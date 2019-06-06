Global Companion Diagnostics Market 2015-2018 & 2019-2022: Quashing the One-Size-Fits-All Approach, CDx Wield Great Promise for Streamlined Drug Discovery & Development

DUBLIN, June 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Companion Diagnostics: Global Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2022. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. The report analyzes the worldwide markets for Companion Diagnostics in US$ Million.

The Global market is further analyzed by the following Therapeutic Areas:

Oncology

Neurology

Others

The report profiles 80 companies including many key and niche players such as:

Abbott Molecular ( USA )

) Agilent Technologies, Inc. ( USA )

) bioMrieux SA ( France )

) Danaher Corporation ( USA )

) Cepheid ( USA )

) Leica Biosystems Nussloch GmbH ( Germany )

) F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. ( Switzerland )

) Foundation Medicine, Inc. ( USA )

) Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings ( USA )

) Merck & Co. Inc. ( USA )

) Myriad Genetics, Inc. ( USA )

) NeoGenomics, Inc. ( USA )

) QIAGEN N.V. ( Netherlands )

) Quest Diagnostics, Inc. ( USA )

) Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. ( USA )

Key Topics Covered:



1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS

Study Reliability and Reporting Limitations

Data Interpretation & Reporting Level

Quantitative Techniques & Analytics

Product Definitions and Scope of Study



2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

Companion Diagnostics: An Introductory Prelude

Quashing the One-Size-Fits-All Approach, CDx Wield Great Promise for Streamlined Drug Discovery & Development

Broader Scope and Applications Rev Up Growth Opportunities

Healthy Growth Projected over the Next Few Years

Developed Regions: Key Revenue Contributors

Market Witnesses Fast Paced Growth in Developing Regions

Northbound Trajectory in R&D Spending Creates Conducive Environment

Prevailing Economic Scenario Favors Funding Pattern



3. MARKET TRENDS, GROWTH DRIVERS & ISSUES

Growing Significance of Personalized Medicine Remains a Major Market Driver

Companion Diagnostics Lead the Way to Personalized Medicine

Significant Cost Reductions in Personalized Medicine R&D Made Possible with CDx

Emphasis on Improving Targeted Therapies with CDx Tests Steers Momentum

Herceptin Lays the Road for Companion Diagnostics

Oncology - Dominant Therapy Area for CDx

Rising Incidence of Cancer Propels the Need for CDx Tests

Technology Advancements to Widen CDx Use Case

PCR: Dominant Technology Type for CDx Testing

QuantaLife ddPCR System: Breakthrough Innovation in the PCR CDx Vertical

Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Gains Widespread Traction in CDx Testing

Significant Role of Biomarkers in Companion Diagnostics

Critical Healthcare Needs of Aging Population Underpin CDx Sales

Regulatory Scenario Favors CDx Market

List of Key Market Requirements for CDx in US, Canada and Europe

Resolving Prevailing Challenges: Critical for Future Growth of CDx Market

Key Issues in a Nutshell



4. PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Diagnostics in Personalized Medicine

Genetic Tests

Companion Diagnostics

Companion Diagnostics: What Makes them Work

Techniques Used in Companion Diagnostics

Biomarkers as Companion Diagnostics

Applications of Companion Diagnostics at a Glance

Role of Companion Diagnostics in the Drug Development Process

Companion Diagnostics in Clinical Trials

Companion Diagnostics in Select Therapeutic Areas

Companion Diagnostics in Oncology

Select Companion Diagnostics in Cancer

Oncotype DX

Quantitative Recurrence Score

Oncotype DX Test in Oncology: Stage of Intervention in Adjuvant Treatment Decision

Eligibility

The Test Procedure

Molecular Grade Index (MGISM) (bioTheranostics)

Breast Cancer IndexSM (bioTheranostics)

KRAS Testing

HER2 Testing for Herceptin Treatment in Breast Cancer

Assays Used for HER2 Testing

MammaPrint

The EGFRx Assay to Aid Cancer Treatment

c-Kit pharmDx Assay to Aid Cancer Treatment (DakoCytomation)

Companion Diagnostics in Inflammatory Diseases

PROMETHEUS IBD Serology 7 for Irritable Bowel Disease

Companion Diagnostics in Infectious Diseases

Trofile Assay to Aid in HIV Treatment

Companion Diagnostics in Drug Metabolism

AmpliChip CYP450 Test

HILOmet PhyzioType System (Genomas)

Warfarin Sensitivity Test

Companion Diagnostics: In Stakeholders' Perspective

Pharmaceutical Company (Drug Manufacturer)

Diagnostic Company (Companion Diagnostic Manufacturer)

Patients

Physician/Healthcare Professional

Payer



5. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Leading Players in the World Companion Diagnostics Market

Vendors Rely on Collaborations to Widen Market Footprint

Select CDx Collaborative Deals Announced in the Recent Past



5.1. Focus on Select Global Players



5.2 Product Approvals/Launches

Foundation Medicine Unveils FoundationOne CDx

Agilent Bags FDA Approval for Dako PD-L1 IHC 22C3 pharmDx Assay for Expanded Use in Urothelial Carcinoma

Roche Receives US FDA Approval for PMA Supplement for cobas EGFR Mutation Test v2

Myriad Bags Manufacturing & Marketing Approval for BRACAnalysis Diagnostic System in Japan

Roche Wins US FDA Approval for cobas EGFR Mutation Test v2 as a CDx with IRESSA

Myriad Genetics Bags US FDA Approval for BRACAnalysis CDx

MolecularMD Bags US FDA Authorization for CDx to Novartis CML Drug

Thermo Fisher Scientific Receives US FDA Approval for Oncomine Dx Target Test for Three NSCLC Treatments



5.3 Recent Industry Activity

Roche to Fully Acquire Foundation Medicine

Thermo Fisher Scientific Joins Hands with Takeda Pharmaceutical and Daiichi Sankyo

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inks NGS Companion Diagnostic Partnership with Thermo Fisher Scientific

Qiagen and Freenome to Develop NGS-based Companion Diagnostics

Bristol-Myers Squibb Joins Hands with Illumina

QIAGEN to Acquire STAT-Dx

PPD forms Strategic Alliance with NeoGenomics

LabCorp Collaborates with Unilabs

Merck KGaA and ArcherDX to Develop NGS-based CDx Assay

QIAGEN Teams Up with SRL

Shuwen Biotech Partners with Bliss Biopharmaceutical

Foundation Medicine and Merck to Develop CDx Tests

Pierre Fabre Extends CDx Collaboration with Roche

Agena Bioscience Inks CDx Collaboration Deal with Simcere Diagnostics in China

Foundation Medicine Inks CDx Partnership Deal with Pfizer

NeoGenomics to Join Thermo Fisher's CDx Center of Excellence Program

LabCorp Inaugurates New Covance CDx Facility in North Carolina

Myriad Genetics Signs CDx Development Collaboration Deal with BeiGene

Myriad Genetics to Provide BRACAnalysis CDx to Clovis Oncology

Loxo Oncology Inks Collaboration Agreement with Ventana Medical Systems

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inks New Oncology CDx Development Agreement with Blueprint Medicines

Thermo Fisher Scientific Partners with Agios Pharmaceuticals

Cancer Genetics and LabCorp Join Thermo Fisher's CDx Center of Excellence Program

Bristol-Myers Squibb Joins Hands with GRAIL

Bristol-Myers Squibb Teams Up with QIAGEN



6. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



7. REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



8. COMPANY PROFILES

Total Companies Profiled: 80 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 89)

The United States (53)

(53) Canada (2)

(2) Europe (28)

(28) France (5)

(5)

Germany (4)

(4)

The United Kingdom (9)

(9)

Spain (1)

(1)

Rest of Europe (9)

(9) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (5)

(Excluding Japan) (5) Middle East (1)

