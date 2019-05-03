Global Commercial Aircraft Emergency Generators Market Set to Record CAGR of Over 7% by 2023
DUBLIN, May 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Commercial Aircraft Emergency Generators Market 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The increasing electric architecture in modern aircraft will drive the commercial aircraft emergency generators market growth in the forthcoming years. Advances in making aircrafts more electric are paying dividends in terms of reduced wiring. Furthermore, the development of electric aircraft systems is showing significant improvements in RATs. Therefore, market vendors are focusing on making proactive investments in aircraft electric architecture. As a result, the developments in electric aircraft systems are making RATs more effective, which is positive for the growth of the market during the forecast period. Analysts have predicted that the commercial aircraft emergency generators market will register a CAGR of over 7% by 2023.
Stringent legal norms and quality standards in the aerospace industry
One of the challenges in the growth of the global commercial aircraft emergency generators market is the stringent legal norms and quality standards in the aerospace industry. Stakeholders operating in the global aviation industry must adhere to stringent regulations to ensure the airworthiness of aircraft. Stringent certification processes and regulation mandates challenge vendors operating in the global commercial aircraft emergency generators market.
Competitive Landscape
The market appears to be concentrated with the presence of a few market players. Vendors in the market are focusing on investing in developing electrical systems to replace pneumatic and mechanical systems. This market research report will help clients identify new growth opportunities and design unique growth strategies by providing a comprehensive analysis of the market's competitive landscape and offering information on the products offered by companies.
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2018
- Market size and forecast 2018-2023
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION
- Market segmentation by application
- Comparison by application
- Narrow-body aircraft - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Wide-body aircraft - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Regional aircraft - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Market opportunity by application
PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- South America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 11: MARKET TRENDS
- Developments towards efficiency and performance of the aircraft electrical system
- Adoption of 3D printing to manufacture complex aircraft structures
- Growing consolidation in the aerospace supply chain
PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- ATGI - Advanced Technologies Group
- General Electric
- Honeywell International Inc.
- Safran
- United Technologies
