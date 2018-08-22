Global Cognitive Media Market, 2023 - Cognitive Computing Can Generate New Revenue Streams for Media Companies
The "Cognitive Media Market by Technology (Deep Learning & Machine Learning, NLP), Application (Content Management, Network Optimization, Predictive Analysis), Component, Deployment, Enterprise Size, and Region - Global Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report expects the global cognitive media market size to grow from USD 551.4 million in 2018 to USD 1,839.1 million by 2023, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 27.2% during the forecast period.
Major growth drivers for the market include automation of workflow in the media sector, an increasing demand for improved content creation, utilization of cognitive computing to combat the increasing pressure for detecting illegal content, and an increasing number of AI startups in the media industry.
The cognitive media market by technology has been segments of deep learning and machine learning, and natural language processing. The media enterprises utilize machine learning and deep learning technology for content management and providing immersive customer experience.
Major cognitive media applications are content management, network optimization, recommendation and personalization, customer retention, predictive analysis, security management, and others (campaign analysis, online gaming, and digital publishing). The content management application is expected to hold the largest market size in the global cognitive media market by application during the forecast period. Many media firms are adopting AI technology for the content management application for enhanced customization and personalization leading to customer engagement.
The cognitive media market by deployment type has 2 segments: the cloud and on-premises. The cloud deployment mode is projected to hold the larger market size by growing at a faster rate during the forecast period. Due to high infrastructure costs, most of the media companies prefer cloud-based solutions for enhanced security.
In the cognitive media by enterprise size, the Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period. An increasing demand among media SMEs for the AI-based technology powered solutions could accelerate the market growth.
North America is expected to hold the largest market size in the global market, while APAC to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. As North America has witnessed increased investments in the market, the cognitive media market in the region will record a considerable growth during the forecast period. The North American media enterprises effectively use AI technologies for various applications, such as content management, personalization and recommendation, network optimization, customer retention, predictive analysis, security management, and others (campaign analysis, online gaming, and digital publishing).
The global cognitive media market faces many challenges including the lack of regulations and standards to manage the increasing unstructured data and lack of AI skilled experts to assist in integration of cognitive solutions.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Cognitive Media Market
4.2 Market Top 3 Applications
4.3 Market Top 3 Services and Regions
4.4 Market Potential, By Region
4.5 Market By Deployment Mode
4.6 Market By Region
5 Market Overview and Industry Trends
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Automation of Workflow in the Media Sector With the Help of Cognitive Computing
5.2.1.2 Increasing Demand for Improved Content Creation Drives the Adoption of Cognitive Computing
5.2.1.3 Utilization of Cognitive Computing to Combat the Increasing Pressure for Detecting Illegal Content
5.2.1.4 Increasing Number of AI Startups in the Media Industry is Paving the Way for Intense Competition
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 Slow Digitalization Rate Affects the Adoption of the Cognitive Computing Technology in Emerging Economies
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Increasing Investments in the Media Sector
5.2.3.2 Cognitive Computing Can Generate New Revenue Streams for Media Companies
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 Lack of Skilled AI Experts
5.2.4.2 Lack of Regulations and Standards to Manage the Increasing Unstructured Data
5.3 Use Cases
5.3.1 Introduction
5.3.1.1 Use Case: Scenario 1
5.3.1.2 Use Case: Scenario 2
5.3.1.3 Use Case: Scenario 3
5.3.1.4 Use Case: Scenario 4
5.3.1.5 Use Case: Scenario 5
5.3.1.6 Use Case: Scenario 6
5.4 Regulatory Implications
5.4.1 Introduction
5.4.2 Sarbanes-Oxley Act 2002
5.4.3 General Data Protection Regulation
5.4.4 Basel
6 Cognitive Media Market, By Technology
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Deep Learning and Machine Learning
6.3 Natural Language Processing
7 Market By Application
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Content Management
7.3 Network Optimization
7.4 Recommendation and Personalization
7.5 Customer Retention
7.6 Predictive Analysis
7.7 Security Management
7.8 Others
8 Cognitive Media Market, By Component
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Solutions
8.2.1 Software Tools
8.2.2 Platforms
8.3 Services
8.3.1 Support and Maintenance
8.3.2 Deployment and Integration
8.3.3 Training and Consulting
9 Cognitive Media Market, By Deployment Mode
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Cloud
9.3 On-Premises
10 Market By Enterprise Size
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises
10.3 Large Enterprises
11 Cognitive Media Market, By Region
11.1 Introduction
11.2 North America
11.2.1 United States
11.2.2 Canada
11.3 Europe
11.3.1 United Kingdom
11.3.2 Germany
11.3.3 France
11.3.4 Rest of Europe
11.4 Asia Pacific
11.4.1 China
11.4.2 Japan
11.4.3 India
11.4.4 Rest of Asia Pacific
11.5 Middle East and Africa
11.5.1 United Arab Emirates
11.5.2 South Africa
11.5.3 Rest of Middle East and Africa
11.6 Latin America
11.6.1 Brazil
11.6.2 Mexico
11.6.3 Rest of Latin America
12 Competitive Landscape
12.1 Overview
12.2 Top Players Operating in the Cognitive Media Market
12.3 Competitive Scenario
12.3.1 New Product/Service Launches and Product/Service Enhancements
12.3.2 Agreements and Partnerships
12.3.3 Acquisitions
12.3.4 Business Expansions
13 Company Profiles
- IBM
- AWS
- Microsoft
- Salesforce
- Adobe
- Baidu
- Nvidia
- Veritone
- Albert
- Crimson Hexagon
- Newsrx
- Bytedance
- Valossa
- Soundhound Inc.
- Kenshoo
- Zeta Global
- Kitewheel
- Clarifai
- Spotad
- Video Intelligence AG
- Trendkite
- Emarsys
- Axle.AI
- Miq
- Acrolinx
- Phrasee
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/dpcqls/global_cognitive?w=5
