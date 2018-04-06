Global Connected Rail Solutions Market 2018-2022: Growing Smart City Projects, Growing Importance of Automated Fare Collection Systems & Increasing Adoption of IoT and Analytics in Railways

DUBLIN, April 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Connected Rail Solutions Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global connected rail solutions market to grow at a CAGR of 6.71% during the period 2017-2022.
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the Global connected rail solutions market for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of safety and signaling systems into CBTC (Communication-based train control), PTC (Positive train control), and ATC (Automatic train control). The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
According to the report, one driver that is affecting the market is growing urbanization and increasing investments. One trend that is affecting the market is growing importance of automated fare collection systems. Further, the report states that one challenge that is affecting the market is high initial investment.
Key vendors
- Alstom
- Bombardier
- Cisco Systems
- Hitachi
- Siemens AG
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: INTRODUCTION
- Market outline
PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 06: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2017
- Market size and forecast 2017-2022
PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY SAFETY AND SIGNALING SYSTEMS
- Global connected rail solutions market by safety and signaling systems
- Comparison by safety and signaling systems
- Global connected rail solutions market by CBTC- Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Global connected rail solutions market by PTC - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Global connected rail solutions market by ATC - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Market opportunity
PART 09: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 10: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
- Geographical segmentation
- Regional comparison
- Connected rail solutions market in EMEA- Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Connected rail solutions market in APAC - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Connected rail solutions market in Americas - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
PART 13: MARKET TRENDS
- Growing smart city projects
- Growing importance of automated fare collection systems
- Increasing adoption of IoT and analytics in railways
PART 14: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
PART 15: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/nvhzh9/global_connected?w=5
