NEW YORK, Sept. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- About Commercial Kitchen Ventilation Systems







Commercial kitchen ventilation systems are used to remove grease, smoke, and fumes from commercial kitchens to ensure safe and clean working conditions.







Technavio's analysts forecast the Global Commercial Kitchen Ventilation Systems Market to grow at a CAGR of 4.65% during the period 2018-2022.







Covered in this report



The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global commercial kitchen ventilation systems market. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of new units of commercial kitchen ventilation systems to foodservice establishments.







The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:



• Americas



• APAC



• EMEA







Technavio's report, global commercial kitchen ventilation systems market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.







Key vendors



• CaptiveAire Systems



• Dover



• Greenheck Fan



• Halton Group



• Illinois Tool Works



• Middleby







Market driver



• Rising demand for certified commercial kitchen ventilation systems



Market challenge



• Stringent regulations for commercial kitchen ventilation systems



Market trend



• Increasing preference for commercial kitchen ventilation systems with added safety features



Key questions answered in this report



• What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?



• What are the key market trends?



• What is driving this market?



• What are the challenges to market growth?



• Who are the key vendors in this market space?



• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?



• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?







