Global Commercial Airport Lighting Market Analysis & Forecasts (2019-2024) by Usage, Application and Geography

DUBLIN, March 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Commercial Airport Lighting Market (2019 - 2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global commercial airport lighting market is anticipated to reach USD 639.03 million by 2024, while recording a CAGR of 4.35% during the forecast period.

This growth is propelled by the construction of new airports and modernization of the existing airport infrastructure around the world to cater to the increasing passenger traffic.

The increasing emphasis on decreasing the energy consumption and reducing the carbon emissions in airports is one of the major factors driving the commercial airport lighting market.

The shift from the use of conventional incandescent lights to solar power LEDs in airports is expected to drive the commercial airport lighting market in the coming future.

Key Market Trends

Segment Trends



By application, the market is divided into runway lights, taxiway lights, indoor lights, ground guidance lights, and obstruction lights. The runway lights segment currently has the largest market share, as commercial airfields are the major consumers of industrial lighting systems, and make use of luminaries to guide aircraft around the site during takeoff, landing, repair, testing, and while performing basic land-based maneuvers. Runway entrance lights, also known as REL, are located on entrance taxiways and help provide an indication to the aircraft, in terms of takeoff operations.

Geography Trends



The Asia-Pacific region currently has the largest market share and is expected to grow rapidly during the forecast period. The construction of new airports and modernization of the existing airports are expected to generate demand for new and innovative lighting systems in this region. China is expected to experience a large surge in the number of passengers during the forecast period.

To cope with this surge in passengers, China had plans to build 74 new civil airports by 2020, taking the total to 260, which amounts, on an average, to more than eight new airports per year. Also, The Rajiv Gandhi International Airport at Hyderabad is planning to become a 100% LED-lit airport, and 75% of the work on the project has already been completed. Such initiatives in this region are propelling the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape



The commercial airport lighting market is highly fragmented, with many players present in the market. Some of the prominent players in the market are ADB Safegate, TKH Group NV (TKH Airport Solutions), OCEM Energy Technology, Eaton Corporation, Astronics Corporation, and Phillips.

With increased implementation of efficient LED-based airfield lighting in place of incandescent lighting, companies are also exploring new wireless or contactless power concepts that minimize installation and maintenance challenges. Also, the investment of companies in lighting with built-in intelligence, which enables it to retrieve data and predict performance, thus enabling more preventive maintenance, can give the players a competitive advantage over their competitors.

Topics Covered

1 Introduction

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Market Dynamics

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.3 Market Restraints

4.4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5 Market Segmentation

5.1 Usage

5.1.1 Terminal Side

5.1.2 Ground Side

5.1.3 Airside

5.1.3.1 VASI & PAPI

5.1.3.2 Wind Cones

5.1.3.3 Runway Edge & End Lights

5.1.3.4 ALS

5.2 Application

5.2.1 Runway Lights

5.2.2 Taxiway Lights

5.2.3 Indoor Lights

5.2.4 Ground Guidance Lights

5.2.5 Obstruction Lights

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 South America

5.3.5 Middle East & Africa

6 Competitive Landscape

6.1 Market Share Analysis

6.2 Company Profiles

6.2.1 ADB Safegate

6.2.2 Honeywell International Inc.

6.2.3 TKH Group N.V. (TKH Airport Solutions)

6.2.4 OCEM Energy Technology (Multi Electric Inc.)

6.2.5 Airsafe Airport Equipment Co. Ltd.

6.2.6 Eaton Corporation

6.2.7 Youyang Airport Lighting Equipment Inc.

6.2.8 ATG Airports Limited

6.2.9 Astronics Corporation

6.2.10 Abacus Lighting Limited

6.2.11 Phillips

6.2.12 Siemens AG

7 Market Opportunities and Future Trends



For more information about this report visit

https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/rqt9w8/global_commercial?w=5

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

