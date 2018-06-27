Global Confectionery Processing Equipment (Thermal, Mixers, Blenders, Cutters, Extrusion, Cooling, Coating) Markets to 2023 - Extrusion Segment Projected to Grow at Highest CAGR

The global market for confectionery processing equipment has grown exponentially in the last few years. The market is estimated to be valued at USD 4.69 Billion in 2018, and is projected to reach USD 6.55 Billion by 2023, at a CAGR of around 6.9% during the forecast period.



Emerging economies such as India, China, and countries in South America are the potential primary markets of the industry. Factors such as the growth of the retail industry have driven the growth of the confectionery processing equipment market. The market for confectionery processing equipment is witnessing growth owing to the growth in demand for confectionery items such as candies, toffees, chocolates, chewing gums, and jellies.



The confectionery processing equipment market, by product, is segmented into hard candies, chewing gums, gummies & jellies, soft confectionery, and others. The soft confectionery segment is estimated to dominate the market with the largest share in 2018 as the demand for a variety of chocolates, such as sugar-free and dark, is increasing, globally. This is followed by the hard candies segment.



The confectionery processing equipment market, based on type, is segmented into thermal, extrusion, mixers, blender, and cutters, coating, cooling, and others. The extrusion segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR among all confectionery processing equipment types from 2018 to 2023. Extrusion equipment is used to make confectionery products of different shapes and sizes. The need to provide innovative products is one of the factors expected to augment the demand for extrusion products.



Based on mode of operation, the confectionery processing equipment market is segmented into automatic and semi-automatic. The automatic segment is anticipated to be relatively larger as against the semi-automatic segment. Automatic operation helps to reduce labor costs as well as time and ensures high-quality products.



The North American region is estimated to dominate the confectionery processing equipment market in 2018, The market in Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the review period. The market for confectionery processing equipment is developing rapidly in Asia Pacific due to high consumption of convenience foods and the establishment of key confectionery product manufacturers. Population growth, rise in disposable income, changes in eating habits, and urbanization are the key factors that drive the demand for confectionery products in the region.



The major restraining factor for the growth of the confectionery processing equipment market is increase in awareness regarding the ill-effects of sugar consumption among consumers. This trend is witnessed in regions such as North America and Europe, and is expected to restrain the growth of the confectionery products market, which would subsequently impact the market for confectionery processing equipment.



New product launches, acquisitions, expansions, partnerships, mergers, and agreements are the key strategies adopted by the players to ensure their growth in the market.



Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Study Scope

1.4 Periodization Considered

1.5 Currency Considered

1.6 Stakeholders



2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

2.1.1 Secondary Data

2.1.1.1 Key Data From Secondary Sources

2.1.2 Primary Data

2.1.2.1 Key Data From Primary Sources

2.1.2.2 Key Industry Insights

2.1.2.3 Breakdown of Primary Interviews

2.2 Market Size Estimation

2.3 Market Breakdown & Data Triangulation

2.4 Research Assumptions & Limitations



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Confectionery Processing Equipment Market

4.2 Market For Confectionery Processing Equipment, By Equipment Type

4.3 Market For Confectionery Processing Equipment, By Mode of Operation & Region

4.4 Asia Pacific: Market For Confectionery Processing Equipment, By Product & Country

4.5 Market For Confectionery Processing Equipment, 2018 vs 2023



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Growth of the Global Retail Industry

5.2.1.2 Product Availability and New Trends in the Confectionery Industry

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Increase in Awareness Regarding the Ill Effects of Sugar Consumption Among Consumers

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Growth Opportunities in the Asia Pacific Region

5.2.3.2 Increase in Demand for Sugar-Free and Organic Confectionery Products

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 High R&D Expenditure

5.3 Supply Chain Analysis



6 Confectionery Processing Equipment Market, By Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Thermal Equipment

6.3 Extrusion Equipment

6.4 Mixers, Blenders, and Cutters

6.5 Cooling Equipment

6.6 Coating Equipment

6.7 Other Equipment



7 Confectionery Processing Equipment Market, By Product

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Soft Confectionery

7.3 Hard Candies

7.4 Chewing Gums

7.5 Gummies & Jellies

7.6 Others



8 Confectionery Processing Equipment Market, By Mode of Operation

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Automatic

8.3 Semi-Automatic



9 Confectionery Processing Equipment Market, By Region

9.1 Introduction

9.2 North America

9.2.1 US

9.2.2 Canada

9.2.3 Mexico

9.3 Europe

9.3.1 Germany

9.3.2 Italy

9.3.3 Switzerland

9.3.4 Belgium

9.3.5 UK

9.3.6 Rest of Europe

9.4 Asia Pacific

9.4.1 China

9.4.2 Japan

9.4.3 India

9.4.4 Australia & New Zealand

9.4.5 Rest of Asia Pacific

9.5 RoW

9.5.1 South America

9.5.2 Middle East & Africa



10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Market Ranking

10.3 Competitive Scenario

10.3.1 New Product Launch

10.3.2 Expansions

10.3.3 Acquisitions

10.3.4 Partnerships, Mergers, & Agreements



11 Company Profile

11.1 Bosch

11.2 Buhler AG

11.3 GEA Group

11.4 Alfa Laval

11.5 JBT Corporation

11.6 Aasted

11.7 BCH Ltd.

11.8 Tanis Confectionery

11.9 Baker Perkins

11.10 Sollich

11.11 Heat and Control, Inc.

11.12 Rieckermann GmbH



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/5g82mj/global?w=5

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-confectionery-processing-equipment-thermal-mixers-blenders-cutters-extrusion-cooling-coating-markets-to-2023---extrusion-segment-projected-to-grow-at-highest-cagr-300673442.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

