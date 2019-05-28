Global Connected Fleet Telematics Market Outlook 2019-2025

DUBLIN, May 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Connected Fleet Telematics Outlook, 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This study aims to analyse the global connected fleet (commercial vehicle, passenger vehicle fleets, buses, and off-highway vehicle/heavy equipment) market for 2019. The objective of this research is to highlight the 2018 performance of the connected fleet ecosystem with respect to acquisitions, new product developments, OEM introductions and new technologies, and also to make imminent predictions for 2019.

To start with, this research offers a brief discussion on the global economic overview (predictions, growth index, fastest-growing economies and GDP growth for 2019). Key developments that are expected to drive the current and future of connected fleet ecosystem are discussed. These include factors such as the impact of notable regulations and mandates; OEMs' partnership details; Tier-1 suppliers' continuous run; and also key start-ups to watch out for in 2019 by application and region.

The predominant focus is on market trends. Key trends covered in this study include predictive diagnostics, smart cities, cybersecurity, video-based safety, supply chain orchestration and insurance-based telematics. In addition, this research also analyses regional trends in services, solutions and technologies for specific segments, such as light commercial vehicles, medium commercial vehicles, heavy commercial vehicles, passenger vehicle fleets, bus fleets, and off-highway vehicle fleets. Top connected fleet services and features are highlighted, along with a fleet pricing analysis.

The connected fleet market is further analysed by segment and region. This study covers the role of OEMs in each vehicle segment. Market measurements are analysed for 2018, 2019 and 2025, including a snapshot of the global telematics installed base, telematics penetration by segment and year-on-year growth rates by region. Strategies, growth analysis, competitive landscape and future focus are discussed for after-market vendors pertaining to 2018 and 2025.

The base year for this study is 2018, with a forecast period from 2019 to 2025.

Key Issues Addressed

What are the top trends that will drive the connected fleet telematics market in 2019? What impact will these trends have on the market?

What are the key developments to watch out for in 2019? What are the companies to watch out for?

What was the market size in 2018? How is it expected to grow in 2019? What will be the status by 2025?

What is the impact of regulatory and macroeconomic trends on market growth?

What are the opportunities available for connected fleet telematics vendors (aftermarket and OEMs) in 2019?

1. Executive Summary

2018 Highlights

Regional Connected Fleet Telematics Market Outlook - YoY Growth

Global Connected Fleet Telematics Growth - Regional Snapshot

Perceived Importance of Trends across Regions

Identifying Key Industry Pain Points - How Telematics Can Help

Key Global Telematics Vendors

Key Findings - Top 5 Predictions for 2019

Key Questions this Study will Answer

2. Global Economic Overview

Top 2018 Global Economic Trends

Top 2019 Global Economic Predictions

Top 2019 Predictions - Advanced Economies

Top 2019 Predictions - Emerging Economies

World GDP Growth Snapshot

World's 20 Fastest Growing Economies in 2018 and 2019

3. Research Scope and Segmentation

Research Scope

Definitions - Types of Telematics Solutions

Definitions - Types of Business Models

4. 2019 Connected Fleet Telematics Market - Key Developments

Regional Outlook - Key Talking Points

Notable Regulations and Mandates - A Snapshot

OEM Solutions and Dedicated Providers - Synergy Developments

Tier-1 Suppliers' Continued Run in the Connected Fleet Industry

Connected Tyre Developments - Competitor Breakdown

Ventures of Tier-I Suppliers in the Connected Fleet Ecosystem

List of Select Start-ups - By Region

2019 List of Select Start-Ups - By Technology & Services

5. Trends Shaping the Global Connected FleetTelematics Market - 2019

Trend 1 - Predictive Diagnostics to the Fore

Case Study - Progress' Predictive Maintenance Technology

Trend 2 - Telematics Paving the Way for Smart Cities

Case Study - Smart City Integrations

Trend 3 - Cybersecurity Market Opportunity and Outlook

Case Study - Impact of Cyber Attacks on Truck Fleets

Trend 4 - Video-based Safety Solutions and Analytics

Case Study - Driving Analysis through Video Safety Solutions

Trend 5 - Supply Chain Orchestration

Case Study - End-to-End Supply Chain Visibility

Trend 6 - Insurance-based Telematics

Case Study - Octo Telematics' Insurance-based Telematics

6. Telematics Product and Pricing Analysis, 2019 - Connected Fleets

Top Connected Fleet Services and Features - By Vehicle Segments

Connected Fleets Pricing Analysis - by Vehicle Segments

Products and Business Model Split - By Vehicle Segments

7. 2019 Connected Fleet Segment Outlook - Commercial Vehicles (LCV, M&HCV)

Connected Trucks - Key Features

Global Installed Base of Connected Trucks by Region - A Snapshot

Regional LCV and M&HCV Telematics Penetration

Global LCV OEMs' Connected Truck Solutions - A Snapshot

Global M&HCV OEMs' Connected Truck Solutions - A Snapshot

8. 2019 Connected Fleet Outlook - Passenger Vehicle Fleets (PV Fleets)

PV Fleet Telematics - Key Features

NA & EU Installed Base of PV Fleet Telematics - A Snapshot

Role of Fleet Leasing Companies in Telematics - A Snapshot

9. 2019 Connected Fleet Outlook - Bus Fleets (School, Transit and Coaches)

Connected Bus Fleets - Key Features

NA & EU Installed Base of Bus Fleet Telematics - A Snapshot

Role of OEMs in Bus Fleet Telematics - A Snapshot

10. 2019 Connected Fleet Outlook - Off-Highway Vehicle Fleets (Construction and Mining Equipment)

OHV Fleets Telematics - Key Features

NA & EU Installed Base of OHV Fleet Telematics - A Snapshot

Role of OEMs in OHV Fleet Telematics - A Snapshot

11. 2019 Connected Fleet Regional Outlook - NA and EU

2019 Regional Analysis - NA

2019 Vendor Analysis - NA

2019 Regional Analysis - Europe

2019 Vendor Analysis - Europe

12. 2019 Connected Fleet Telematics - Profiles of Companies Adopting Industry Best Practices

Best Practices 1 - Irdeto

Best Practices 2 - Verizon Connect

Best Practices 3 - CONNVEX from Fleet Complete

Best Practices 4 - GEOTAB, Organic and Dynamic Growth

Best Practices 5 - TomTom Telematics' Collaborative Strategy

13. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action - 2019

Growth Opportunity - Technology and Partnerships

Strategic Imperatives

14. Key Conclusions and Future Outlook - 2019

2019 Outlook - Movers and Shakers in the Connected Commercial Vehicle Space, a Frost & Sullivan Perspective

The Last Word - 3 Big Predictions

Legal Disclaimer

