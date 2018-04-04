Global Commercial Refrigeration Equipment Markets 2018-2022: Further Opportunities in Connected/IoT-enabled Commercial Refrigeration Equipment

DUBLIN, April 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Commercial Refrigeration Equipment: Global Markets and Technologies Through 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The scope of this report includes transportation refrigeration equipment, refrigerators and freezers, beverage refrigeration, and others segment related to commercial refrigeration equipment. In the others segment, commercial refrigeration equipment parts hold a major market share. Along with product/equipment/hardware revenue, this report also considered services revenue.
The commercial refrigeration equipment market can be broadly categorized into transportation refrigeration equipment, refrigerators and freezers, beverage refrigeration, and others. While transportation refrigeration equipment dominates the market, and is also the fastest-growing segment, the others segment is significantly large and includes refrigerated display cases, ice machines, refrigerated vending machines, liquid chillers, refrigeration equipment parts, etc.
The report includes distinct types of companies such as:
- Large refrigeration system manufacturers.
- Large technology manufacturers with a presence in refrigeration systems.
- Small niche refrigeration equipment and technology manufacturers.
- Conglomerates active in multiple verticals, including industrial products.
In the services segment, the report covers all forms of services such as professional services, deployment and integration, and support and maintenance. However, stand-alone service providers that provide post-sale services are not in the scope of this report.The researchers also excluded technology companies that may have a strong presence in refrigeration equipment and technology but are not necessarily active in commercial refrigeration.
The report begins by introducing the reader to how the market for commercial refrigeration equipment has evolved over time and how various factors impact the market.
The report will then proceed to identify the following:
- Primary forces with a direct impact on the global commercial refrigeration equipment market.
- Secondary forces that have an indirect impact.
- Key funding and financing in this space.
- Some key challenges that may hinder the growth of this market.
- Key trends visible in the market.
- Leading end users of the commercial refrigeration equipment market.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
Study Goals and Objectives
Reasons for Doing This Study
Scope of Report
Information Sources
Methodology
Geographic Breakdown
Analyst's Credentials
Related Reports
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background
History of Refrigeration
Evolution of Commercial Refrigeration Equipment
Energy Regulations for Commercial Refrigeration Equipment
Department of Energy (DOE) Enforcement
Montreal Protocol
New Developments in the Market
Connected or IoT-based Commercial Refrigeration Equipment
Increasing Usage of Hydrocarbon and Inorganic Refrigerants
Solar-powered Commercial Refrigeration Equipment
Magnetic Refrigeration Systems
Key Stakeholders in the Market
Large Refrigeration System Manufacturers
Large Technology Manufacturers Active in Refrigeration Systems
Small Niche Refrigeration Equipment and Technology Manufacturers
Conglomerates Active in Multiple Verticals, Including Industrial Products
Global Market for Commercial Refrigeration Equipment
Major Market Forces
Rapid Urbanization and Changing Lifestyles
Growth in International Food Trade Between Nations
Rising Time Constraints Due to Increasingly Hectic Work Schedules
Developments in the Organized Restaurant Chains, Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
Strong Growth of Global E-commerce
Key Strategies Used in the Global Commercial Refrigeration Equipment Market
Mergers and Acquisitions
Partnerships and Joint Ventures Among Different Stakeholders
Geographic Expansion
Financing and Investments
Chapter 4 Market Breakdown by Product Type
Transportation Refrigeration Equipment Segment
Refrigerators and Freezers Segment
Beverage Refrigeration Segment
Others Segment
Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by End User
Hypermarkets
Supermarkets
Convenience Stores
Specialty Food Store
E-commerce
Others Segment
Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Refrigerant Type
Fluorocarbons
Inorganics
Hydrocarbon/Natural-based
Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
U.K.
Italy
France
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
India
Australia and New Zealand
Middle East and Africa
Latin America
Chapter 8 Patent Review
Chapter 9 Analysis of Market Opportunities
Competition Among Existing Players
Threat of New Entrants
Key Trends in the Global Commercial Refrigeration Equipment Market
Connected/IoT-enabled Commercial Refrigeration Equipment
Further Growth of Inorganic and Hydrocarbon/Natural-based Refrigerants
APAC's Emergence as the Most Attractive Region
Implementation of Zero-Emissions Transportation Refrigeration Systems
Continued Introduction of Advanced Refrigeration Products
Development and Adoption of Alternative Refrigeration Systems
Industry Challenges and Concerns
Initial High Implementation Cost
Volatile Fuel Cost
High Energy Consumption Restrict Adoption Among Small Retailers
Unorganized Companies in Certain Emerging Regions
Chapter 10 Company Profiles
- Afinox Srl
- Aht Cooling Systems Gmbh
- Ali Group S.P.A
- Blue Star Limited
- Carnot Refrigeration
- Daikin Industries Ltd.
- Danfoss A/S
- Dover Corp.
- Electrolux Ab
- Emerson Electric Company
- Evapco Inc.
- Frigoglass Saic
- Fujimak Corp.
- Gea Group Ag
- Hoshizaki Electric Co Ltd.
- Illinois Tool Works Inc.
- Ingersoll Rand Plc
- Jean Chereau S.A.S.
- Johnson Controls International Plc
- Klimasan Klima Sanayi Ve Ticaret A.S.
- Lennox International Inc.
- Lu-Ve S.P.A.
- Panasonic Corp.
- Qingdao Haier Co. Ltd.
- Rockwell Industries Ltd.
- Standex International Corp.
- United Technologies Corp.
- Welbilt Inc.
- Western Refrigeration Pvt. Ltd.
- Whirlpool Corp.
