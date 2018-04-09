Global Construction Sealants Market Report 2018-2021 - High Demand from Developing & BRICS Countries

The booming global construction industry, is driving the market for the construction sealant. The market for construction sealants is anticipated to advance at a CAGR of 6.5% by value, and 5.4% by volume from 2016 to 2021, and reach $10,700.4 million, and 1,795.1 KT by 2021.

This enormous growth is anticipated due to the various benefits of the construction sealants such as high durability & strength, increased adhesion to substrates, easy bonding, and safe handling. The demand for construction sealants will majorly be driven by the rising demand of them in the residential & non-residential buildings, primarily for glazing and paneling, demand from the developing countries, and the BRICS region, and increasing maintenance and renovation activities in the construction sector.

The various governmental regulations, increasing R&D activities for cost cutting products such as, MS sealants are expected to generate opportunities for low VOC, and sustainable sealants in this market. Additionally, increasing application areas in the emerging economies such as China, India, and Brazil are expected to be the major cause for the advance in demand of the construction sealants.

The report is a compilation of the different segments of the global construction sealants market, including market breakdown by the resin type, applications and sub applications, and different geographical areas. Herein, the revenue generated from the different technologies, namely, silicones, plyurethanes, polysulfides, MS Sealants, and others; and applications, namely, exterior, interior, and doors & windows, among others, are assessed to calculate the overall market size. While defining the key driving, and restraining forces for this market, the report also provides a detailed summary of the market. It also includes the key participants involved in the manufacturing and distribution of these products.

The report puts special emphasis on the market share of the leading companies in the global construction sealants market, owing to the changing paradigms in the industry. The report further includes a thorough analysis of the impact of the five major forces to understand the overall attractiveness of the industry. This segment also focuses on the key developments and investments made in the construction sealants market by the players.

The most common used strategies adopted by the key players to enhance their geographical presence are business expansions, product launches, and partnerships & collaborations. Moreover, the company profiles section of the report highlights significant information about the key companies involved, along with their financial positions, key strategies & developmental activities since the past few years.

Further, the report includes an exhaustive analysis of the geographical split into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), and Rest of the World (RoW). Each geography details the individual push and pull forces in addition to the key players from that region. The prominent players operating in the global construction sealants market are Sika, H.B. Fuller, Wacker Chemie, Evonik Industries, Bostik, 3M, Henkel, BASF SE, and Arkema, among others.



Key Topics Covered



Executive Summary

1 Report Scope & Methodology

1.1 Report Scope

1.2 Global Construction Sealants Market Research Methodology

1.2.1 Assumptions

1.2.2 Limitations

1.2.3 Primary Data Sources

1.2.4 Secondary Data Sources

1.2.5 Data Triangulation

1.2.6 Market Estimation & Forecast

2 Market Dynamics

2.1 Drivers

2.1.1 Rising Demand of Construction Sealants in Residential & Non-Residential Buildings, Primarily in Glazing and Panelling

2.1.2 High Demand from Developing & BRICS Countries

2.1.3 Increasing Maintenance and Renovation in the Construction Sector

2.2 Restraints

2.2.1 Volatility in Raw Material Prices

2.2.2 Environmental Regulations in Various Regions

2.3 Opportunities

2.3.1 Environmental Concerns Leading to the Development of Light and Green Buildings

2.3.2 Growing Demand for Greener & Sustainable Sealants

3 Competitive Insights

3.1 Key Market Developments & Strategies

3.1.1 New Product Launches and Developments

3.1.2 Business Expansions

3.1.3 Partnerships and Agreements

3.1.4 Mergers & Acquisitions

3.1.5 Others

3.2 Industry Attractiveness

3.2.1 Threat of New Entrants

3.2.2 Threat of Substitutes

3.2.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers

3.2.4 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

3.2.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

4 Industry Analysis

4.1 Supply Chain Analysis

4.2 Opportunity Matrix

4.3 Country Share Analysis

4.4 Market Share Analysis

4.4.1 Market Share Analysis of Global Construction Sealants Market

4.4.2 Market Share Analysis of Silicone Based Construction Sealants Market

4.4.3 Competitive Analysis of Glazing Construction Sealants Market

5 Global Construction Sealant Market by Type, Value ($Million) & Volume (Kilo Tons)

5.1 Assumptions for Analysis and Forecast of the Global Construction Sealant Market

5.2 Limitations for Analysis and Forecast of the Global Construction Sealant Market

5.3 Market Overview

5.4 Silicones

5.5 Polyurethanes

5.6 Polysulfides

5.7 MS Sealants

5.8 Others

6 Global Construction Sealant Market by Application, Value ($Million) & Volume (Kilo Tons)

6.1 Exterior Applications

6.1.1 Glazing (Glass)

6.1.2 Stone (Concrete)

6.1.3 Metals

6.1.4 Others

6.2 Interior

6.2.1 Flooring & Joining

6.2.2 Kitchen & Sanitary

6.2.3 Others

6.3 Doors & Windows

7 Global Construction Sealant Market by Region, Value ($Million) & Volume (Kilo Tons)

7.1 Asia Pacific

7.1.1 Asia Pacific Construction Sealants Market by Type

7.1.2 China

7.1.3 Japan

7.1.4 India

7.1.5 South Korea

7.1.6 Thailand

7.1.7 Australia & New Zealand (ANZ)

7.1.8 Singapore

7.1.9 Indonesia

7.1.10 Malaysia

7.1.11 Rest of Asia Pacific

7.2 Europe

7.2.1 Europe Construction Sealants Market by Type

7.2.2 Germany

7.2.3 France

7.2.4 The U.K.

7.2.5 Italy

7.2.6 Turkey

7.2.7 Spain

7.2.8 Russia

7.2.9 Rest of Europe(RoE)

7.3 North America

7.3.1 North America Construction Sealants Market by Type

7.3.2 The U.S.

7.3.3 Canada

7.3.4 Mexico

7.4 Rest of the World (RoW)

7.4.1 RoW Construction Sealants Market by Type

7.4.2 Brazil

7.4.3 Argentina

7.4.4 Saudi Arabia

7.4.5 South Africa

7.4.6 Others

8 Company Profiles

8.1 3M

8.1.1 Company Overview

8.1.2 Product Portfolio

8.1.3 Financials

8.1.3.1 Financial Summary

8.1.4 SWOT Analysis

8.2 AkzoNobel

8.2.1 Company Overview

8.2.2 Product Portfolio

8.2.3 Financials

8.2.3.1 Financial Summary

8.2.4 SWOT Analysis

8.3 Arkema (Bostik)

8.3.1 Company Overview

8.3.2 Product Portfolio

8.3.3 Financials

8.3.3.1 Financial Summary

8.3.4 SWOT Analysis

8.4 BASF SE

8.4.1 Company Overview

8.4.2 Product Portfolio

8.4.3 Financials

8.4.3.1 Financial Summary

8.4.4 SWOT Analysis

8.5 The Dow Chemical Company

8.5.1 Company Overview

8.5.2 Product Portfolio

8.5.3 Financials

8.5.3.1 Financial Summary

8.5.4 SWOT Analysis

8.6 E.I. Du Pont de Nemours and Company

8.6.1 Company Overview

8.6.2 Product Portfolio

8.6.3 Financials

8.6.3.1 Financial Summary

8.6.4 SWOT Analysis

8.7 Evonik Industries

8.7.1 Company Overview

8.7.2 Product Portfolio

8.7.3 Financials

8.7.3.1 Financial Summary

8.7.4 SWOT Analysis

8.8 General Electrik/Momentive Performance

8.8.1 Company Overview

8.8.2 Product Portfolio

8.8.3 Financials

8.8.3.1 Financial Summary

8.8.4 SWOT Analysis

8.9 H.B. Fuller

8.9.1 Company Overview

8.9.2 Product Portfolio

8.9.3 Financials

8.9.3.1 Financial Summary

8.9.4 SWOT Analysis

8.1 Henkel

8.10.1 Company Overview

8.10.2 Product Portfolio

8.10.3 Financials

8.10.3.1 Financial Summary

8.10.4 SWOT Analysis

8.11 The KCC Corporation

8.11.1 Company Overview

8.11.2 Product Portfolio

8.11.3 Corporate Summary

8.11.4 SWOT Analysis

8.12 Selley's

8.12.1 Company Overview

8.12.2 Product Portfolio

8.12.3 Corporate Summary

8.12.4 SWOT Analysis

8.13 Sika

8.13.1 Company Overview

8.13.2 Product Portfolio

8.13.3 Financials

8.13.3.1 Financial Summary

8.13.4 SWOT Analysis

8.14 The Sherwin-Williams Company

8.14.1 Company Overview

8.14.2 Product Portfolio

8.14.3 Financials

8.14.3.1 Financial Summary

8.14.4 SWOT Analysis

8.15 Wacker Chemie

8.15.1 Company Overview

8.15.2 Product Portfolio

8.15.3 Financials

8.15.3.1 Financial Summary

8.15.4 SWOT Analysis

8.16 Others

