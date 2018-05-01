Global Connected Car Devices Market 2017-2024 by Communication Type, Connectivity Mode, Vehicle Type, Product Type & Electric Vehicle Type

The global connected car devices market is developing and expanding at a significant pace and is expected to grow with the CAGR of 16.3% during the forecasted period 2017-2024.

The industry compliance & government laws supporting telematics in automobiles, rising penetration of telecommunication services in automotive sector, technological advancements in automotive industry, rising utility of electric vehicles are the major driving factors of the connected car devices market in the global scenario.

The constant growth of connected car devices can be accredited to the precise and proven benefits of the system considering the vehicle safety.

The Asia-Pacific connected car devices is on the up surging trend owing to the presence of developing countries such as China and India. The adoption rate of the connected car devices that includes Driver Assistance System and Telematics is anticipated to fuel the demand of connected car devices in the Asia-Pacific region.

In 2015, the central government of India has reviewed the policy related to the utility of radar-based technologies in the country that would further lead to the increase in the utility of driver assistance system in the Indian market. The Asia-Pacific region also has few of the most stringent vehicle safety regulations across the globe that would ultimately fuel the market for advanced drives assistance telematics and technologies, further driving the connected car devices market during the forecast period.

Market Determinants



Market Drivers



Industry Compliance & Government Laws Supporting Telematics In Automobiles

Rising Penetration Of Telecommunication Services In Automotive Sector

Technological Advancements In Automotive Industry

Rising Utility Of Electric Vehicles

Market Restraints



Privacy Concerns Regarding Data Generated By Automobiles

Lack Of Infrastructure To Support Vehicle Connectivity

Market Opportunities



Vehicle Diagnostics & Maintenance

Rising Adoption Of Intelligent Transportation System

Market Challenges



Integration Of Connectivity Cost Into The Vehicles Cost

Safety & Security Of Passengers

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Market Overview



3. Market Determinants



4. Global Connected Car Devices Market By Communication Type



5. Global Connected Car Devices Market By Connectivity Mode



6. Global Connected Car Devices Market By Vehicle Type



7. Global Connected Car Devices Market By Product Type



8. Global Connected Car Devices Market By Electric Vehicle Type



9. Competitive Landscape



10. Geographic Analysis



11. Company Profiles



Autoliv Inc. ( Sweden )

) Continental AG ( Germany )

) Delphi Automotive Plc ( United Kingdom )

) Denso Corporation ( Japan )

) Harman International Industries Incorporated ( United States )

) Infineon Technologies Ag ( Germany )

) Magna International Inc. ( Canada )

) NXP Semiconductors ( Netherlands )

) Panasonic Corporation ( Japan )

) Pioneer Corporation ( Japan )

) Robert Bosch GMBH ( Germany )

) Valeo SA ( France )

) Visteon Corporation ( United States )

) Verizon Communications Inc. ( United States )

) ZF Friedrichshafen AG ( Germany )

