Global Commercial Prepaid Card Market2013-2022 by by Business Expense Card, Payroll Card, Employee & Partner Incentive Card & Consumer Incentive Card

News provided by

Research and Markets

15:15 ET

DUBLIN, May 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Commercial Prepaid Card Market Intelligence Databook for 20 Countries - Market Size and Forecast (2013-2022) by Business Expense Card, Payroll Card, Employee & Partner Incentive Card, Consumer Incentive Card, by Company Size, Function" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This product is a bundled offering, combining 20 countries. This is a data centric report, primarily consisting of charts and tables. The report provides a detailed data centric trend analysis of global corporate prepaid cards market, covering over 10 market segments and sub-segments for each of the 20 countries.

Scope

  • Market data: It details market opportunities across key corporate prepaid card segments and overall prepaid card market for the period 2013-2022 and identifies potential risks. Market estimates and forecasts assess overall prepaid card industry on four essential KPIs - number of cards in circulation, number of transactions, load value, and value of transactions.
  • Prepaid segments by card function: Overall closed loop and open loop segments
  • Prepaid card categories: Business expense card, payroll card, corporate incentive card, consumer incentive card
  • Consumer segments: Corporate
  • Country Covered: Mexico, United States, Australia, Indonesia, Philippines, Thailand, China, Malaysia, India, Russia, Germany, Italy, United Kingdom, Turkey, United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Kenya, Nigeria, South Africa, Brazil

Key Topics Covered:

1 About this Report

2 Prepaid Card Industry Market Attractiveness

3 Open Loop Prepaid Card Future Growth Dynamics, 2012-2021

4 Closed Loop Prepaid Card Future Growth Dynamics, 2012-2021

5 Prepaid Card Consumer Usage Trends

6 Open Loop Prepaid Card Retail Spend Dynamics

7 Business and Administrative Expense Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2013-2022

8 Payroll Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2013-2022

9 Consumer Incentive and Loyalty Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2013-2022

10 Employee/Partner Incentive Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2013-2022

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/lzzrjv/global_commercial?w=5

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-commercial-prepaid-card-market2013-2022-by-by-business-expense-card-payroll-card-employee--partner-incentive-card--consumer-incentive-card-300656707.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

Also from this source

16:30 ET Global Fingerprint Sensor Market 2018-2023: Proliferation of...

16:15 ET $120 Billion Automotive Wiring Harness Market - Global Forecast...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

You just read:

Global Commercial Prepaid Card Market2013-2022 by by Business Expense Card, Payroll Card, Employee & Partner Incentive Card & Consumer Incentive Card

News provided by

Research and Markets

15:15 ET