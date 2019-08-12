Global Cognitive Data Management Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts Report 2019-2025
Aug 12, 2019, 06:45 ET
DUBLIN, Aug. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cognitive Data Management - Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Cognitive Data Management market worldwide is projected to grow by US$1.5 Million, guided by a compounded growth of 21%.
Staying on top of trends is essential for decision makers to leverage this emerging opportunity. The report addresses this very need and provides the latest scoop on all major market segments. Operations, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 21.8%.
Poised to reach over US$850.2 Thousand by the year 2025, Operations will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
While global megatrends sweeping through the market influence the primary direction of growth, regional markets are swayed by more granular locally unique business drivers. Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 25.7% growth momentum.
Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$118.4 Thousand to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$94.1 Thousand worth of projected demand in the region will come from other emerging Eastern European markets.
In Japan, Operations will reach a market size of US$56.2 Thousand by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 19.2% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$238.7 Thousand in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders.
Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
Competitors identified in this market include
- Attivio
- Cognitivescale
- Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation
- Datum Llc
- Expert System S.P.A.
- Hewlett-Packard Enterprise
- IBM Corporation
- Immuta
- Informatica
- Infosys
- Kingland Systems
- Microsoft Corporation
- Oracle Corporation
- Pingar
- Reltio
- Sap Se
- SAS AB
- Saksoft Limited
- Salesforce.Com
- Snaplogic
- Sparkcognition
- Strongbox Data Solutions
- Talend Sa
- Veritas Technologies
- Wipro
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Global Competitor Market Shares
- Cognitive Data Management Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
- Global Competitor Market Shares by Segment
- Operations (Function) Global Competitor Market Share Positioning for 2019 & 2025
- Sales & Marketing (Function) Market Share Breakdown of Key Players: 2019 & 2025
- Finance (Function) Competitor Revenue Share (in %): 2019 & 2025
- Legal (Function) Market Share Shift by Company: 2019 & 2025
- Human Resource (Function) Global Competitor Market Share Positioning for 2019 & 2025
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
- Market Facts & Figures
- US Cognitive Data Management Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
- Operations (Function) Market Share Analysis (in %) of Leading Players in the US for 2019 & 2025
- Sales & Marketing (Function) Competitor Revenue Share (in %) in the US: 2019 & 2025
- Finance (Function) Market Share Breakdown (in %) of Major Players in the US: 2019 & 2025
- Legal (Function) Market in the US: Percentage Breakdown of Revenues by Company for 2019 & 2025
- Human Resource (Function) Competitor Market Share Breakdown (in %) in the US for 2019 & 2025
EUROPE
- Market Facts & Figures
- European Cognitive Data Management Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
- Operations (Function) Market Share (in %) by Company in Europe: 2019 & 2025
- Sales & Marketing (Function) Market Share (in %) of Major Players in Europe: 2019 & 2025
- Finance (Function) Competitor Market Share Analysis (in %) in Europe: 2019 & 2025
- Legal (Function) Market in Europe: Competitor Revenue Share Shift (in %) for 2019 & 2025
- Human Resource (Function) Competitor Market Share (in %) Positioning in Europe for 2019 & 2025
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/btjwup
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article