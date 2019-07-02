Global Composite Preforms Market Analysis & Forecast 2013-2024: Carbon Fiber-based Preform Will Witness the Highest Growth Over the Forecast Period

DUBLIN, July 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Composite Preforms Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global composite preforms market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.2% from 2019 to 2024.

The future of the composite preforms market looks promising with opportunities in aerospace, automotive, consumer goods, infrastructure, medical, and marine industries. The major drivers for this market are increasing usage of composite materials in the aerospace and automotive industries, and growing demand of composite preforms to manufacture complex structure and shorten part cycle time.

Emerging trend, which has a direct impact on the dynamics of the composite preforms industry, includes manufacturing of 3D carbon fiber preforms by using digital technology and control system engineering.

On the basis of its comprehensive research, carbon fiber based preform will remain the largest segment and it is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to its lightweight and high strength capabilities.

Within this market, composite preforms for aerospace and defense will remain the largest end use industry due to increasing usage of preforms in turbofan engines and fuselage frames of commercial aircrafts and stator vane of jet engines. Automotive is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast due to increasing penetration of composites in structural part of vehicle and growing demand of composite preform to shorten part cycle time.

North America will remain the largest regions due to presence of aero-engine manufacturers, aerospace composite part fabricators, and OEMs. Europe is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to increasing production of A350WXB and A320.

Some of the composite preforms companies profiled in this report include Albany International Corp, A & P Technology, TEAM Textile. SGL Kumpers, Bally Ribbon Mills, SAERTEX, 3Tex, and Eurocarbon.

Scope

Market size estimates: Global composite preform market size estimation in terms of value ($M) shipment.

Global composite preform market size estimation in terms of value ($M) shipment. Trend and forecast analysis: Market trend (2013-2018) and forecast (2019-2024) by application, and end use industry.

Market trend (2013-2018) and forecast (2019-2024) by application, and end use industry. Segmentation analysis: Global composite preform market size by various applications such as end use industry, technology, and fiber in terms of value and volume shipment.

Global composite preform market size by various applications such as end use industry, technology, and fiber in terms of value and volume shipment. Regional analysis: Global composite preform market breakdown by North America , Europe , Asia Pacific , and the Rest of the World.

Global composite preform market breakdown by , , , and the Rest of the World. Growth opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different applications and regions of composite preform in the global composite preform market.

Analysis on growth opportunities in different applications and regions of composite preform in the global composite preform market. Strategic analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of composite preform in the global composite preform market.

This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of composite preform in the global composite preform market. Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

