Global Construction Aggregates Market Report 2018-2022: Increasing Focus on the Production of M Sand

The global construction aggregates market to grow at a CAGR of 6.33% during the period 2018-2022.

Global Construction Aggregates Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. Construction aggregates are among the most mined minerals globally and are an integral component of composite materials such as asphalt concrete and concrete.

One trend in the market is increasing preference for pea gravel over crushed stone. The preference for pea gravel or pea stones is high in comparison to crushed stones. This is because they are extensively used for above-ground projects and act as an apt solution to complement landscaping due to the different options pertaining to color. In addition, they are increasingly used in patios, walkways, and playgrounds as they offer smooth finish.

According to the report, one driver in the market is rising investments in the construction sector. The increasing government initiatives in APAC and EMEA has resulted in an increased investment in construction activities. For instance, the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) is increasingly focusing on infrastructure development and contributing to the economic transformation.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is illegal mining activities. Illegal mining activities have emerged as one of the major challenges faced by the global construction aggregates market, especially that of sand.

Key vendors



Heidelbergcement

Lafargeholcim

Lsr

Martin Marietta Magnesia Specialties

Vulcan Materials

Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE



PART 05: MARKET SIZING



Market sizing 2017

Market size and forecast 2017-2022

PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS



PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT TYPE



Comparison by product type

Global construction aggregates market by sand 2017-2022

Global construction aggregates market by crushed stone 2017-2022

Global construction aggregates market by gravel 2017-2022

Global construction aggregates market by other aggregates 2017-2022

Market opportunity by product type

PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE



Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES



PART 12: MARKET TRENDS

Increasing preference for pea gravel over crushed stone

Increasing focus on the production of M sand

Recycled construction aggregates

PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE



Landscape disruption

Competitive landscape

PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors



