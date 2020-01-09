Global Connected Logistics Market Outlook and Forecast to 2025

DUBLIN, Jan. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Connected Logistics Market 2019-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global connected logistics market is expected to grow at a considerable rate during the forecast period.



This report covers:

Comprehensive research methodology of the global connected logistics market.

This report also includes a detailed and extensive market overview with key analyst insights.

An exhaustive analysis of macro and micro factors influencing the market guided by key recommendations.

Insights about market determinants which are stimulating the global connected logistics market.

Detailed and extensive market segments with regional distribution of forecast revenues.

Extensive profiles and recent developments of market players.

Some major factors contributing to the positive growth of the market include the integration of IoT technologies in the logistics industry and technological developments in logistics technology. There are significant developments in the field of logistics, including transportation, warehousing, processing, and packaging has been reported over the years.



For instance, in May 2018, Kuehne + Nagel, a provider of international freight logistics and supply chain management services launched a new global warehouse management system named KN SwiftLOG. It covers communication platforms and highly advanced picking enhancement technologies that enable to exchange data with the key players in e-commerce.



The global connected logistics market is segmented on the basis of solution, end-user, and mode.



Based on the solution, the market is classified into asset tracking & management, data management, network management, security, and others. connected security solutions for logistics is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. Increasing incidents of data theft and data tampering have propelled the companies to purchase security solutions thereby driving the segmental growth of the market.

Based on the end-use industry, the market is classified into food & beverage, healthcare, retail, manufacturing, oil & gas, and others.

Based on mode, the market is classified into roadway, waterway, railway, and airway. Connected logistics via roadway is expected to hold a significant share in the market.

Geographically, the global connected logistics market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW. North America occupied a significant share in the connected logistics market in 2018 owing to the enhanced IT infrastructure coupled with the presence of some crucial players, including IBM Corp. and Microsoft Corp. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period. The increasing focus on international trade and the rising e-commerce industry is strengthening the market growth in the region.



Some of the major players operating in the global connected logistics market include IBM Corp., Cisco Systems, Inc., Infor, SAP SE, and HCL Technologies Ltd. Mergers & acquisition, product launches, partnerships & collaborations are considered as key strategies adopted by the market players to expand market share and gain a competitive advantage. For instance, in December 2018, Intel declared the launch of the Intel Connected Logistics Platform (Intel CLP). It is an IoT solution that allows users to monitor the location of assets and conditions all over the supply chain.



Key Topics Covered



1. Report Summary

1.1. Research Methods and Tools

1.2. Market Breakdown

1.2.1. By Segments

1.2.2. By Geography



2. Market Overview and Insights

2.1. Scope of the Report

2.2. Analyst Insight & Current Market Trends

2.2.1. Key Findings

2.2.2. Recommendations

2.2.3. Conclusion



3. Competitive Landscape

3.1. Company Share Analysis

3.2. Key Strategy Analysis

3.3. Key Company Analysis

3.3.1. IBM Corp.

3.3.1.1. Overview

3.3.1.2. Financial Analysis

3.3.1.3. SWOT Analysis

3.3.1.4. Recent Developments

3.3.2. Cisco Systems Inc.

3.3.2.1. Overview

3.3.2.2. Financial Analysis

3.3.2.3. SWOT Analysis

3.3.2.4. Recent Developments

3.3.3. Infor

3.3.3.1. Overview

3.3.3.2. Financial Analysis

3.3.3.3. SWOT Analysis

3.3.3.4. Recent Developments

3.3.4. SAP SE

3.3.4.1. Overview

3.3.4.2. Financial Analysis

3.3.4.3. SWOT Analysis

3.3.4.4. Recent Developments

3.3.5. HCL Technologies Ltd.

3.3.5.1. Overview

3.3.5.2. Financial Analysis

3.3.5.3. SWOT Analysis

3.3.5.4. Recent Developments



4. Market Determinants

4.1 Motivators

4.2 Restraints

4.3 Opportunities



5. Market Segmentation

5.1. Global Connected Logistics Market by Solution

5.1.1. Asset Tracking & Management

5.1.2. Data Management

5.1.3. Network Management

5.1.4. Security

5.1.5. Others (Streaming Analytics)

5.2. Global Connected Logistics Market by End-use Industry

5.2.1. Food & Beverage

5.2.2. Healthcare

5.2.3. Retail

5.2.4. Manufacturing

5.2.5. Oil & Gas

5.2.6. Others (Chemical)

5.3. Global Connected Logistics Market by Mode

5.3.1. Roadway

5.3.2. Waterway

5.3.3. Railway

5.3.4. Airway



6. Regional Analysis

6.1. North America

6.1.1. United States

6.1.2. Canada

6.2. Europe

6.2.1. UK

6.2.2. Germany

6.2.3. Italy

6.2.4. Spain

6.2.5. France

6.2.6. Rest of Europe

6.3. Asia-Pacific

6.3.1. China

6.3.2. India

6.3.3. Japan

6.3.4. Rest of Asia-Pacific

6.4. Rest of the World



7. Company Profiles

7.1. Amazon Web Services Inc.

7.2. AT&T Inc.

7.3. Bosch Service Solutions GmbH

7.4. Cisco Systems Inc.

7.5. Ericsson AB

7.6. Eurotech S.p.A.

7.7. Freightgate Inc.

7.8. Google LLC

7.9. HCL Technologies Ltd.

7.10. Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

7.11. IBM Corp.

7.12. Infor

7.13. Infosys Ltd.

7.14. Intel Corp.

7.15. Microsoft Corp.

7.16. Oracle Corp.

7.17. ORBCOMM Inc.

7.18. PTC Inc.

7.19. SAP SE

7.20. SecureRF Corp.

7.21. TrackX Inc.

7.22. Zebra Technologies Corp.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/a4j1ct

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

