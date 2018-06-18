Global Cold Insulation Market Report 2018

DUBLIN, June 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Cold Insulation Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Cold Insulation Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2017 to 2027
Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include rising demand for cryogenic insulation equipments, development of bio-based insulation material and demand for refrigeration and air conditioning devices.
Scope of the Report
- By type, the market is segmented into polystyrene foam, phenolic foam, fiber glass, polyethylene foam, synthetic rubber, polyurethane foam, polypropylene Foam and other types.
- Fiber glass segment is further sub-segmented into Glass Mineral Wool and Cellular Glass.
- On the basis of application, the market is divided into refrigeration, chemicals, oil & gas, Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning (HVAC), industrial user, commercial user and other applications.
- Industrial Users are further classified into power plants, food processing, petrochemicals, manufacturing and other industrial users.
- Commercial Users are further sub-segmented into supermarkets, ice rinks, hospitals, buildings and other commercial users.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Market Outline
2 Executive Summary
3 Market Overview
4 Cold Insulation Market, By Type
5 Cold Insulation Market, By Application
6 Cold Insulation Market, By Geography
7 Key Player Activities
8 Leading Companies
- The DOW Chemical Company
- Dongsung Finetec Corporation
- Pittsburgh Corning Corporation
- Armacell International Holding GmbH
- Bradford Insulation Industries Ltd
- Huntsman Corporation
- Owens Corning
- BASF SE
- Aspen Aerogel Inc.
- Bayer Materialscience
- Fletcher Insulation Group
- Uralita S.A
- Arabian Fiber Glass Insulation Company Ltd
- Johns Manville
- Kingspan Groups PLC
