Global Commercial Aircraft Emergency Generators Market Set to Record CAGR of Over 7% by 2023

DUBLIN, May 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Commercial Aircraft Emergency Generators Market 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The increasing electric architecture in modern aircraft will drive the commercial aircraft emergency generators market growth in the forthcoming years. Advances in making aircrafts more electric are paying dividends in terms of reduced wiring. Furthermore, the development of electric aircraft systems is showing significant improvements in RATs. Therefore, market vendors are focusing on making proactive investments in aircraft electric architecture. As a result, the developments in electric aircraft systems are making RATs more effective, which is positive for the growth of the market during the forecast period. Analysts have predicted that the commercial aircraft emergency generators market will register a CAGR of over 7% by 2023.

Stringent legal norms and quality standards in the aerospace industry

One of the challenges in the growth of the global commercial aircraft emergency generators market is the stringent legal norms and quality standards in the aerospace industry. Stakeholders operating in the global aviation industry must adhere to stringent regulations to ensure the airworthiness of aircraft. Stringent certification processes and regulation mandates challenge vendors operating in the global commercial aircraft emergency generators market.

Competitive Landscape

The market appears to be concentrated with the presence of a few market players. Vendors in the market are focusing on investing in developing electrical systems to replace pneumatic and mechanical systems. This market research report will help clients identify new growth opportunities and design unique growth strategies by providing a comprehensive analysis of the market's competitive landscape and offering information on the products offered by companies.

Key Topics Covered:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2018

Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION

Market segmentation by application

Comparison by application

Narrow-body aircraft - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Wide-body aircraft - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Regional aircraft - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Market opportunity by application

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

- Market size and forecast 2018-2023 Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

- Market size and forecast 2018-2023 APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

South America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

- Market size and forecast 2018-2023 MEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

Developments towards efficiency and performance of the aircraft electrical system

Adoption of 3D printing to manufacture complex aircraft structures

Growing consolidation in the aerospace supply chain

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

ATGI - Advanced Technologies Group

General Electric

Honeywell International Inc.

Safran

United Technologies

