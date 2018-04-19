Global Computer Monitors Industry

LONDON, April 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Computer Monitors in volume (Thousand Units) and value (US$ Million).



The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World.



Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2022Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. Company profiles are primarily based on public domain information including company URLs.



The report profiles 40 companies including many key and niche players such as:

- Acer, Inc.

- AOC International

- Apple Inc.,

- ASUSTeK Computer Inc.,

- Chuntex Electronics Co. Ltd.,

- Dell, Inc.



COMPUTER MONITORS MCP-2262 A GLOBAL STRATEGIC BUSINESS REPORT CONTENTS



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS



Study Reliability and Reporting Limitations

Disclaimers

Data Interpretation & Reporting Level

Quantitative Techniques & Analytics

Product Definitions and Scope of Study



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

Computer Monitors: Becoming More Advanced, Competitive and Compelling for Long-term Survival

Computer Monitor Technology over the Years

Computer Monitors Continue to Witness Decline in Shipments

Rapid Penetration of Handheld Devices: Fundamental Factor Causing Shipments Decline

Table 1: Global Personal Computer Shipments (Million Units): 2011-2017E (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 2: Global Market for Smartphones: Volume Sales in Million Units for the Years 2014 through 2020 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 3: Global Smartphones Market by Region/ Country (2017E): Percentage Breakdown of Annual Unit Shipments for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 4: Smartphone Penetration Worldwide (as a Percentage of Total Mobile Users) for Major Countries: 2017E (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 5: Global Smartphone Shipments by OS Type (2017E): Percentage Breakdown of Unit Shipments for Android, iOS and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 6: Global Mobile Device Market by Type (2010-2020): Percentage Breakdown of Shipments for Phablets, Non-Phablet Smartphones, and Tablets (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Sales of Notebook PCs Surpass Desktop PCs, Hampers Demand for Computer Monitors

Table 7: Global PC Market by Type (2012, 2016 & 2020P): Percentage Breakdown of Annual Unit Shipments for Desktop PCs, Notebook PCs, and Tablet PCs (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Other Major Factors Responsible for the Decline in PCs and PC Monitor Shipments

Longer PC Replacement Cycle

Latest Version Windows Fail to Revive Falling PC Shipments

Desktop Virtualization

Mobile Computing

The BYOD Culture

Global Market Outlook



2. COMPETITION

Dell, HP, Lenovo, LG Electronics & Samsung: The Dominant Players

Table 8: Leading PC Monitor Companies Worldwide (2017E): Percentage Breakdown of Unit Shipments for Dell, HP, Lenovo, LG Electronics, Samsung and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Strong Product Portfolio Catapults Dell to the Leadership Position

Competition: Noteworthy Trends

What Does it Take to Survive in the Marketplace?

Innovation is the Name of the Game

Distributors Play a Key Role in the Competitive War

Innovative Marketing Strategy: A Crucible for Sustenance

Changing Product Mix to Suit Consumer Requirements

Intense Competition: A Significant Barrier for New Entrants

Distribution Channels for Computer Monitors



3. MARKET TRENDS, ISSUES AND DRIVERS

Rising Demand for Feature-Rich and High-End PC Monitors Drive Growth in Value Sales

The 34" PC Monitor to Become the Norm for Next-Generation Monitors

Monitors with 4K Resolution Witness Steady Penetration

The 16:9 Aspect Ratio Gives Way to the Wider 21:9 Aspect Ratio in PC Monitors

The 2560x1440 Resolution Monitors Gain Massive Traction

Despite Cannibalization by Alternative Technologies, LCD Monitors Continue to Sustain Demand

TFT-LCD Panels: The Dominant Technology in LCD Monitors

LCDs Bid Adieu to Legacy CCFL Backlighting, Embrace LEDs

LED Technology vs. CCFL Backlighting

Superior Attributes of LED Monitors Drive Replacement of LCD Monitors

Future LED Technologies with Potential Use in Monitors

WLED Monitors to Witness Higher Adoption among Organizations

OLED Monitors: A Potent Threat for LED Monitors?

Innovative and Advanced PC Monitors: Spearheading Value Growth in the Near Term

Curved-Screen Monitors Redefine Viewing Experience

Curved PC Monitors to Gain More Demand than Curved TV Displays

All-in-Ones with 34" Curved Displays to Rise in Number

Curved 4K Monitors: Technology of the Future

Creative Desktop: A Game Changer

Future PC Monitors to be Lower-Cost, Thinner Plastic Displays with Very High Resolutions

Research Focuses on LE-OFETs for Flexible Paper-Thin Screens

3M's Quantum Dot Film Facilitates Thinner & Sharper Displays

Innovations Transform Consumer Viewing Experience on PCs

uTouch to Convert LCD Monitors into Touchscreens

5K PC Monitors: A Revolution in Clarity and Image Quality

Touch PC Monitors: The World at Your Finger Tips

Screenless Displays to Replace Touchscreens

Vertical Orientation for Desktop Monitors: The Next Big Thing in PC Monitors?

Select Innovative & Technically Advanced PC Monitors: Company Name, Model Name, and Noteworthy Features

Select Innovative & Technically Advanced Gaming Monitors: Company Name, Model Name, and Noteworthy Features

Select Innovative & Technically Advanced PC Monitors with 4K Resolution: Company Name, Model Name, and Noteworthy Features

Other Novel PC Monitor Offerings from Leading Players

Dell U21717D Monitor

Dell UP3017Q OLED Monitor

Dell UltraSharp UZ2315H

Dell UP2414Q

Samsung S32D850T

Ultrawide Monitors for PC Gamers by Samsung

AOC U2870VQE Monitor

4k Gaming Monitors from Acer

Philips 272G5DYEB

BenQ GW2750

Philips 272P4

Dell UltraSharp UP3214Q Ultra HD Monitor

BenQ BL2411PT

BenQ BL3201PT

HP DreamColor Z27x

BenQ GL2450

Samsung S24D590PL

Acer H276HL

AOC E1759Fwu

Asus ROG Swift PG278Q

Acer B346CK and Acer B346CK Monitors

The Declining PC Monitors Market is Betting Big on Gaming Monitors

High Resolution & Higher Aspect Ratio Monitors for Gaming



4. DISPLAY TECHNOLOGIES: A MACRO PERSPECTIVE

From CRT Display to LEDs to OLEDs: An Evolutionary Scan

Table 9: Number of LED Chips for Backlighting in Select Devices

LCD Color Displays: The Dominant Display Technology, for the Present

LCDs: Mode of Operation

LC Panel: Composition

LCD Monitors: Modes of Mounting

Desktop

VESA Mount

Rack Mount

Fixed

Stowable

Panel Mount

Open Frame

A Maturing LED Backlighting Market

Table 10: Global Market for LEDs (2010 & 2020P): Percentage Share Breakdown of Market Value by Application - General Lighting, Automotive Lighting and Backlighting (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 11: Global LED Component Market (2012-2015) - Percentage Share Breakdown of Revenues by Application (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Next-gen Cars to Provide Growth Opportunities for Display Innovations

Microdisplays: Facilitating Major Display Developments in Virtual Reality

Paper-thin Displays (PTDs): Superior Attributes over LCD, LED and OLEDs to Drive Penetration

The Future Belongs to Paper-Thin Flexible Displays

Application of Flexible Display Based on the Display Size

Table 12: Global Flexible Displays Market by Product (2017E): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Flexible Electrochromic, Flexible Electroluminiscent, Flexible Electrophoretic, Flexible Electrowetting, Flexible FED, Flexible LED, and Flexible OLED (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 13: Global Next-Generation Displays Market by Product (2017E): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for 2D One-Sided Display, 3D Display, Double-Sided Display, Flexible Display, Midair Display, Touchscreen Display and Transparent Display (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

VGA, DVI, HDMI and DisplayPorts: Evolution of Display Interface Technologies

DisplayPort Compared with Other Display Interface Technologies (DVI and HDMI)

DisplayPort: The Next Generation Display Interface Technology



5. PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Computer Monitors: A Prelude

Key Features of Computer Monitors

Refresh Rates

Response Time

Resolution

Panels

Connections

Advanced Features in Computer Monitors/Displays

Power Saving

Touch Screen

Integrated Accessories

Curved Designs

Glossy Screen

Directional Screen

3D

Tablet Screens

Primary Considerations while Selecting Computer Monitors

Classification Basis

Color Competence

Size of the Monitor

Resolution

Frequency

Signal Type

Technology

Types of Computer (PC) Monitors

CRT Monitors

LCD Monitors

CCFL backlit LCD monitors

LED-backlit LCD Monitors

Monochrome and Color LCD Monitors

Transmissive, Reflective and Transflective LCDs

Active and Passive Displays

Zero-Power Displays

OLED Monitors

Plasma Display



6. PRODUCT INTRODUCTIONS/INNOVATIONS

Zowie Launches Zowie XL2411P Monitor in India

Samsung Electronics America Rolls Out 49-inch CHG90 Monitor

NVIDIA Launches 4K G-SYNC HDR Displays for Gaming Monitors

BenQ Introduces Technicolor-Certified PD2500Q Desktop Monitor for Professionals

ViewSonic Launches XG2530 Gaming Monitor

Acer Rolls Out Predator X27 & Predator Z271UV

ViewSonic Introduces VX4380-4K UHD Monitor

Dell Launches UP3017Q Consumer OLED PC Monitor

ViewSonic Introduces VP2768 WQHD Monitor

ViewSonic Introduces VP2785-4K UHD Monitor

Dell Introduces New 55" and 86" Size Monitors

ViewSonic Unveils VX2781-UC, VP3268-4K and VP3881 Monitors

Samsung Launches Samsung CHG90 QLED Gaming Monitor

NEC Display Solutions Europe Introduces EX341R Curved PC Monitor

IIYAMA Introduces Red Eagle™ and Black Hawk™ Monitors

BenQ Introduces ZOWIE XL2411P Monitor

BenQ Unveils ZOWIE XL2546 Gaming Monitor

BENQ Rolls Out RL2455T & RL2755T ZOWIE Console e-Sports Monitors

BenQ Rolls Out PD2710QC Designer Monitor

Acer Launches Predator Z301CT Monitor

ViewSonic Launches VP2771 WQHD Monitor

LG Electronics Rolls Out HDR-Compatible UHD 4K Monitor

ViewSonic Introduces VP2468 & XG2703-GS Gaming Monitors

AOC Introduces AOC Agon AG271QX

Acer Rolls Out BM320 4K UHD Monitor

Acer Unveils USB-C Monitor

Samsung Expand its Curved Monitor Line with CF591, CF391 and CF390 Monitors

Dell Expands Latitude Family of Monitors with New OLED Based Display

Lenovo Introduces ThinkVision X24 Pro Monitor

Acer Expands Monitor Line with Introduction of H7, XR342CK and R1 Series Monitors

LG Launches High-Definition Displays

EIZO GmbH Upgrades its LMM0804 and LMM0802 Large Monitor

LG Introduces 4K and UltraWide™ Monitors

NEC Display Introduces MultiSync MDC212C2 Monitor

NEC Upgrades MULTISYNC® EA SERIES 27 and 30 Inch Monitors with IPS Panels

NEC Launches MultiSync® E233WM Widescreen Desktop Monitor

EIZO Launches FlexScan EV2750 IPS Monitor

Planar Introduces New Selector Tools for Touch Screen and Desktop Monitors

EIZO Launches FORIS FS2735 Gaming Monitor

EIZO RadiForce RX850 8 Megapixel Monitor

BenQ Launches XR3501 Curved Gaming Monitor

Samsung Unveils SE370 Computer Monitor with Wireless Mobile Charging Capabilities

ViewSonic Launches VP2780-4K Line of Ultra HD Monitors

ViewSonic Unveils 28-inch VG2847Smh LED - Full HD Monitor

HP Adds 5K, VR and a 4K Displays to its Monitor Product Portfolio

EIZO Introduces Full-HD DuraVision FDF2306W Monitor Display

EIZO Introduces ColorEdge CS270 - color management monitor

Acer launches Predator Gaming PC with 4K UHD and Curved UltraWide QHD Display Panels

Acer Introduces Curved 34-inch Ultra Wide Monitor Display

EIZO Incorporates IMAGICA's 3D LUT Data into its ColorEdge CG248-4K and CG318-4K Monitors

Samsung Unveils Three New Curved PC Monitor Displays

BenQ Introduces XL2730Z - Professional Gaming Monitor

EIZO Unveils ColorEdge CG248-4K Ultra HD Monitor

Acer Launches Acer H257HU WQHD Monitor in US Market

Samsung Introduces Sharp SE790C Monitor Display



7. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY

Apple Receives Occupancy Permits for New Apple Park Headquarters

Apple Announces $30 Billion CAPEX Project to Expand American Operations

Samsung Launches Samsung Experience Store in Toronto

Leyard Expands Hillsboro Facility

Fujitsu, Lenovo and DBJ to Establish PC Joint Venture

Polaroid Teams Up with Powerful Technologies to Expand Operations in India

LG Electronics Relocates European Headquarters to Germany from the UK

LG Electronics Consolidates Production Units in Poland

Royal Philips Spins Off Lighting Business

Leyard Invests on New Digital Displays Production Plant in Slovakia

Leyard Acquires Planar Systems



8. FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL PLAYERS

Acer, Inc. (Taiwan)

AOC International (Taiwan)

Apple Inc. (USA)

ASUSTeK Computer Inc. (Taiwan)

Chuntex Electronics Co. Ltd. (Taiwan)

Dell, Inc. (USA)

Eizo Corporation (Japan)

Gechic Corporation (Taiwan)

Hannspree Europe Holdings B.V. (Netherlands)

Hewlett-Packard Development Company, L.P. (USA)

iiyama Corporation (Netherlands)

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands)

Lenovo (China)

LG Display Co., Ltd. (South Korea)

LG Electronics, Inc. (South Korea)

NEC Display Solutions (Japan)

Planar Systems, Inc. (USA)

Qisda Corporation (Taiwan)

BenQ Corporation (Taiwan)

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (South Korea)

Tatung Company (Taiwan)

TPV Technology Limited (Hong Kong)

ViewSonic Corporation, Inc. (USA)



9. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Volume Analytics

Table 14: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Computer Monitors by Geographic Region/Country - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Shipments in Thousand Units for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 15: World Historic Review for Computer Monitors by Geographic Region/ Country - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Shipments in Thousand Units for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 16: World 14-Year Perspective for Computer Monitors by Geographic Region/Country - Percentage Breakdown of Unit Shipments for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2009, 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Value Analytics

Table 17: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Computer Monitors by Geographic Region/Country - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 18: World 7-Year Perspective for Computer Monitors by Geographic Region/ Country - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



III. MARKET



1. THE UNITED STATES

A.Market Analysis

A Prime Market

High Penetration of Smartphones & Tablets Hampers PC Monitor Sales

Expanding Base of PC Gamers: Bright Spot in an Otherwise Declining Market

Table 19: US PC Gaming Market by Gender (2017E): Percentage Breakdown of User Base for Men and Women (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 20: US PC Gaming Market by Age Bracket (2017E): Percentage Breakdown of User Base by Age for 18-25, 26-35, 36-45 and Over 45 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Environmental Issues with Disposal

Product Launches

Strategic Corporate Developments

Select Key Players

B.Market Analytics

Table 21: US Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Computer Monitors Market Analyzed with Annual Shipments in Thousand Units for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 22: US Historic Review for Computer Monitors Market Analyzed with Annual Shipments in Thousand Units for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 23: US Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Computer Monitors Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



2. CANADA

A.Market Analysis

Strategic Corporate Development

B.Market Analytics

Table 24: Canadian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Computer Monitors Market Analyzed with Annual Shipments in Thousand Units for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 25: Canadian Historic Review for Computer Monitors Market Analyzed with Annual Shipments in Thousand Units for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 26: Canadian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Computer Monitors Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



3. JAPAN

A.Market Analysis

Leading Market for Innovative and Technologically Advanced PC Monitors

Japan: Leading Producer of LEDs Worldwide

Product Launches

Strategic Corporate Development

Select Key Players

B.Market Analytics

Table 27: Japanese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Computer Monitors Market Analyzed with Annual Shipments in Thousand Units for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 28: Japanese Historic Review for Computer Monitors Market Analyzed with Annual Shipments in Thousand Units for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 29: Japanese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Computer Monitors Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4. EUROPE

A.Market Analysis

A Mature Market

4K UHD Monitors Seek Opportunities

High Penetration of Mobile Devices Derails Market Momentum

Table 30: Smartphone Penetration as a Proportion (%) of Total Mobile Users in Select Countries (2017E) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

B.Market Analytics

Table 31: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Computer Monitors by Geographic Region/Country - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Shipments in Thousand Units for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 32: European Historic Review for Computer Monitors by Geographic Region/ Country - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Shipments in Thousand Units for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 33: European 14-Year Perspective for Computer Monitors by Geographic Region/ Country - Percentage Breakdown of Unit Shipments for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2009, 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 34: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Computer Monitors Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4a. FRANCE

Market Analysis

Table 35: French Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Computer Monitors Market Analyzed with Annual Shipments in Thousand Units for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 36: French Historic Review for Computer Monitors Market Analyzed with Annual Shipments in Thousand Units for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4b. GERMANY

A.Market Analysis

Product Launches

Strategic Corporate Development

B.Market Analytics

Table 37: German Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Computer Monitors Market Analyzed with Annual Shipments in Thousand Units for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 38: German Historic Review for Computer Monitors Market Analyzed with Annual Shipments in Thousand Units for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4c. ITALY

Market Analysis

Table 39: Italian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Computer Monitors Market Analyzed with Annual Shipments in Thousand Units for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 40: Italian Historic Review for Computer Monitors Market Analyzed with Annual Shipments in Thousand Units for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4d. THE UNITED KINGDOM

Market Analysis

Table 41: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Computer Monitors Market Analyzed with Annual Shipments in Thousand Units for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 42: UK Historic Review for Computer Monitors Market Analyzed with Annual Shipments in Thousand Units for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4e. SPAIN

A.Market Analysis

Monitor Market Gains in Terms of Value Sales

B.Market Analytics

Table 43: Spanish Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Computer Monitors Market Analyzed with Annual Shipments in Thousand Units for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 44: Spanish Historic Review for Computer Monitors Market Analyzed with Annual Shipments in Thousand Units for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4f. RUSSIA

Market Analysis

Table 45: Russian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Computer Monitors Market Analyzed with Annual Shipments in Thousand Units for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 46: Russian Historic Review for Computer Monitors Market Analyzed with Annual Shipments in Thousand Units for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4g. REST OF EUROPE

A.Market Analysis

Product Launches

Strategic Corporate Developments

Select Key Players

B.Market Analytics

Table 47: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Computer Monitors Market Analyzed with Annual Shipments in Thousand Units for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 48: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Computer Monitors Market Analyzed with Annual Shipments in Thousand Units for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



5. ASIA-PACIFIC

A.Market Analysis

The Largest Market

Despite Declining PC Shipments, Demand for LCD Monitors Continue to Grow

Expanding Role of PC in Corporate, Commercial & Institutional Facilities Bodes Well

Sales of TFT LCDs Gain Momentum

Rapid Smartphone Penetration Hinders Market Growth

Table 49: Smartphone Penetration as a Proportion (%) of Total Mobile Users in Select Countries (2017E) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

B.Market Analytics

Table 50: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Computer Monitors by Geographic Region - China, India and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Shipments in Thousand Units for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 51: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Computer Monitors by Geographic Region - China, India and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Shipments in Thousand Units for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 52: Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Computer Monitors by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Unit Shipments for China, India and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2009, 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 53: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Computer Monitors Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



5a. CHINA

A.Market Analysis

Market Sentiment Remains Sluggish

Key Factors Responsible for Declining Sales of PC Monitors

Table 54: Chinese Mobile Subscriber Penetration as a Percentage (%) of Total Population (2009-2017E) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Technology Innovations Continue Despite Declining Market Prospects

Domestically Made Monitors Offer Tough Competition to Foreign-Made Displays

China's Rise as Global Leading Manufacturer of LED Displays

Key Player

B.Market Analytics

Table 55: Chinese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Computer Monitors Market Analyzed with Annual Shipments in Thousand Units for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 56: Chinese Historic Review for Computer Monitors Market Analyzed with Annual Shipments in Thousand Units for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



5b. INDIA

A.Market Analysis

Indian Market for PC Monitors - An Overview

Factors Influencing Demand for PC Monitors

Larger Screen Size Dominate Demand

LCD Monitors Continue to Gain Consumer Acceptance

Touchscreen Monitors: The Next Big Thing in PC Monitors

Innovative Technologies Witness Steady Penetration

Leading Vendors in the Indian PC Monitors Market

Product Launch

Strategic Corporate Development

B.Market Analytics

Table 57: Indian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Computer Monitors Market Analyzed with Annual Shipments in Thousand Units for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 58: Indian Historic Review for Computer Monitors Market Analyzed with Annual Shipments in Thousand Units for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



5c. REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

A.Market Analysis

Focus on Select Regional Markets

Malaysia

South Korea

Taiwan

LCD Monitors Continue to Register Growth in Taiwan

Product Launches

Select Key Players

B.Market Analytics

Table 59: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Computer Monitors Market Analyzed with Annual Shipments in Thousand Units for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 60: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Computer Monitors Market Analyzed with Annual Shipments in Thousand Units for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



6. LATIN AMERICA

Market Analysis

Table 61: Latin American Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Computer Monitors by Geographic Region - Brazil and Rest of Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Shipments in Thousand Units for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 62: Latin American Historic Review for Computer Monitors by Geographic Region - Brazil and Rest of Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Shipments in Thousand Units for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 63: Latin American 14-Year Perspective for Computer Monitors by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Unit Shipments for Brazil and Rest of Latin America Markets for Years 2009, 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 64: Latin American Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Computer Monitors Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



6a. BRAZIL

Market Analysis

Table 65: Brazil Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Computer Monitors Market Analyzed with Annual Shipments in Thousand Units for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 66: Brazil Historic Review for Computer Monitors Market Analyzed with Annual Shipments in Thousand Units for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



6b. REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Market Analysis

Table 67: Rest of Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Computer Monitors Market Analyzed with Annual Shipments in Thousand Units for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 68: Rest of Latin America Historic Review for Computer Monitors Market Analyzed with Annual Shipments in Thousand Units for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



7. REST OF WORLD

Market Analysis

Table 69: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Computer Monitors Market Analyzed with Annual Shipments in Thousand Units for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 70: Rest of World Historic Review for Computer Monitors Market Analyzed with Annual Shipments in Thousand Units for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 71: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Computer Monitors Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



IV. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE



Total Companies Profiled: 40 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 50) The United States (17) Japan (5) Europe (7) - Germany (2) - The United Kingdom (1) - Rest of Europe (4) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (21)

