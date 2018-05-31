Global Commercial Refrigeration Equipment Market 2018-2022 by Ice-Making Machines, Drinks Refrigerators, Display Cases & Walk-In Coolers

The global commercial refrigeration equipment market to grow at a CAGR of 5.49% during the period 2018-2022.

Global Commercial Refrigeration Equipment Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Commercial refrigeration equipment refers to the different types of refrigerators and freezers that are used by various end-users in the food service industry, such as hotels, restaurants, catering units (includes social caterers, corporate caterers, institutional caterers), and end-users in the retail (supermarket/convenience store) segment.

One trend in the market is increasing M&A to expand capacity. Some of the major vendors include Danfoss, Illinois Tool Works, Carrier, and Daikin Industries. Major vendors have strategic alliances with small, regional, and large companies.

According to the report, one driver in the market is increasing demand for frozen food. The demand for frozen food is increasing across the world due to factors such as increasing population, high demand from developing economies, and increasing number of working women.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is compressor and condensation issues. One of the major challenges faced by the consumers of the commercial refrigeration equipment is the failure of compressors. Compressors are used to keep food cool.

Key vendors

Ali Group

Hoshizaki

Illinois Tool Works

Imbera FoodService

Standex International Corporation

Middleby Corporation

Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 05: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2017

Market size and forecast 2017-2022

PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

Segmentation by product

Comparison by product

Walk-in coolers - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Display cases - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Refrigerators for drinks - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Ice-making machines - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Others - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Market opportunity by product

PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

Segmentation by end-user

Comparison by end-user

Retail - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Restaurants - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Hotels - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Catering units - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Market opportunity by end-user

PART 10: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

Geographical segmentation

Regional comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

EMEA - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Americas - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 13: MARKET TRENDS

Increasing M&A to expand capacity

Advanced technologies and energy efficient refrigeration systems

Emergence of e-groceries in emerging markets

PART 14: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive landscape

PART 15: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Ali Group

Hoshizaki

Illinois Tool Works

Imbera FoodService

Standex International Corporation

Middleby Corporation

PART 16: APPENDIX

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/866l54/global_commercial?w=5



