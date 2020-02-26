Global Conductive Compounds Market Report, Featuring Alpha Assembly Solutions, Digi-Key Electronics, Epoxy Technology Inc, OMEGA Engineering and Thermon Inc.
The "Conductive Compounds: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This Conductive Compounds report includes an analysis of the conductive compounds market based on material form, application, type, resin type and region. Revenue forecasts for 2018 through 2024 are provided for these segments.
- By material form: conductive adhesives, conductive greases, conformal coatings and gap-filling compounds.
- By application: electrical and electronics and industrial.
- By type: thermally conductive compounds, electrically conductive compounds.
- By resin type: acrylics, polyurethanes, acrylics, epoxies and others.
- By region: Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe and the Rest of the World (RoW).
The scope of this report also includes identification of the leading companies in the conductive compounds market and the key areas in the field that are driving industry growth and allowing these companies to succeed. This report also explores industry structure, noting strategic alliances and acquisitions.
The report Includes:
- 39 data tables and 18 additional tables
- Brief description and industry analysis of the global conductive compounds markets
- Analyses of global market trends with data from 2018, estimates for 2019 and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2024
- Insight into the two types of conductive compounds - electrically conductive compound and thermally conductive compound; their respective properties, advantages, and disadvantages
- Identification of current trends and patterns within the industry; underlying opportunities with respect to material form, additives, region and applications; and issues impacting the global conductive compounds market
- Development in specialty carbon additives like carbon black and carbon fiber and advancement in natural fiber reinforcements and how they lead to overall industry growth and change the regional market dynamics
- Review of regulatory and environmental developments shaping conductive compounds and plastics compounding
- Profile description of the market leading companies, including Alpha Assembly Solutions, Digi-Key Electronics, Epoxy Technology Inc, OMEGA Engineering and Thermon Inc.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
2. Summary and Highlights
3. Technology Overview
- History
- Introduction to Conductive Compounds
- Types of Electrically Conductive Materials
- Compounding the Conductive Material
- Conductive Additives
- Conductive Carbon Black
- Conductive Graphite
- Conductive Graphene
- Suppliers
- Conductive Ceramic Fillers
- Conductive Silver and Nickel
- ESD Compounds
- Carbon Nanotubes
- Graphene
- Other Conductive Systems
- Coated Plastics for ESD Control
- Conductive Films
- Conductive Elastomers
- Market Dynamics
- Drivers
- Challenges
- Market Trends
4. Market Breakdown by Material Form
- Conductive Adhesives
- Conductive Greases
- Conformal Coatings
- Gap Filling Compounds
5. Market Breakdown by Resin Type
- Market Size Estimation and Forecast
- Conductive Silicones
- Polyurethanes/Urethanes
- Acrylics
- Epoxies
- Other Resins
6. Market Breakdown by Type
- Market Size Estimation and Forecast
- Electrically Conductive Compounds
- Thermally Conductive Compounds
7. Market Breakdown by Application
- Electrical and Electronics
- Industrial
8. Market Breakdown by Region
- Asia-Pacific
- North America
- Europe
- Rest of the World (RoW)
9. Competitive Landscape
- Suppliers
- Conductive Filler Suppliers
- Recent Developments in Conductive Compounds
- New Method of Making Conductive Plastics
- Plastic Coated Metal Fiber-Filled Conductive Plastics
- Major Strategic Developments
- New Product Launches
- Price Increases
- Expansions
- Exhibitions
- Awards
- Agreements
10. Key Vendors in the Conductive Compounds Market
- Alpha Assembly Solutions
- Digi-Key Electronics
- Elantas PDG, Inc.
- Epoxy Technology Inc.
- Henkel
- Indium Corp.
- Master Bond Inc.
- Omega Engineering
- RS Components
- Thermon Inc.
- Wacker Chemie AG
