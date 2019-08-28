Global Cogeneration Equipment Market Report 2019: Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and Recommendations 2017-2026
Aug 28, 2019, 12:45 ET
DUBLIN, Aug. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cogeneration Equipment - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Cogeneration Equipment Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period.
Some of the key factors influencing the market growth growing demand for energy efficiency in the industries and rising use of natural gas for power generation. However, high installation and maintenance cost is restraining the market growth. Some of the factors such as expansion of distributed power generation in North America and Asia Pacific are creating opportunities for the market growth in the future.
Cogeneration equipment is use to concurrently produce both heat energy and electricity from a single fuel source such as natural gas, biomass, wood, coal, waste heat, or oil. It can operate at levels as high as 77% to 81% as compared to around 46% efficiency of conventional systems and they can decrease carbon emissions by up to 29% as compared to conventional systems.
By technology, the steam turbine segment has witnessed the significant growth during the forecast period due to simple design and cost-effectiveness and mainly preferred technology for industrial purposes particularly among paper and pulp sectors.
By Geography, Asia Pacific region holds the largest market share during the forecast period owing to growing CHP systems demand from industrial sector in emerging countries.
What our report offers:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments
- Market share analysis of the top industry players
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets
- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
2.1 Abstract
2.2 Stake Holders
2.3 Research Scope
2.4 Research Methodology
2.5 Research Sources
3 Market Trend Analysis
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Restraints
3.4 Opportunities
3.5 Threats
3.6 Technology Analysis
3.7 Application Analysis
3.8 Emerging Markets
3.9 Futuristic Market Scenario
4 Porters Five Force Analysis
4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Threat of substitutes
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Competitive rivalry
5 Global Cogeneration Equipment Market, By Technology
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Steam Turbine
5.3 Gas Turbine
5.4 Reciprocating Engine
5.5 Combined Cycle Gas Turbine
5.6 Electric Generators
5.7 Heat Recovery Steam Generators (HRSG)
5.8 Boilers and Reciprocating Engines
5.9 Other Technologies
6 Global Cogeneration Equipment Market, By Capacity
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Upto 30 MW
6.3 31MW -60 MW
6.4 61 MW- 100 MW
7 Global Cogeneration Equipment Market, By Fuel
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Coal
7.3 Biomass
7.4 Natural Gas
7.5 Non-Fossil Fuels
7.6 Other Fuels
8 Global Cogeneration Equipment Market, By Application
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Industrial
8.3 Commercial
8.4 Residential
9 Global Cogeneration Equipment Market, By Geography
9.1 Introduction
9.2 North America
9.2.1 US
9.2.2 Canada
9.2.3 Mexico
9.3 Europe
9.3.1 Germany
9.3.2 UK
9.3.3 Italy
9.3.4 France
9.3.5 Spain
9.3.6 Rest of Europe
9.4 Asia Pacific
9.4.1 Japan
9.4.2 China
9.4.3 India
9.4.4 Australia
9.4.5 New Zealand
9.4.6 South Korea
9.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific
9.5 South America
9.5.1 Argentina
9.5.2 Brazil
9.5.3 Chile
9.5.4 Rest of South America
9.6 Middle East & Africa
9.6.1 Saudi Arabia
9.6.2 UAE
9.6.3 Qatar
9.6.4 South Africa
9.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa
10 Key Developments
10.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
10.2 Acquisitions & Mergers
10.3 New Product Launch
10.4 Expansions
10.5 Other Key Strategies
11 Company Profiling
11.1 Rolls Royce Plc
11.2 Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd
11.3 Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.
11.4 Innovative Steam Technologies
11.5 ANDRITZ Energy & Environment GmbH
11.6 Bosh Thermotechnology Limited
11.7 Foster Wheeler AG
11.8 Siemens AG
11.9 Clarke Energy
11.10 Aegis Energy Services, Inc.
11.11 2G Energy Inc.
11.12 BDR Thermea
11.13 Capstone Turbine Corporation
11.14 ABB Group
11.15 Baxi Group
