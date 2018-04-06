Global Connected Rail Solutions Market 2018-2022: Growing Smart City Projects, Growing Importance of Automated Fare Collection Systems & Increasing Adoption of IoT and Analytics in Railways

The Global connected rail solutions market to grow at a CAGR of 6.71% during the period 2017-2022.

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the Global connected rail solutions market for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of safety and signaling systems into CBTC (Communication-based train control), PTC (Positive train control), and ATC (Automatic train control). The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

According to the report, one driver that is affecting the market is growing urbanization and increasing investments. One trend that is affecting the market is growing importance of automated fare collection systems. Further, the report states that one challenge that is affecting the market is high initial investment.

Key vendors

Alstom

Bombardier

Cisco Systems

Hitachi

Siemens AG

Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



PART 04: INTRODUCTION

Market outline

PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 06: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2017

Market size and forecast 2017-2022

PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY SAFETY AND SIGNALING SYSTEMS

Global connected rail solutions market by safety and signaling systems

Comparison by safety and signaling systems

Global connected rail solutions market by CBTC- Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Global connected rail solutions market by PTC - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Global connected rail solutions market by ATC - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Market opportunity

PART 09: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 10: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

Geographical segmentation

Regional comparison

Connected rail solutions market in EMEA- Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Connected rail solutions market in APAC - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Connected rail solutions market in Americas - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES



PART 13: MARKET TRENDS

Growing smart city projects

Growing importance of automated fare collection systems

Increasing adoption of IoT and analytics in railways

PART 14: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 15: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/nvhzh9/global_connected?w=5





