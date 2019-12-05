Global Companion Diagnostics Partnering Directory 2019: Deal Type, Industry Sector, Stage Of Development, Technology Type, Therapeutic Indication

DUBLIN, Dec. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Companion Diagnostics Partnering 2014-2019: Deal trends, players and financials" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Companion Diagnostics Partnering 2014-2019 report provides comprehensive understanding and unprecedented access to the companion diagnostics partnering deals and agreements entered into by the worlds leading healthcare companies.



The report provides a detailed understanding and analysis of how and why companies enter Companion Diagnostics partnering deals. These deals tend to be multicomponent, starting with collaborative R&D, and proceed to commercialization of outcomes.



This report provides details of the latest Companion Diagnostics agreements announced in the life sciences since 2014.



The report takes the reader through a comprehensive review Companion Diagnostics deal trends, key players, top deal values, as well as deal financials, allowing the understanding of how, why and under what terms, companies are entering Companion Diagnostics partnering deals.



The report presents financial deal term values for Companion Diagnostics deals, listing by headline value, upfront payments, milestone payments and royalties, enabling readers to analyse and benchmark the financial value of deals.



The middle section of the report explores the leading dealmakers in the Companion Diagnostics partnering field; both the leading deal values and most active Companion Diagnostics dealmaker companies are reported allowing the reader to see who is succeeding in this dynamic dealmaking market.



One of the key highlights of the report is that over 170 online deal records of actual Companion Diagnostics deals, as disclosed by the deal parties, are included towards the end of the report in a directory format - by company A-Z, stage of development, deal type, therapy focus, and technology type - that is easy to reference. Each deal record in the report links via Weblink to an online version of the deal.



In addition, where available, records include contract documents as submitted to the Securities Exchange Commission by companies and their partners. Whilst many companies will be seeking details of the payment clauses, the devil is in the detail in terms of how payments are triggered - contract documents provide this insight where press releases and databases do not.



A comprehensive series of appendices is provided organized by Companion Diagnostics partnering company A-Z, stage of development, deal type, and therapy focus. Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record and where available, the contract document, providing easy access to each deal on demand.



The report also includes numerous tables and figures that illustrate the trends and activities in Companion Diagnostics partnering and dealmaking since 2014.



In conclusion, this report provides everything a prospective dealmaker needs to know about partnering in the research, development and commercialization of Companion Diagnostics technologies and products.



Key Benefits

In-depth understanding of Companion Diagnostics deal trends since 2014

Access to headline, upfront, milestone and royalty data

Analysis of the structure of Companion Diagnostics agreements with numerous real life case studies

Detailed access to actual Companion Diagnostics contracts entered into by leading biopharma companies

Identify most active Companion Diagnostics dealmakers since 2014

Insight into terms included in a Companion Diagnostics partnering agreement, with real world examples

Understand the key deal terms companies have agreed in previous deals

Undertake due diligence to assess suitability of your proposed deal terms for partner companies

Report Scope



Companion Diagnostics Partnering Terms and Agreements includes:

Trends in Companion Diagnostics dealmaking in the biopharma industry since 2014

Analysis of Companion Diagnostics deal structure

Access to headline, upfront, milestone and royalty data

Case studies of real-life Companion Diagnostics deals

Access to Companion Diagnostics contract documents

Leading Companion Diagnostics deals by value since 2014

Most active Companion Diagnostics dealmakers since 2014

Available deals are listed by:

Company A-Z

Headline value

Stage of development at signing

Deal component type

Specific therapy target

Technology type

Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary



Chapter 1 - Introduction



Chapter 2 - Trends in Companion Diagnostics dealmaking

2.1. Introduction

2.2. Companion Diagnostics partnering over the years

2.3. Most active Companion Diagnostics dealmakers

2.4. Companion Diagnostics partnering by deal type

2.5. Companion Diagnostics partnering by therapy area

2.6. Deal terms for Companion Diagnostics partnering

2.6.1 Companion Diagnostics partnering headline values

2.6.2 Companion Diagnostics deal upfront payments7

2.6.3 Companion Diagnostics deal milestone payments

2.6.4 Companion Diagnostics royalty rates



Chapter 3 - Leading Companion Diagnostics deals

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Top Companion Diagnostics deals by value



Chapter 4 - Most active Companion Diagnostics dealmakers

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Most active Companion Diagnostics dealmakers

4.3. Most active Companion Diagnostics partnering company profiles



Chapter 5 - Companion Diagnostics contracts dealmaking directory

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Companion Diagnostics contracts dealmaking directory



Chapter 6 - Companion Diagnostics dealmaking by technology type



Chapter 7 - Partnering resource center

7.1. Online partnering

7.2. Partnering events

7.3. Further reading on dealmaking



Appendices



Appendix 1 - Companion Diagnostics deals by company A-Z

Appendix 2 - Companion Diagnostics deals by stage of development

Discovery

Preclinical

Phase I

Phase II

Phase III

Regulatory

Marketed

Formulation

Appendix 3 - Companion Diagnostics deals by deal type

Asset purchase

Assignment

Bigpharma outlicensing

Co-development

Collaborative R&D

Co-market

Co-promotion

CRADA

Development

Distribution

Equity purchase

Evaluation

Grant

Joint venture

Licensing

Manufacturing

Marketing

Option

Promotion

Research

Settlement

Spin out

Sub-license

Supply

Technology transfer

Termination

Appendix 4 - Companion Diagnostics deals by therapy area



Appendix 5 - Deal type definitions



