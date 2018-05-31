Global Commercial Prepaid Card Market2013-2022 by by Business Expense Card, Payroll Card, Employee & Partner Incentive Card & Consumer Incentive Card

This product is a bundled offering, combining 20 countries. This is a data centric report, primarily consisting of charts and tables. The report provides a detailed data centric trend analysis of global corporate prepaid cards market, covering over 10 market segments and sub-segments for each of the 20 countries.



Scope

Market data: It details market opportunities across key corporate prepaid card segments and overall prepaid card market for the period 2013-2022 and identifies potential risks. Market estimates and forecasts assess overall prepaid card industry on four essential KPIs - number of cards in circulation, number of transactions, load value, and value of transactions.

It details market opportunities across key corporate prepaid card segments and overall prepaid card market for the period 2013-2022 and identifies potential risks. Market estimates and forecasts assess overall prepaid card industry on four essential KPIs - number of cards in circulation, number of transactions, load value, and value of transactions. Prepaid segments by card function: Overall closed loop and open loop segments

Overall closed loop and open loop segments Prepaid card categories: Business expense card, payroll card, corporate incentive card, consumer incentive card

Business expense card, payroll card, corporate incentive card, consumer incentive card Consumer segments: Corporate

Corporate Country Covered: Mexico , United States , Australia , Indonesia , Philippines , Thailand , China , Malaysia , India , Russia , Germany , Italy , United Kingdom , Turkey , United Arab Emirates , Saudi Arabia , Kenya , Nigeria , South Africa , Brazil

Key Topics Covered:



1 About this Report



2 Prepaid Card Industry Market Attractiveness



3 Open Loop Prepaid Card Future Growth Dynamics, 2012-2021



4 Closed Loop Prepaid Card Future Growth Dynamics, 2012-2021



5 Prepaid Card Consumer Usage Trends



6 Open Loop Prepaid Card Retail Spend Dynamics



7 Business and Administrative Expense Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2013-2022



8 Payroll Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2013-2022



9 Consumer Incentive and Loyalty Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2013-2022



10 Employee/Partner Incentive Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2013-2022



