

7.5 Non-Fossil Fuels

7.6 Other Fuels



8 Global Cogeneration Equipment Market, By Application

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Industrial

8.3 Commercial

8.4 Residential



9 Global Cogeneration Equipment Market, By Geography

9.1 Introduction

9.2 North America

9.2.1 US

9.2.2 Canada

9.2.3 Mexico

9.3 Europe

9.3.1 Germany

9.3.2 UK

9.3.3 Italy

9.3.4 France

9.3.5 Spain

9.3.6 Rest of Europe

9.4 Asia Pacific

9.4.1 Japan

9.4.2 China

9.4.3 India

9.4.4 Australia

9.4.5 New Zealand

9.4.6 South Korea

9.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

9.5 South America

9.5.1 Argentina

9.5.2 Brazil

9.5.3 Chile

9.5.4 Rest of South America

9.6 Middle East & Africa

9.6.1 Saudi Arabia

9.6.2 UAE

9.6.3 Qatar

9.6.4 South Africa

9.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



10 Key Developments

10.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

10.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

10.3 New Product Launch

10.4 Expansions

10.5 Other Key Strategies



11 Company Profiling

11.1 Rolls Royce Plc

11.2 Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd

11.3 Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.

11.4 Innovative Steam Technologies

11.5 ANDRITZ Energy & Environment GmbH

11.6 Bosh Thermotechnology Limited

11.7 Foster Wheeler AG

11.8 Siemens AG

11.9 Clarke Energy

11.10 Aegis Energy Services, Inc.

11.11 2G Energy Inc.

11.12 BDR Thermea

11.13 Capstone Turbine Corporation

11.14 ABB Group

11.15 Baxi Group



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hr9tos

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

