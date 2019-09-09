Global Consumer Identity and Access Management Market Considerations Report 2019
Sep 09, 2019, 15:30 ET
DUBLIN, Sept. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Consumer Identity and Access Management Market: Global Considerations" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The scope of this report is broad and covers the global CIAM solutions market; these solutions are used globally across a wide range of industries. The market is broken down by solution types, deployment types, service type, end-user industry and region. Revenue forecasts from 2019 to 2024 are presented for each solution type, end-user industry and regional markets.
CIAM solutions are used across a wide variety of sectors ranging from retail and banking to healthcare. Over the forecast period, the healthcare sector is estimated to be the fastest end-user vertical for applications of CIAM solutions globally.
This growth is mainly because the healthcare sector is one of the most targeted sectors for cyber-attacks as healthcare organizations collect and store massive amounts of valuable personal information including highly sensitive data such as names, social security numbers, home addresses and dates of birth. To effectively tackle the rising threats of cybercrime and online fraud, healthcare providers are increasingly investing in innovative tools and systems.
The report also includes a discussion of the major players in each of the regional markets of CIAM solutions. It explains the major market drivers of the global CIAM solutions market, current trends within the industry and regional CIAM market dynamics. The report concludes with a special focus on the vendor landscape, including detailed profiles of the major vendors in the CIAM industry globally.
The Report Includes:
- An overview of the global market for Consumer Identity and Access Management (CIAM) and discussion of its applications in various sectors
- Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2018, estimates for 2019, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2024
- Information on the role of CIAM in ensuring a secure, seamless experience to customers at superior scale
- Brief description of the market growth, the developing trends, industry leaders, and applications for the CIAM solutions
- Examination of the demand for CIAM solutions in end-user industries in key countries across regional markets
- Relevant patent analysis
- Comprehensive company profiles of key players in the market, including International Business Machines Corp. (IBM), Microsoft Corp., Salesforce Inc., SAP SE and TransUnion
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
- Study Goals and Objectives
- Reasons for Doing This Study
- Intended Audience
- Recent Developments
- Scope of Report
- Information Sources
- Methodology
- Geographic Breakdown
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- South America
- ROW
- Analyst's Credentials
- Custom Research
- Related Reports
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background
- Key CIAM Solution Types
- Identity Authentication
- Identity Proofing Services
- Directory Services
- Identity Analytics
- Behavioral Analytics
- Access Management
- Data Governance
- Single Sign-on
- Key CIAM Service Types
- Professional Services
- Managed Services
- CIAM Solutions by Enterprise Size
- Small and Mid-Sized Enterprises
- Large Enterprises
- Key CIAM Deployment Types
- Cloud
- On-premise
- Key CIAM End-User Industries
- Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)
- Telecommunications
- Education
- Healthcare
- Media and Entertainment
- Travel and Hospitality
- Retail and Consumer Goods
- Public Sector
- Other Sectors
Chapter 4 Global CIAM Market
- Global Market for CIAM by Solution Type
- Global Market for CIAM Identity Authentication Solutions by Region
- Global Market for CIAM Identity Proofing Solutions by Region
- Global Market for CIAM Directory Services by Region
- Global Market for CIAM Identity Analytics Solutions by Region
- Global Market for CIAM Behavioral Analytics Solutions by Region
- Global Market for CIAM Access Management Solutions by Region
- Global CIAM Market for Data Governance Solutions by Region
- Global Market for CIAM Single Sign-on Solutions by Region
- Global CIAM Market by Service Type
- Global Market for CIAM in Professional Services by Region
- Global Market for CIAM in Managed Services by Region
- CIAM Market by End-User Industry
- Global Market for CIAM in Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI), by Region
- Global Market for CIAM in Telecommunications by Region
- Global Market for CIAM in Education by Region
- Global Market for CIAM in Healthcare by Region
- Global Market for CIAM in the Media and Entertainment Sector by Region
- Global Market for CIAM in Travel and Hospitality by Region
- Global Market for CIAM in Retail and Consumer Goods by Region
- Global Market for CIAM in the Public Sector by Region
- Global Market for CIAM in Other Sectors by Region
- CIAM Market by Deployment Type
- Global Market for Cloud Deployment of CIAM by Region
- Global Market for On-premise Deployment of CIAM by Region
- Global Market for CIAM by Enterprise Size
- Global Market for CIAM Used by Small and Mid-Sized Enterprises by Region
- Global Market for CIAM Used by Large Enterprises by Region
Chapter 5 Global CIAM Market by Region and Country
- Global CIAM Market by Region
- North American CIAM Market by Country
- European CIAM Market by Country/Region
- Asia-Pacific CIAM Market by Country
- South American CIAM Market by Country
- Rest of the World CIAM Market by Region
Chapter 6 Drivers and Challenges
- Market Drivers
- Growing Focus on Improved and Smooth Customer Experiences
- Need to Effectively Comply with Stringent Regulations
- Increasing IoT Adoption Worldwide
- Growth in Cyber Threats
- Challenges
- Lack of Standardization
- Cloud-based Security Concerns
Chapter 7 Patent Review
- Recent Patents
Chapter 8 Company Profiles
- Acuant Inc.
- Akamai Technologies Inc.
- Auth0 Inc.
- Avatier Corp.
- Aware Inc.
- Bitium Inc.
- CA Inc.
- Centrify Corp.
- Empowerid
- Equifax Inc.
- Ergon Informatik Ag
- Experian Plc
- Forgerock
- GB Group Plc
- GMO Globalsign Inc.
- International Business Machines Corp. (IBM)
- ID Analytics Llc
- Iwelcome B.V.
- Lexisnexis Risk Solutions Inc.
- Loginradius Inc.
- Logmein Inc.
- Microsoft Corp.
- Mitek Systems Inc.
- Morphotrust Usa Llc
- Okta Inc.
- Omada A/S
- Onegini
- Onelogin Inc.
- Optimal IDM Llc
- Ping Identity Corp.
- Pirean Ltd.
- Salesforce Inc.
- SAP SE
- Secureauth Corp.
- Simeio Solutions Llc
- Transunion
- Traxion
- Trusona
- Ubisecure Inc.
- Zoho Corp.
