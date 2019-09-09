Global Consumer Identity and Access Management Market Considerations Report 2019

DUBLIN, Sept. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Consumer Identity and Access Management Market: Global Considerations" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The scope of this report is broad and covers the global CIAM solutions market; these solutions are used globally across a wide range of industries. The market is broken down by solution types, deployment types, service type, end-user industry and region. Revenue forecasts from 2019 to 2024 are presented for each solution type, end-user industry and regional markets.

CIAM solutions are used across a wide variety of sectors ranging from retail and banking to healthcare. Over the forecast period, the healthcare sector is estimated to be the fastest end-user vertical for applications of CIAM solutions globally.

This growth is mainly because the healthcare sector is one of the most targeted sectors for cyber-attacks as healthcare organizations collect and store massive amounts of valuable personal information including highly sensitive data such as names, social security numbers, home addresses and dates of birth. To effectively tackle the rising threats of cybercrime and online fraud, healthcare providers are increasingly investing in innovative tools and systems.

The report also includes a discussion of the major players in each of the regional markets of CIAM solutions. It explains the major market drivers of the global CIAM solutions market, current trends within the industry and regional CIAM market dynamics. The report concludes with a special focus on the vendor landscape, including detailed profiles of the major vendors in the CIAM industry globally.



