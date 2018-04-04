Global Commercial Refrigeration Equipment Markets 2018-2022: Further Opportunities in Connected/IoT-enabled Commercial Refrigeration Equipment

The scope of this report includes transportation refrigeration equipment, refrigerators and freezers, beverage refrigeration, and others segment related to commercial refrigeration equipment. In the others segment, commercial refrigeration equipment parts hold a major market share. Along with product/equipment/hardware revenue, this report also considered services revenue.

The commercial refrigeration equipment market can be broadly categorized into transportation refrigeration equipment, refrigerators and freezers, beverage refrigeration, and others. While transportation refrigeration equipment dominates the market, and is also the fastest-growing segment, the others segment is significantly large and includes refrigerated display cases, ice machines, refrigerated vending machines, liquid chillers, refrigeration equipment parts, etc.



The report includes distinct types of companies such as:

Large refrigeration system manufacturers.

Large technology manufacturers with a presence in refrigeration systems.

Small niche refrigeration equipment and technology manufacturers.

Conglomerates active in multiple verticals, including industrial products.

In the services segment, the report covers all forms of services such as professional services, deployment and integration, and support and maintenance. However, stand-alone service providers that provide post-sale services are not in the scope of this report.The researchers also excluded technology companies that may have a strong presence in refrigeration equipment and technology but are not necessarily active in commercial refrigeration.



The report begins by introducing the reader to how the market for commercial refrigeration equipment has evolved over time and how various factors impact the market.



The report will then proceed to identify the following:

Primary forces with a direct impact on the global commercial refrigeration equipment market.

Secondary forces that have an indirect impact.

Key funding and financing in this space.

Some key challenges that may hinder the growth of this market.

Key trends visible in the market.

Leading end users of the commercial refrigeration equipment market.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Introduction

Study Goals and Objectives

Reasons for Doing This Study

Scope of Report

Information Sources

Methodology

Geographic Breakdown

Analyst's Credentials

Related Reports



Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights



Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background

History of Refrigeration

Evolution of Commercial Refrigeration Equipment

Energy Regulations for Commercial Refrigeration Equipment

Department of Energy (DOE) Enforcement

Montreal Protocol

New Developments in the Market

Connected or IoT-based Commercial Refrigeration Equipment

Increasing Usage of Hydrocarbon and Inorganic Refrigerants

Solar-powered Commercial Refrigeration Equipment

Magnetic Refrigeration Systems

Key Stakeholders in the Market

Large Refrigeration System Manufacturers

Large Technology Manufacturers Active in Refrigeration Systems

Small Niche Refrigeration Equipment and Technology Manufacturers

Conglomerates Active in Multiple Verticals, Including Industrial Products

Global Market for Commercial Refrigeration Equipment

Major Market Forces

Rapid Urbanization and Changing Lifestyles

Growth in International Food Trade Between Nations

Rising Time Constraints Due to Increasingly Hectic Work Schedules

Developments in the Organized Restaurant Chains, Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Strong Growth of Global E-commerce

Key Strategies Used in the Global Commercial Refrigeration Equipment Market

Mergers and Acquisitions

Partnerships and Joint Ventures Among Different Stakeholders

Geographic Expansion

Financing and Investments



Chapter 4 Market Breakdown by Product Type

Transportation Refrigeration Equipment Segment

Refrigerators and Freezers Segment

Beverage Refrigeration Segment

Others Segment



Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by End User

Hypermarkets

Supermarkets

Convenience Stores

Specialty Food Store

E-commerce

Others Segment



Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Refrigerant Type

Fluorocarbons

Inorganics

Hydrocarbon/Natural-based



Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

U.K.

Italy

France

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia and New Zealand

Middle East and Africa

Latin America



Chapter 8 Patent Review



Chapter 9 Analysis of Market Opportunities

Competition Among Existing Players

Threat of New Entrants

Key Trends in the Global Commercial Refrigeration Equipment Market

Connected/IoT-enabled Commercial Refrigeration Equipment

Further Growth of Inorganic and Hydrocarbon/Natural-based Refrigerants

APAC's Emergence as the Most Attractive Region

Implementation of Zero-Emissions Transportation Refrigeration Systems

Continued Introduction of Advanced Refrigeration Products

Development and Adoption of Alternative Refrigeration Systems

Industry Challenges and Concerns

Initial High Implementation Cost

Volatile Fuel Cost

High Energy Consumption Restrict Adoption Among Small Retailers

Unorganized Companies in Certain Emerging Regions



Chapter 10 Company Profiles

Afinox Srl

Aht Cooling Systems Gmbh

Ali Group S.P.A

Blue Star Limited

Carnot Refrigeration

Daikin Industries Ltd.

Danfoss A/S

Dover Corp.

Electrolux Ab

Emerson Electric Company

Evapco Inc.

Frigoglass Saic

Fujimak Corp.

Gea Group Ag

Hoshizaki Electric Co Ltd.

Illinois Tool Works Inc.

Ingersoll Rand Plc

Jean Chereau S.A.S .

. Johnson Controls International Plc

Klimasan Klima Sanayi Ve Ticaret A.S.

Lennox International Inc.

Lu-Ve S.P.A .

. Panasonic Corp.

Qingdao Haier Co. Ltd.

Rockwell Industries Ltd.

Standex International Corp.

United Technologies Corp.

Welbilt Inc.

Western Refrigeration Pvt. Ltd.

Whirlpool Corp.

