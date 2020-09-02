Global Contact Center Transformation Market Forecast to Reach $31.4 billion by 2026

DUBLIN, Sept. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Contact Center Transformation Market By Component, By Deployment Type, By Organization Size, By End User, By Region, Industry Analysis and Forecast, 2020 - 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Contact Center Transformation Market size is expected to reach $31.4 billion by 2026, rising at a market growth of 17.4% CAGR during the forecast period. Growth in consumer interaction through social media platforms is projected to fuel market growth over the forecast period. The social media platform makes it easy for an agent to work by providing insight into customer behavior and prior complaints while on a customer call. Agents have a single device that allows them to control all social media networks and can easily switch between them. Different innovations, such as automation and artificial intelligence (AI), further improve technological skills and maximize agent productivity.



Customer loyalty is essentially the primary objective of contact center efficiency because effective customer experience management improves immediate productivity and long-term growth. Transformation automation tools help companies increase the accuracy and reliability of consumer requests and deliver fast customer response. In addition, an integrated automation solution links apps and processes in a common console that helps agents to create a cohesive knowledge base that delivers appropriate data in real time. It helps agents to be liberated from the obligation to manage manual, repetitive tasks, and to concentrate on improving their customer-centric skills.



Call center transformation strategies allow agents to effectively up-sell and cross-sell products alongside the effective handling of a service call. Businesses are increasingly implementing adaptive call-routing technologies, since this platform lets them optimize calls based on client preferences and employee expertise. This can be attributed to a growing demand for the outsourcing of contact center operations. Customers can conveniently link to contact centers with optimized cloud services. Customers also require agents to provide immediate or live assistance. Call Center Transformation Automation Systems help companies channel calls to specific representatives so that appropriate support can be delivered to consumers.



The major strategies followed by the market participants are Partnerships. Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix; Microsoft Corporation, AT&T, Inc., and Cisco Systems, Inc. are the forerunners in the Contact Center Transformation Market. Companies such as Genesys Telecommunications Laboratories, Inc., Five9, Inc., and RingCentral, Inc., AGC Networks Ltd., Aculab PLC, Talkdesk, Inc., and SAP SE are some of the key innovators in the market.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include AT&T, Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., Microsoft Corporation (Metaswitch Networks), RingCentral, Inc., SAP SE, Five9, Inc., AGC Networks Ltd., Talkdesk, Inc., Genesys Telecommunications Laboratories, Inc., and Aculab PLC.



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology



Chapter 2. Market Overview



Chapter 3. Competition Analysis - Global

3.1 Cardinal Matrix

3.2 Recent Industry Wide Strategic Developments

3.3 Top Winning Strategies

3.3.1 Key Leading Strategies: Percentage Distribution (2016-2020)

3.3.2 Key Strategic Move: (Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements : 2016, Mar - 2020, Jul) Leading Players



Chapter 4. Global Contact Center Transformation Market by Component

4.1 Global Contact Center Transformation Software Market by Region

4.2 Global Contact Center Transformation Market by Software Type

4.3 Global Contact Center Transformation Services Market by Region



Chapter 5. Global Contact Center Transformation Market by Deployment Type

5.1 Global On-premise Contact Center Transformation Market by Region

5.2 Global Cloud Contact Center Transformation Market by Region



Chapter 6. Global Contact Center Transformation Market by Organization Size

6.1 Global Large Enterprises Contact Center Transformation Market by Region

6.2 Global Small & Medium Enterprises Contact Center Transformation Market by Region



Chapter 7. Global Contact Center Transformation Market by End User

7.1 Global BFSI Contact Center Transformation Market by Region

7.2 Global Retail and Consumer Goods Contact Center Transformation Market by Region

7.3 Global Government & Defense Contact Center Transformation Market by Region

7.4 Global Travel & Hospitality Contact Center Transformation Market by Region

7.5 Global Healthcare & Life Sciences Contact Center Transformation Market by Region

7.6 Global Telecom & IT Contact Center Transformation Market by Region

7.7 Global Others Contact Center Transformation Market by Region



Chapter 8. Global Contact Center Transformation Market by Region



Chapter 9. Company Profiles

AT&T, Inc.

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Microsoft Corporation (Metaswitch Networks)

RingCentral, Inc.

SAP SE

Five9, Inc.

AGC Networks Ltd.

Talkdesk, Inc.

Genesys Telecommunications Laboratories, Inc.

Aculab PLC

