Commercial aircraft lease is a legal arrangement availed by airlines and other aircraft operators or leasing companies for diminishing the financial burden of the airlines while procuring new aircraft. As aircraft are flexible in deployment and the supply remains narrow, leasing them via short, medium, or long-term operating lease contracts allows airlines to maintain steady and stable cash flows.



Technavio's analysts forecast the global commercial aircraft leasing market to grow at a CAGR of 6.33 % during the period 2018-2022.



Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global commercial aircraft leasing market for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated in the overall market from the provision of commercial aircraft (narrow-body, wide-body, and regional) leasing services.



The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA



Technavio's report, Global Commercial Aircraft Leasing Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors

• AerCap

• Avolon

• BBAM

• GECAS

• SMBC Aviation Capital



Market driver

• Strong market position of Irish and Chinese lessors

Market challenge

• Fall in the price of crude oil

Market trend

• Conversion of aircraft into freighters

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?



