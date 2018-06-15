Global Cold Pain Therapy Market 2018-2023: Growing Adoption of Analgesic Patches

The global cold pain therapy market is projected to reach USD 2.12 Billion by 2023 from USD 1.69 Billion in 2018, at a CAGR of 4.6%

The increasing incidence of sports injuries and rising emphasis on exercise and gym activities, growing number of hip and knee surgeries across the globe, and growing need for safer pain management modalities as opposed to oral drug therapy are expected to drive the demand for cold pain therapy products during the study period.

On the basis of product, the market is categorized into OTC products and prescription products. In 2018, OTC products segment is expected to account for the largest share. The large share can be attributed to factors such as high patient preference for topical pharmaceuticals compared to oral medications owing to its lower side effects, fast pain relief, and convenience in use.

Based on application, the market is segmented into musculoskeletal disorders, post-operative therapy, sports medicine, and post-trauma therapy. The musculoskeletal disorders segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment of the market during the forecast period. OTC pharmaceuticals such as patches, creams, gels, and sprays are among the most commonly used cold pain therapy products for the treatment and management of musculoskeletal disorders. The increasing incidence of arthritis, osteoarthritis, back pain, and joint pain; rising geriatric population; increasing trend of self-care; and the growing preference for topical analgesics to manage musculoskeletal pain are some of the major factors driving the growth of this market segment.

The report covers the cold pain therapy market across four major geographies, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW). North America is expected to command the largest share of the market in 2018. The strong market position of North America in the cold pain therapy market is mainly due to the growing geriatric population, increasing incidence of arthritis and sport injuries, product launches, stringent government regulations related to medical use of opioid analgesics, increasing adoption of pain relief patches, and growing brand promotion activities are expected to drive the growth of the North American market.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Key Drivers in the Cold Pain Therapy Market (2018-2023)

4.2 Global Cold Pain Therapy Market, By Product 2018 vs 2023 (USD Million)

4.3 Global Cold Pain Therapy Market: By Application (2018 vs 2023)

4.4 North America to Hold the Largest Market Share in the Cold Pain Therapy Market in 2018

4.5 Asia-Pacific to Register the Highest CAGR in Cold Pain Therapy Market During the Forecast Period (2018-2023)



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Key Market Drivers

5.2.1 Increasing Incidence of Sports Injuries and Rising Emphasis on Exercise and Gym Activities

5.2.2 Growing Number of Hip and Knee Surgeries Across the Globe

5.2.3 Growing Need for Safer Pain Management Modalities as Opposed to Oral Drug Therapy

5.2.4 Clinical Evidence in Favor of Menthol-Based Topical Analgesics

5.3 Key Market Restraints

5.3.1 High Usage of Low-Priced Analgesic Pills for Immediate Pain Relief

5.3.2 Lack of Reimbursement

5.3.3 Lack of Substantial Clinical Evidence in Favor of Cold Pain Therapy

5.3.4 Health Hazards and Discomfort Associated With Cold Pain Therapy Products

5.4 Key Market Opportunities

5.4.1 Growing Adoption of Analgesic Patches Because of the Advantages Associated With the Use of Them

5.4.2 Aging Population Sensitive to Traumatic Injuries

5.4.3 Growing Awareness Among Consumers Owing to Promotional Marketing Strategies

5.4.4 Growing Use of Cold Pain Therapy Among Middle-Aged Women

5.4.5 Increasing Regulatory Barriers for Oral Pain Medications

5.5 Key Market Challenges

5.5.1 Availability of Alternative Non-Drug/Device Pain Management Therapies

5.5.2 Stringent Regulations on Ammonium Nitrate Usage



6 Cold Pain Therapy Market, By Product

6.1 Introduction

6.2 OTC Products

6.2.1 Pharmaceuticals

6.2.1.1 Gels, Ointments, and Creams

6.2.1.2 Sprays and Foams

6.2.1.3 Patches

6.2.1.4 Roll-Ons

6.2.2 Medical Devices

6.2.2.1 Cold Packs

6.2.2.2 Cooling Towels, Compresses, Wraps, and Pads

6.3 Prescription Products

6.3.1 Motorized Devices

6.3.2 Non-Motorized Devices



7 Cold Pain Therapy Market, By Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Musculoskeletal Disorders

7.3 Post-Operative Therapy

7.4 Sports Medicine

7.5 Post-Trauma Therapy



8 Cold Pain Therapy Market, By Region

8.1 Global Market

8.2 North America

8.2.1 US

8.2.2 Canada

8.3 Europe

8.3.1 Germany

8.3.2 UK

8.3.3 France

8.3.4 Spain

8.3.5 Italy

8.3.6 Rest of Europe (RoE)

8.4 Asia Pacific

8.4.1 Japan

8.4.2 China

8.4.3 India

8.4.5 Rest of Asia Pacific (RoAPAC)

8.5 Rest of the World (RoW)

8.5.1 Latin America

8.5.2 Middle East and Africa



9 Competitive Landscape

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Market Share Analysis

9.3 Competitive Scenario

9.4 Recent Developments

9.4.1 New Product Launches

9.4.2 Agreements, Partnerships, and Contracts

9.4.3 Expansions



10 Company Profiles

10.1 Beiersdorf

10.2 Breg

10.3 Custom Ice

10.4 DJO Finance

10.5 Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical

10.6 Johnson & Johnson

10.7 Medline Industries

10.8 ssur

10.9 Performance Health

10.10 Pfizer

10.11 Sanofi

10.12 Rohto Pharmaceutical

10.13 Romsons Group of Industries

10.14 Unexo Life Sciences

10.15 3M



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/pd86kf/global_cold_pain?w=5

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-cold-pain-therapy-market-2018-2023-growing-adoption-of-analgesic-patches-300667139.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

