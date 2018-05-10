Global Computer Integrated Manufacturing Market to 2022 - Market to Grow at a CAGR of 7.02%

Global Computer Integrated Manufacturing Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



One trend in the market is increasing use of abrasive jet cutting machines. The water jet machines provide an effective and efficient method for developing critical parts and components with utmost ease and accuracy.



According to the report, one driver in the market is need for improved traceability. Warranty management is integral for customer satisfaction and customer confidence, as negative effects of warranty hampers the customer behavior. Warranty management resulting in product recall impacts the growth and the net profit of the company.



Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is steep learning curve of CIM software. CAD, DM, and CAM software have a steep learning curve. End-users must implement training programs to train their employees for the use of these software, as CAD, DM, and CAM software are complex and involve many features.

Key vendors

Autodesk

Dassault Systmes

PTC

Siemens

Key Topics Covered:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 05: MARKET SIZING 2017-2022



Market definition

Market sizing 2017

Market size and forecast 2017-2022

PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

Comparison by product

CAD - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

CAM - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

DM - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Market opportunity by product

PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

Geographical segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 12: MARKET TRENDS

Increasing use of abrasive jet cutting machines

Integration of ECAD and MCAD

Use of DM for intelligent cars

PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

