Global Construction Aggregates Market Report 2018-2022: Increasing Focus on the Production of M Sand

The "Global Construction Aggregates Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global construction aggregates market to grow at a CAGR of 6.33% during the period 2018-2022.
Global Construction Aggregates Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. Construction aggregates are among the most mined minerals globally and are an integral component of composite materials such as asphalt concrete and concrete.
One trend in the market is increasing preference for pea gravel over crushed stone. The preference for pea gravel or pea stones is high in comparison to crushed stones. This is because they are extensively used for above-ground projects and act as an apt solution to complement landscaping due to the different options pertaining to color. In addition, they are increasingly used in patios, walkways, and playgrounds as they offer smooth finish.
According to the report, one driver in the market is rising investments in the construction sector. The increasing government initiatives in APAC and EMEA has resulted in an increased investment in construction activities. For instance, the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) is increasingly focusing on infrastructure development and contributing to the economic transformation.
Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is illegal mining activities. Illegal mining activities have emerged as one of the major challenges faced by the global construction aggregates market, especially that of sand.
Key vendors
- Heidelbergcement
- Lafargeholcim
- Lsr
- Martin Marietta Magnesia Specialties
- Vulcan Materials
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
PART 05: MARKET SIZING
- Market sizing 2017
- Market size and forecast 2017-2022
PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT TYPE
- Comparison by product type
- Global construction aggregates market by sand 2017-2022
- Global construction aggregates market by crushed stone 2017-2022
- Global construction aggregates market by gravel 2017-2022
- Global construction aggregates market by other aggregates 2017-2022
- Market opportunity by product type
PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
- Regional comparison
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
PART 12: MARKET TRENDS
- Increasing preference for pea gravel over crushed stone
- Increasing focus on the production of M sand
- Recycled construction aggregates
PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive landscape
PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
