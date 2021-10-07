Global Cold Brew Beverages Market Report 2021: 13 Detailed Brand Profiles of Leading and Smaller Innovator Cold Brew Companies

DUBLIN, Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Cold Brew Beverages Market Report 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The RTD coffee market is rapidly evolving, with cold brew coffee driving growth in recent years. In 2020, the global cold brew beverages market advanced to 28.3 million litres, reaching an overall retail value of US$215 million. Cold brew is most prominent in Asia Pacific and North America, with Europe following suit and other parts of the world likely to follow in the future. Consumer demand for a more refined, smoother tasting innovative beverage is increasing, generating greater demand and driving sales of cold brew further.

The Cold Brew Beverages Market report covers market volume breakdown by region from 2017-20. It also details the leading cold brew market players in 2020 in the top three regions, alongside critical points evaluating what is driving demand. The competitive landscape is dissected, helping readers to visualise the cold brew market as it stands today, with forecast data and commentary to 2025.

This report segments the leading three regions by consumption of cold brew coffee and cold brew tea, as well as providing a view on trends in other cold brew beverages, from carbonates and kombucha to coconut water and CBD drinks. In addition, global opportunities are examined to aid prospective market entrants looking to exploit this hot trend and profiles of key brands leading the market are presented to benchmark against and highlight the latest innovations in cold brew beverages.

The Cold Brew Beverages Market report offers a detailed analytical report on the fastest-growing sub-category within ready-to-drink coffee. Providing global coverage of the cold brew market, with market volume and value breakdown by region, this report also analyses the key opportunity areas and current competitive field of the cold brew beverages market. Gain access to key brand profiles of cold brew coffee and tea players globally and view market forecasts to 2025.

Report Overview

Global coverage including Asia Pacific , North America , Europe , Middle East , Latin America and Africa .

, , , , and . Commentary and data on market volume and value, as well as forecasts to 2025.

Detailed analysis of the current cold brew competitive landscape.

Evaluation of opportunities and trends including key drivers for future development of the global cold brew market.

13 detailed brand profiles of leading and smaller innovator cold brew companies from the US, UK, Australia , India , China , South Africa and UAE.



Key Topics Covered:





1. Introduction and Scope

2. Executive Summary

3. Cold Brew Beverages Category Overview

4. Regional Market Trends

4.1 Asia Pacific

4.2 North America

4.3 Europe

5. Competitive Landscape

6. Brand Profiles

Cold brew beverages market volume and value data

Global cold brew beverages market volume, 2017-20

Asia Pacific cold brew beverages market volume, 2017-20

cold brew beverages market volume, 2017-20 North America cold brew beverages market volume, 2017-20

cold brew beverages market volume, 2017-20 Europe cold brew beverages market volume, 2017-20

cold brew beverages market volume, 2017-20 Middle East cold brew beverages market volume, 2017-20

cold brew beverages market volume, 2017-20 Latin America cold brew beverages market volume, 2017-20

cold brew beverages market volume, 2017-20 Africa cold brew beverages market volume, 2017-20

cold brew beverages market volume, 2017-20 Global cold brew beverages price positioning, by average value per litre, pack size and packaging type, 2020

Global cold brew beverages market value, 2020

Global cold brew beverages market volume forecast, 2020-25f

Leading cold brew beverage brand volume share by region

Asia Pacific leading cold brew beverage brand % share, 2020

leading cold brew beverage brand % share, 2020 North America leading cold brew beverage brand % share, 2020

leading cold brew beverage brand % share, 2020 Europe leading cold brew beverage brand % share, 2020

Cold brew coffee vs cold brew tea market volume share by region

Asia Pacific cold brew coffee vs tea % share, 2020

cold brew coffee vs tea % share, 2020 North America cold brew coffee vs tea % share, 2020

cold brew coffee vs tea % share, 2020 Europe cold brew coffee vs tea % share, 2020





