Global Cold Insulation Market Report 2018

The Global Cold Insulation Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2017 to 2027

Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include rising demand for cryogenic insulation equipments, development of bio-based insulation material and demand for refrigeration and air conditioning devices.



Scope of the Report



By type, the market is segmented into polystyrene foam, phenolic foam, fiber glass, polyethylene foam, synthetic rubber, polyurethane foam, polypropylene Foam and other types.

Fiber glass segment is further sub-segmented into Glass Mineral Wool and Cellular Glass.

On the basis of application, the market is divided into refrigeration, chemicals, oil & gas, Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning (HVAC), industrial user, commercial user and other applications.

Industrial Users are further classified into power plants, food processing, petrochemicals, manufacturing and other industrial users.

Commercial Users are further sub-segmented into supermarkets, ice rinks, hospitals, buildings and other commercial users.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Market Outline



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview



4 Cold Insulation Market, By Type



5 Cold Insulation Market, By Application



6 Cold Insulation Market, By Geography



7 Key Player Activities



8 Leading Companies



The DOW Chemical Company

Dongsung Finetec Corporation

Pittsburgh Corning Corporation

Armacell International Holding GmbH

Bradford Insulation Industries Ltd

Huntsman Corporation

Owens Corning

BASF SE

Aspen Aerogel Inc.

Bayer Materialscience

Fletcher Insulation Group

Uralita S.A

Arabian Fiber Glass Insulation Company Ltd

Johns Manville

Kingspan Groups PLC

