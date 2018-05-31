Global Commercial Prepaid Card Market2013-2022 by by Business Expense Card, Payroll Card, Employee & Partner Incentive Card & Consumer Incentive Card

DUBLIN, May 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Commercial Prepaid Card Market Intelligence Databook for 20 Countries - Market Size and Forecast (2013-2022) by Business Expense Card, Payroll Card, Employee & Partner Incentive Card, Consumer Incentive Card, by Company Size, Function" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This product is a bundled offering, combining 20 countries. This is a data centric report, primarily consisting of charts and tables. The report provides a detailed data centric trend analysis of global corporate prepaid cards market, covering over 10 market segments and sub-segments for each of the 20 countries.
Scope
- Market data: It details market opportunities across key corporate prepaid card segments and overall prepaid card market for the period 2013-2022 and identifies potential risks. Market estimates and forecasts assess overall prepaid card industry on four essential KPIs - number of cards in circulation, number of transactions, load value, and value of transactions.
- Prepaid segments by card function: Overall closed loop and open loop segments
- Prepaid card categories: Business expense card, payroll card, corporate incentive card, consumer incentive card
- Consumer segments: Corporate
- Country Covered: Mexico, United States, Australia, Indonesia, Philippines, Thailand, China, Malaysia, India, Russia, Germany, Italy, United Kingdom, Turkey, United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Kenya, Nigeria, South Africa, Brazil
Key Topics Covered:
1 About this Report
2 Prepaid Card Industry Market Attractiveness
3 Open Loop Prepaid Card Future Growth Dynamics, 2012-2021
4 Closed Loop Prepaid Card Future Growth Dynamics, 2012-2021
5 Prepaid Card Consumer Usage Trends
6 Open Loop Prepaid Card Retail Spend Dynamics
7 Business and Administrative Expense Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2013-2022
8 Payroll Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2013-2022
9 Consumer Incentive and Loyalty Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2013-2022
10 Employee/Partner Incentive Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2013-2022
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/lzzrjv/global_commercial?w=5
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-commercial-prepaid-card-market2013-2022-by-by-business-expense-card-payroll-card-employee--partner-incentive-card--consumer-incentive-card-300656707.html
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article