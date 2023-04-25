Global Construction Equipment Rental Market 2023 to 2028: High Cost of Construction Equipment is Driving Growth

DUBLIN, April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Construction Equipment Rental Market - Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2023-2028)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Currently, the Construction Equipment Rental Market is valued at USD 118 billion and it is expected to reach USD 180 billion over the next five years and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 5.16 % during the forecast period.

Construction Equipment Rental Market Trends

High Cost of Construction Equipment is Driving the Growth of the Market



The high cost of purchasing equipment, increasing economic uncertainty, a lack of capital, technology advancement, unpredictable construction and infrastructure growth, depreciation woes, costly breakdowns, and a lack of available space are all factors driving the demand for rental construction equipment.



Owing to the high cost of purchasing motor graders, many smaller businesses prefer to rent them. Excavators are highly versatile and come with a variety of attachments, resulting in increased productivity, which is the primary reason for the industry's growth. Third-party e-commerce websites offer low-quality machines at low prices, enticing customers to purchase the products. This low-quality equipment may encounter difficulties in a short period, increasing the demand for the construction equipment rental market.



Many companies in the market are providing buying and selling services for construction equipment and also renting them.

Major developed countries are focusing on port extension, railway tunnels, and underwater tunnels and are seeing more significant demand for cranes, thus driving the construction equipment rental market.



Moreover, the growing construction industry and several factors, like the global economic scenario, budgets, and overall economy, are promoting the market's growth. Unpredictability in these aspects affects the businesses of construction equipment OEMs, as well as construction rental equipment. This, in turn, is leading to price fluctuations of rental, used, and new equipment.



Asia-Pacific is Anticipated to Gain a Significant Market Share



Asia-Pacific is one of the largest markets that has perceived a boom in infrastructural and construction development because of the increasing emphasis by the governments on developing infrastructure for a sustainable economy. This region experienced growth in the number of Special Economic Zones (SEZs), hydroelectric projects, dams, highway constructions, metro construction, airports, etc., to sustain high-level industrial activities, growing energy demand, and better connectivity.

As a result, several international players have started commencement to invest and are setting up distribution centers and manufacturing facilities in the region to meet the mounting demand and capture the regional market. Construction machinery manufacturers, such as Sumitomo Corporation, Hitachi, Caterpillar, and Liebherr, are offering rental services that face powerful competition from several regional and domestic players due to the competitive pricing and technologically advanced equipment availability.



However, during the COVID-19 pandemic, critical government construction projects, such as key utilities, hospital builds, and infrastructure, sustained work but at a slower pace with less labor force at the job site to avoid the spread of COVID-19. Therefore, in 2020, the value of the construction equipment rental market fell owing to a fall in global economic growth, which, in turn, is ensuing in a slowdown of construction work timelines.



Presently, construction contractors and construction equipment rental companies have gradually started to continue their construction works, as governments have begun giving approvals for commercial construction projects across the cities in many countries, like China, the United Kingdom, India, and the United States.

To ramp up the efficiency of work and decrease the maintenance cost of the machinery, equipment rental software solutions provide a base for construction machinery rental companies. Most international companies have already begun using these software solutions to track operation efficiency, parts replacement cycle, and precise working hours.

Key Topics Covered:



1 INTRODUCTION



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Drivers

4.2 Market Restraints

4.3 Industry Attractiveness - Porter's Five Forces Analysis



5 MARKET SEGMENTATION (Market Values in USD Million/Billion)

5.1 By Vehicle Type

5.1.1 Earth Moving Equipment

5.1.1.1 Backhoe

5.1.1.2 Loaders

5.1.1.3 Excavators

5.1.1.4 Other Earthmoving Equipment

5.1.2 Material Handling

5.1.2.1 Cranes

5.1.2.2 Dump Trucks

5.2 By Drive Type

5.2.1 IC Engine

5.2.2 Hybrid Type

5.3 By Geography



6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Vendor Market Share

6.2 Company Profiles



7 Market Opportunities and Future Trends



