Global Computer Integrated Manufacturing Market to 2022 - Market to Grow at a CAGR of 7.02%

The global computer integrated manufacturing market to grow at a CAGR of 7.02% during the period 2018-2022.
Global Computer Integrated Manufacturing Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
One trend in the market is increasing use of abrasive jet cutting machines. The water jet machines provide an effective and efficient method for developing critical parts and components with utmost ease and accuracy.
According to the report, one driver in the market is need for improved traceability. Warranty management is integral for customer satisfaction and customer confidence, as negative effects of warranty hampers the customer behavior. Warranty management resulting in product recall impacts the growth and the net profit of the company.
Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is steep learning curve of CIM software. CAD, DM, and CAM software have a steep learning curve. End-users must implement training programs to train their employees for the use of these software, as CAD, DM, and CAM software are complex and involve many features.
Key vendors
- Autodesk
- Dassault Systmes
- PTC
- Siemens
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 05: MARKET SIZING 2017-2022
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2017
- Market size and forecast 2017-2022
PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT
- Comparison by product
- CAD - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- CAM - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- DM - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Market opportunity by product
PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
- Geographical segmentation
- Regional comparison
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 12: MARKET TRENDS
- Increasing use of abrasive jet cutting machines
- Integration of ECAD and MCAD
- Use of DM for intelligent cars
PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
