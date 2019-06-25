Global Contact Center WFO Market Share Report 2014-2019 - Analyzes the Financial Performance of 22 Leading & Contending Vendors
Jun 25, 2019, 13:45 ET
DUBLIN, June 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "2019 Contact Center Workforce Optimization Market Share Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Workforce Optimization (WFO) Market Share Report is essential for vendors and investors who want to understand the current status and assess the future performance of the dynamic WFO market and its competitors.
The report addresses revenue for fiscal 2018, and provides an in-depth and insightful analysis of the financial performance of the leading and contending WFO suite providers, applications and sectors. It presents the most thorough and accurate coverage of the WFO market landscape, including a rigorous examination of the vendors, their offerings, and 5-year trends for the WFO sector.
2018 was a very good year for the WFO market, with full-year total company GAAP revenue of $3,609.8 million, a year-over-year increase of 8.2% compared to 2017. Contact center WFO revenue grew at an even faster rate, 12.1% higher in 2018 than 2017, increasing by $200.1 million to $1,855.2 million. While the number of contact center seats has not increased substantially during the year, the WFO vendors are seeing impressive sales numbers because they are delivering innovation that addresses the evolving business needs of their customers.
New and enhanced functionality make today's WFO suites almost unrecognizable compared to the solutions of just a few years ago. Innovations in WFO offerings include omnichannel capabilities, a full suite of analytics (speech, text, desktop, customer journey and predictive), analytics-enabled quality management (AQM), real-time adaptive scheduling and adherence, attended and unattended robotic process automation (RPA) and feature-rich contact center performance management (CCPM) applications. Artificial intelligence (AI) is powering many of these enhanced capabilities in WFO suites.
The report provides a detailed analysis of 99.3% of revenue for the vendors in the WFO market; the remaining 0.7% is addressed in the Other category. The report analyzes the financial performance of 22 leading and contending vendors, including: 88, ASC, Aspect, Avaya, Calabrio, ComputerTel, Coordinated Systems, Inc., DVSAnalytics, Enghouse, Envision, Genesys, HigherGround, Mitel, NICE, OnviSource, OpenText, Serenova, TantaComm, Verint, VirtualLogger, Xarios, and ZOOM International. Revenue for Avaya is included at the WFO level, but not in the detailed analyses.
The report includes:
- Total company GAAP revenue and market share analysis for all vendors who sell workforce optimization suites for contact centers and other uses
- Revenue analysis and market share for the two primary industry categories: enterprise and security
- Drill-down analyses of WFO market revenue and market share, from total company to contact-center-only views of the data
- Revenue and market share analyses for recording and QM/QA, the two core applications of WFO suites
- Growth comparisons analyzing 2017 and 2018 revenue and market share for the total company on a GAAP, contact center WFO, revenue source, and sales-channel basis
- Five-year revenue trend analyses for total company revenue based on GAAP, contact center WFO, geography, vertical, revenue source and sales channel
- Five-year revenue trends by application for 15 workforce optimization segments, including: recording (contact center, non-contact center and video), QM/QA, WFM (contact center and non-contact center), speech analytics, performance management, surveying/VoC, desktop analytics, RPA, knowledge management, text analytics, eLearning/coaching and gamification
- The geographical analysis of revenue and market share for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Caribbean and Latin America (CALA)/Middle East and Africa (MEA) (combined), by the vendor for each region
- Back-office/branch revenue and market share analysis
- Revenue source (license/software, cloud/hosted/software as a service (SaaS), services, and hardware) revenue and market share analysis, by the vendor
Key Topics Covered
1. Executive Summary
2. Introduction
3. Financial Information Sources
4. Debates about Methodology
5. Methodology
6. 2018 Total Company GAAP Revenue and Market Share (all WFO-related vendors)
7. 2018 Revenue and Market Share by Industry Category
8. 2018 WFO and Recording Solutions Revenue and Market Share
9. 2018 Total WFO and Recording Revenue and Market Share, Excluding Security-Related Solutions and Video
10. 2018 Contact Center WFO Revenue and Market Share
11. 2018 Quality Management/Quality Assurance Revenue and Market Share
12. Total Company GAAP Revenue and Market Share, 2018 vs. 2017 Comparison
13. Total Company GAAP Revenue, 2018 vs. 2017 Comparison
14. Total Company GAAP Revenue Trends, 2014-2018
15. Contact Center Workforce Optimization Revenue, 2018 vs. 2017 Comparison
16. Contact Center WFO Revenue Trends, 2014-2018
17. 2018 WFO and Recording Solutions Revenue and Market Share, by Application
18. 2018 Total Voice Recording Revenue and Market Share
19. 2018 Contact Center Recording Revenue and Market Share
20. 2018 Non-Contact-Center Recording Revenue and Market Share
21. 2018 Voice Recording Revenue and Market Share
22. 2018 Total Workforce Management Revenue and Market Share
23. 2018 Workforce Management Revenue and Market Share
24. Revenue Trends by Geography, 2014-2018
25. 2018 North America (US and Canada) Revenue and Market Share
26. 2018 Europe Revenue and Market Share
27. 2018 Asia-Pacific Revenue and Market Share
28. 2018 Rest-of-World (CALA and MEA) Revenue and Market Share
29. Revenue Trends by Vertical, 2014-2018
30. 2018 Back-Office/Branch Revenue and Market Share
31. 2018 Hardware Revenue and Market Share
32. 2018 License/Software Revenue and Market Share
33. 2018 Cloud/Hosted/Software-as-a-Service Revenue and Market Share
34. 2018 Services Revenue and Market Share
35. Revenue Source Analysis, 2018 vs. 2017
36. Revenue Source Trends, 2014-2018
37. 2018 Direct Revenue and Market Share
38. 2018 Indirect Revenue and Market Share
39. Revenue by Sales Channel Analysis, 2018 vs. 2017 Comparison
40. Revenue by Sales Channel Trends, 2014-2018
Companies Mentioned
- 88
- ASC
- Aspect
- Avaya
- Calabrio
- ComputerTel
- Coordinated Systems Inc.
- DVSAnalytics
- Enghouse
- Envision
- Genesys
- HigherGround
- Mitel
- NICE
- OnviSource
- OpenText
- Serenova
- TantaComm
- Verint
- VirtualLogger
- Xarios
- ZOOM International
