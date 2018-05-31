Global Commercial Refrigeration Equipment Market 2018-2022 by Ice-Making Machines, Drinks Refrigerators, Display Cases & Walk-In Coolers

DUBLIN, May 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Commercial Refrigeration Equipment Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global commercial refrigeration equipment market to grow at a CAGR of 5.49% during the period 2018-2022.
Global Commercial Refrigeration Equipment Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Commercial refrigeration equipment refers to the different types of refrigerators and freezers that are used by various end-users in the food service industry, such as hotels, restaurants, catering units (includes social caterers, corporate caterers, institutional caterers), and end-users in the retail (supermarket/convenience store) segment.
One trend in the market is increasing M&A to expand capacity. Some of the major vendors include Danfoss, Illinois Tool Works, Carrier, and Daikin Industries. Major vendors have strategic alliances with small, regional, and large companies.
According to the report, one driver in the market is increasing demand for frozen food. The demand for frozen food is increasing across the world due to factors such as increasing population, high demand from developing economies, and increasing number of working women.
Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is compressor and condensation issues. One of the major challenges faced by the consumers of the commercial refrigeration equipment is the failure of compressors. Compressors are used to keep food cool.
Key vendors
- Ali Group
- Hoshizaki
- Illinois Tool Works
- Imbera FoodService
- Standex International Corporation
- Middleby Corporation
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 05: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2017
- Market size and forecast 2017-2022
PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT
- Segmentation by product
- Comparison by product
- Walk-in coolers - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Display cases - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Refrigerators for drinks - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Ice-making machines - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Others - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Market opportunity by product
PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER
- Segmentation by end-user
- Comparison by end-user
- Retail - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Restaurants - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Hotels - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Catering units - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Market opportunity by end-user
PART 10: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
- Geographical segmentation
- Regional comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- EMEA - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Americas - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 13: MARKET TRENDS
- Increasing M&A to expand capacity
- Advanced technologies and energy efficient refrigeration systems
- Emergence of e-groceries in emerging markets
PART 14: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive landscape
PART 15: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- Ali Group
- Hoshizaki
- Illinois Tool Works
- Imbera FoodService
- Standex International Corporation
- Middleby Corporation
PART 16: APPENDIX
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/866l54/global_commercial?w=5
