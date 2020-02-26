Global Conductive Compounds Market Report, Featuring Alpha Assembly Solutions, Digi-Key Electronics, Epoxy Technology Inc, OMEGA Engineering and Thermon Inc.

DUBLIN, Feb. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Conductive Compounds: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This Conductive Compounds report includes an analysis of the conductive compounds market based on material form, application, type, resin type and region. Revenue forecasts for 2018 through 2024 are provided for these segments.

By material form: conductive adhesives, conductive greases, conformal coatings and gap-filling compounds.

By application: electrical and electronics and industrial.

By type: thermally conductive compounds, electrically conductive compounds.

By resin type: acrylics, polyurethanes, acrylics, epoxies and others.

By region: Asia-Pacific , North America , Europe and the Rest of the World (RoW).

The scope of this report also includes identification of the leading companies in the conductive compounds market and the key areas in the field that are driving industry growth and allowing these companies to succeed. This report also explores industry structure, noting strategic alliances and acquisitions.



The report Includes:

39 data tables and 18 additional tables

Brief description and industry analysis of the global conductive compounds markets

Analyses of global market trends with data from 2018, estimates for 2019 and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2024

Insight into the two types of conductive compounds - electrically conductive compound and thermally conductive compound; their respective properties, advantages, and disadvantages

Identification of current trends and patterns within the industry; underlying opportunities with respect to material form, additives, region and applications; and issues impacting the global conductive compounds market

Development in specialty carbon additives like carbon black and carbon fiber and advancement in natural fiber reinforcements and how they lead to overall industry growth and change the regional market dynamics

Review of regulatory and environmental developments shaping conductive compounds and plastics compounding

Profile description of the market leading companies, including Alpha Assembly Solutions, Digi-Key Electronics, Epoxy Technology Inc, OMEGA Engineering and Thermon Inc.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Summary and Highlights

3. Technology Overview

History

Introduction to Conductive Compounds

Types of Electrically Conductive Materials

Compounding the Conductive Material

Conductive Additives

Conductive Carbon Black

Conductive Graphite

Conductive Graphene

Suppliers

Conductive Ceramic Fillers

Conductive Silver and Nickel

ESD Compounds

Carbon Nanotubes

Graphene

Other Conductive Systems

Coated Plastics for ESD Control

Conductive Films

Conductive Elastomers

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Challenges

Market Trends

4. Market Breakdown by Material Form



Conductive Adhesives

Conductive Greases

Conformal Coatings

Gap Filling Compounds

5. Market Breakdown by Resin Type



Market Size Estimation and Forecast

Conductive Silicones



Polyurethanes/Urethanes

Acrylics

Epoxies

Other Resins

6. Market Breakdown by Type



Market Size Estimation and Forecast

Electrically Conductive Compounds

Thermally Conductive Compounds

7. Market Breakdown by Application



Electrical and Electronics

Industrial

8. Market Breakdown by Region



Asia-Pacific

North America

Europe

Rest of the World (RoW)

9. Competitive Landscape



Suppliers

Conductive Filler Suppliers

Recent Developments in Conductive Compounds

New Method of Making Conductive Plastics

Plastic Coated Metal Fiber-Filled Conductive Plastics

Major Strategic Developments

New Product Launches

Price Increases

Expansions

Exhibitions

Awards

Agreements

10. Key Vendors in the Conductive Compounds Market

Alpha Assembly Solutions

Digi-Key Electronics

Elantas PDG, Inc.

Epoxy Technology Inc.

Henkel

Indium Corp.

Master Bond Inc.

Omega Engineering

RS Components

Thermon Inc.

Wacker Chemie AG

